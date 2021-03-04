Casey General Stores : #Bizza = Breakfast Pizza

Like we said, we took everything you love about our OG Breakfast Pizza and doubled the flavors. Just like our other pizzas, we pride ourselves in using the best hand-cut veggies, premium quality meats, and our handmade original pizza crust. The biggest difference in our Ultimate Breakfast Pizza? THREE MEATS. Instead of choosing between bacon and breakfast sausage… you now get to enjoy both… on one pizza! Plus ham, scrambled eggs, peppers, onions, and our real whole milk mozzarella and cheddar cheese. Are you drooling yet?

We're so excited to share this delicious new pizza with you! See how mouthwatering and scrumptious our new Ultimate Breakfast Pizza is for yourself by ordering a large for just $13.99! And in case you didn't know, you can order the new Ultimate Breakfast Pizza all day - not just in the morning. But hurry because it won't be around long!