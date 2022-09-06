Log in
Casey General Stores : Offers Free EV Charging Stations

09/06/2022 | 05:59pm EDT
Electric and Hybrid Vehicles have been rising in popularity, leading to more people researching and thinking about electric cars. Whether you own one currently or are considering buying one, take a look at a few of the most commonly asked questions about electric cars and EV charging stations.

What is an EV Charging Station?

An EV Charging Station is equipment that supplies electrical power to charging plug-in electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids. A plug goes into the electric vehicle and charges it, instead of requiring gas in order to run.

What are the Connector Types?

There are a few different styles of Connector Types available for Electric Vehicles.

Level 1 Charging

Level 1 charging stations are most popularly at-home chargers, and they also typically take the longest amount of time to charge.

Level 2 Charging

A Level 2 charging system delivers an electrical current from an outlet to your vehicle via a connector. A typical charging time for a Level 2 EV charger is between 3 to 8 hours for a full charge.

Direct Current Fast Charging (DCFC

DCFC stations are the fastest chargers available and are designed to charge a battery in as fast as 30 minutes. These are often considered top-of-the-line stations.

CCS Plug | CHAdeMO Plug | Tesla Plug | J1772 Plug

How Long do Electric Cars Take to Charge?

The time it takes to charge an electric vehicle varies depending on a few different factors, including the size of the battery and the speed of the charging point.

That being said, you can expect to charge it anywhere from 30 minutes to more than 12 hours or a full charge. Typically it takes about 8 hours for an average electric car to fully charge which can be longer than people expect, though most people on the go won't wait for a full charge.

Check your vehicle's manual for a time estimation specific to your car.

Pro-Tip: Place an order at Casey's while you wait for your vehicle to charge! We make it easy to order fresh food or groceries online and will have it ready when you are.

Does Casey's Have EV Charging Stations?

The answer is YES!

Casey's has several locations throughout our footprint that offer DC electric car charging. Depending on the location, we offer some charging sites free of charge, and at others we offer a great discount with a Pass+ membership through Electrify America.

With both DCFC and Level 2 Connections, we have multiple locations to choose from for your vehicle. Take a look at our complete list of Casey's DC Fast Chargers and find the one nearest to you!

CHARGE YOUR ELECTRIC CAR

Take a look at all the locations we have that offer EV Charging Stations, and then stop by to grab pizza, groceries, and to charge your car!

FIND AN EV CHARGING STATION NEAR YOU

Disclaimer

Casey's General Stores Inc. published this content on 06 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2022 21:59:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
