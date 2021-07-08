Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Casey's General Stores, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CASY   US1475281036

CASEY'S GENERAL STORES, INC.

(CASY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Casey General Stores : Announces Restaurant, Retail and Consumer Products Leader Greg Trojan Joins its Board of Directors

07/08/2021 | 09:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: CASY), the third largest convenience retailer and fifth largest pizza chain in the United States, today announced the appointment of Gregory A. Trojan to its Board of Directors, bringing the number of directors from nine to ten. Mr. Trojan has over 25 years of experience leading national restaurant, retail and consumer products companies.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210708005098/en/

Greg Trojan appointed to Casey’s Board of Directors (Photo: Business Wire)

Greg Trojan appointed to Casey’s Board of Directors (Photo: Business Wire)

“We are excited to welcome Greg to the Casey’s Board of Directors as he provides significant restaurant, food service and other expertise to complement our current board capabilities. Casey’s and its shareholders will benefit immensely from his diverse, consumer-focused experience over nearly three decades,” said Lynn Horak, Casey’s Board Chair.

Mr. Trojan currently serves as CEO and a director of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: BJRI), the owner and operator of over 200 casual dining restaurants throughout the United States, where he also served as President from 2012 through 2018. Prior to BJ’s, Mr. Trojan served as COO and then CEO at Guitar Center, Inc., a top retailer of guitars and other musical instruments and equipment, from 2007 to 2012, and CEO of House of Blues Entertainment, Inc., a leading operator of restaurant and music venues, concerts and media properties, starting in 1998.

Earlier in his career, he also held leadership roles with PepsiCo, including service as CEO of California Pizza Kitchen when it was owned by PepsiCo, and was a consultant at Bain & Company, the Wharton Small Business Development Center and Arthur Andersen & Company. Mr. Trojan holds a Master of Business Administration from the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School, and a Bachelor’s degree from the University of Virginia.

“Adding Greg to the Casey’s Board of Directors adds strategic expertise in areas that fuel the growth of our business – focusing on the guest, leading an exceptional restaurant caliber foodservice program and being a retail leader. We look forward to leveraging Greg’s unique perspective and industry expertise to help continue Casey’s growth and success,” said Darren Rebelez, President and CEO, Casey’s.

About Casey’s

Casey’s is a Fortune 500 company (NASDAQ: CASY) operating over 2,300 convenience stores. Founded more than 50 years ago, the company has grown to become the third-largest convenience store retailer and the fifth-largest pizza chain in the United States. Casey’s provides freshly prepared foods, quality fuel and friendly service at its locations. Guests can enjoy pizza, donuts, other assorted bakery items, and a wide selection of beverages and snacks. Learn more and order online at www.caseys.com, or in the mobile app.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about CASEY'S GENERAL STORES, INC.
09:11aCASEY GENERAL STORES  : Announces Restaurant, Retail and Consumer Products Leade..
BU
09:00aCASEYS GENERAL STORES INC  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulati..
AQ
06/29CASEY GENERAL STORES  : Canada's Couche-Tard beats estimates as fuel sales bounc..
RE
06/28INSIDER TRENDS : Casey's General Stores Insider Exercises Option/Derivative Secu..
MT
06/25CASEY GENERAL STORES  : Your Best 4th of July with Casey's
PU
06/25CASEY GENERAL STORES  : CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND AN..
AQ
06/23INSIDER TRENDS : 90-Day Insider Buying Trend Reduced with Disposition of Casey's..
MT
06/22CASEY GENERAL STORES  : Alimentation Couche-Tard Upgraded at Goldman Sachs, Case..
MT
06/22CASEY GENERAL STORES  : Downgraded to Neutral From Buy by Goldman Sachs, Price T..
MT
06/17INSIDER TRENDS : Insider at Casey's General Stores Acquires Stock Via Option/Der..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 11 149 M - -
Net income 2022 303 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 441 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 24,2x
Yield 2022 0,73%
Capitalization 7 172 M 7 172 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,77x
EV / Sales 2023 0,71x
Nbr of Employees 27 583
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart CASEY'S GENERAL STORES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Casey's General Stores, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CASEY'S GENERAL STORES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 193,72 $
Average target price 219,00 $
Spread / Average Target 13,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Darren M. Rebelez President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen P. Bramlage Chief Financial Officer
H. Lynn Horak Independent Chairman
Adrian M. Butler Chief Information Officer
Paul Suarez Chief Information Security Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CASEY'S GENERAL STORES, INC.8.45%7 292
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.41.43%40 122
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC.3.73%38 193
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LIMITED22.90%28 964
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION-3.53%24 699
COLES GROUP LIMITED-7.22%17 061