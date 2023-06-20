Advanced search
    CASY   US1475281036

CASEY'S GENERAL STORES, INC.

(CASY)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:12:17 2023-06-20 pm EDT
219.90 USD   +0.13%
01:31pCasey's Announces 2023 Investor Day
BU
06/16Casey's General Stores, Inc. acquired Two dozen convenience stores in the Kansas City area recently.
CI
06/08Credit Suisse Cuts Casey's General Stores' Price Target to $235 From $254, Keeps Neutral Rating
MT
Casey's Announces 2023 Investor Day

06/20/2023 | 01:31pm EDT
Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (“Casey’s” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: CASY), one of the leading convenience store chains in the United States, will host its 2023 Investor Day in New York City on June 27, 2023, where it will discuss an updated three-year strategic plan. The event will include presentations and a Q&A with members of the Casey’s leadership team.

Attendance in person is by invitation only. However, the event will also be webcast live and all interested parties are invited to register for and access the webcast on the Investor Relations page of Casey’s website at https://investor.caseys.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx.

The event is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. EDT and will conclude after Q&A ends at 1:30 p.m. EDT.

The webcast archive and presentation slides will be available on the Investor Relations page of the Casey’s website for twelve months.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s is a Fortune 500 company (Nasdaq: CASY) operating over 2,500 convenience stores. Founded more than 50 years ago, the company has grown to become the third-largest convenience store retailer and the fifth-largest pizza chain in the United States. Casey’s provides freshly prepared foods, quality fuel and friendly service at its locations. Guests can enjoy pizza, donuts, other assorted bakery items, and a wide selection of beverages and snacks. Learn more and order online at www.caseys.com, or in the mobile app.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 15 177 M - -
Net income 2023 444 M - -
Net Debt 2023 1 313 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 18,5x
Yield 2023 0,71%
Capitalization 8 184 M 8 184 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,63x
EV / Sales 2024 0,64x
Nbr of Employees 31 466
Free-Float 99,6%
Technical analysis trends CASEY'S GENERAL STORES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 219,62 $
Average target price 258,33 $
Spread / Average Target 17,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Darren M. Rebelez Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Stephen P. Bramlage Chief Financial Officer
Sanjeev Satturu Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Ena Williams Chief Operating Officer
Diane C. Bridgewater Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CASEY'S GENERAL STORES, INC.-2.11%8 184
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.8.23%38 145
FOMENTO ECONÓMICO MEXICANO, S.A.B. DE C.V.25.92%36 602
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LIMITED-2.29%31 564
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION0.89%19 925
JERÓNIMO MARTINS, SGPS, S.A.25.07%17 331
