Casey General Stores : Canada's Couche-Tard tops sales estimates as fuel demand rebounds

June 29 (Reuters) - Canadian convenience store chain
Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc beat quarterly revenue
estimates on Tuesday as sales at its fuel supply outlets picked
up following speedy vaccinations and the easing of coronavirus
restrictions.
Customers in the United States and some Canadian provinces
have begun to emerge from prolonged lockdowns, boosting sales at
retail outlets including Couche-Tard and peers Casey's General
Stores Inc and Murphy USA Inc.
Revenue from Couche-Tard's fuel business, including its
European, Canadian and American markets, jumped 32% to $8.35
billion.
Total revenue rose to $12.24 billion in the fourth quarter
ended April 25, from $9.69 billion a year earlier. Analysts on
average expected total revenue of $11.65 billion, according to
IBES data from Refinitiv.
Net income attributable to Couche-Tard shareholders fell to
$563.9 million from $576.3 million a year earlier.
