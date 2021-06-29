Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Casey's General Stores, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CASY   US1475281036

CASEY'S GENERAL STORES, INC.

(CASY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Casey General Stores : Canada's Couche-Tard tops sales estimates as fuel demand rebounds

06/29/2021 | 05:30pm EDT
June 29 (Reuters) - Canadian convenience store chain Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc beat quarterly revenue estimates on Tuesday as sales at its fuel supply outlets picked up following speedy vaccinations and the easing of coronavirus restrictions.

Customers in the United States and some Canadian provinces have begun to emerge from prolonged lockdowns, boosting sales at retail outlets including Couche-Tard and peers Casey's General Stores Inc and Murphy USA Inc.

Revenue from Couche-Tard's fuel business, including its European, Canadian and American markets, jumped 32% to $8.35 billion.

Total revenue rose to $12.24 billion in the fourth quarter ended April 25, from $9.69 billion a year earlier. Analysts on average expected total revenue of $11.65 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net income attributable to Couche-Tard shareholders fell to $563.9 million from $576.3 million a year earlier. (Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 11 149 M - -
Net income 2022 303 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 441 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 24,6x
Yield 2022 0,72%
Capitalization 7 291 M 7 291 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,78x
EV / Sales 2023 0,72x
Nbr of Employees 27 583
Free-Float 99,3%
Chart CASEY'S GENERAL STORES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Casey's General Stores, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CASEY'S GENERAL STORES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 196,93 $
Average target price 219,00 $
Spread / Average Target 11,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Darren M. Rebelez President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen P. Bramlage Chief Financial Officer
H. Lynn Horak Independent Chairman
Adrian M. Butler Chief Information Officer
Paul Suarez Chief Information Security Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CASEY'S GENERAL STORES, INC.10.26%7 292
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.44.30%40 122
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC.0.76%38 193
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LIMITED20.57%28 964
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION-3.24%24 699
COLES GROUP LIMITED-6.17%17 061