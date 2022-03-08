Casey's Announces Third Quarter Results

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. ("Casey's" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: CASY) a leading convenience store chain in the United States, today announced financial results for the three and nine months ended January 31, 2022.

Third Quarter Key Highlights

Diluted EPS of $1.71, up 64% from the same period a year ago.

Inside same-store sales increased 7.6% compared to prior year with a margin of 39.4%. Total inside gross profit increased 14.9% to $403.8 million compared to the prior year.

Fuel gallons increased 5.7% on a same-store basis compared to prior year with a fuel margin of 38.3 cents per gallon, up from 32.9 cents per gallon. Total fuel gross profit increased 39.6% to $237.9 million compared to the prior year.

The breakfast menu relaunch results exceeded initial expectations, with breakfast daypart same-store sales up 17% compared to the prior year.

Store count surpassed 2,400 units with the recently completed acquisition of 40 stores from Pilot Corporation.

“I am extremely proud of how the Casey’s team generated record third quarter earnings,” said Darren Rebelez, President and CEO. “Inside sales and fuel gallons sold were strong in the third quarter as our merchandising efforts inside the store gained momentum, driving improved guest traffic. Our fuel team continued to strike the appropriate balance between volume and margin during a volatile cost environment, driving a 39.6% increase in fuel gross profit. The results are impressive when taking into account macro conditions such as the Omicron wave, wage and merchandise inflation, and difficult weather. Underscoring our commitment to unit growth, we completed the acquisition of 40 stores from Pilot Corporation, which marks the third significant acquisition of this fiscal year. Overall the commitment to our strategy continues to deliver strong results and we look forward to continuing to drive long-term value for our shareholders.”

Earnings

Three Months Ended January 31, Nine Months Ended January 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income (in thousands) $ 64,024 $ 38,627 $ 280,014 $ 271,202 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.71 $ 1.04 $ 7.50 $ 7.28 Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands) $ 174,336 $ 127,382 $ 634,534 $ 588,368

Net income, diluted EPS, and Adjusted EBITDA (reconciled later in the document), were up compared to the same period a year ago as higher gross profit from inside the store and fuel (due to both strong same store volumes and new units) was partially offset by higher operating expenses due to operating 202 additional stores (an increase of 9% compared to a year ago), higher wage rates, as well as credit card fees due to the higher retail price of fuel.

Inside

Three Months Ended January 31, Nine Months Ended January 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Inside sales (in thousands) $ 1,025,398 $ 888,483 $ 3,308,311 $ 2,898,157 Inside same-store sales 7.6 % 2.1 % 7.1 % 1.6 % Grocery and general merchandise same-store sales 7.7 % 5.4 % 7.1 % 5.1 % Prepared food and dispensed beverage same-store sales 7.4 % (5.0 ) % 7.3 % (6.1 ) % Inside gross profit (in thousands) $ 403,837 $ 351,490 $ 1,330,789 $ 1,161,390 Inside margin 39.4 % 39.6 % 40.2 % 40.1 % Grocery and general merchandise margin 32.0 % 30.7 % 32.8 % 32.1 % Prepared food and dispensed beverage margin 58.0 % 60.6 % 59.9 % 60.1 %

Inside same-store sales were driven by strong performance in non-alcoholic beverages, grocery items such as salty snacks and candy, and prepared food items such as pizza slices and hot breakfast sandwiches. The morning daypart performance continues to improve due in part to the recent breakfast menu relaunch as well as an increase in guest traffic. Inside margin was down 20 basis points, primarily due to cost increases for ingredients and pizza toppings within the prepared food and dispensed beverage category partially offset by menu price increases.

Fuel1

Three Months Ended January 31, Nine Months Ended January 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Fuel gallons sold (in thousands) 621,770 518,408 1,958,061 1,645,497 Same-store gallons sold 5.7 % (12.1 ) % 5.5 % (11.9 ) % Fuel gross profit (in thousands) $ 237,873 $ 170,399 $ 704,231 $ 584,584 Fuel margin (cents per gallon, excluding credit card fees) 38.3 ¢ 32.9 ¢ 36.0 ¢ 35.5 ¢

1 Fuel category does not include wholesale fuel activity, which is included in Other.

Same-store gallons sold were positively impacted by higher guest traffic. The Company’s total fuel gross profit was up 39.6% versus the prior third quarter, as margin increased to over 38 cents per gallon. Total gallons also increased 20% compared to the prior year, impacted favorably by high-volume acquisitions. The Company sold $10.2 million in renewable fuel credits (RINs) in the third quarter, an increase of $3.3 million from the same quarter in the prior year.

Operating Expenses

Three Months Ended January 31, Nine Months Ended January 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Operating expenses (in thousands) $ 490,997 $ 414,448 $ 1,470,569 $ 1,210,884 Credit card fees (in thousands) $ 47,860 $ 34,365 $ 149,375 $ 108,385 Same-store operating expense excluding credit card fees 2.9 % 5.6 % 9.3 % 1.8 %

Operating expenses increased 18.5% during the third quarter. Approximately 9% of the increase is due to operating 202 more stores than prior year. Additionally, approximately 4% of the increase is due to same-store employee expenses, offset by a 2% reduction in store hours. Finally, approximately 2% of the change is due to an increase in same-store credit card fees from higher retail fuel prices and higher sales volume and 2% is due to incentive compensation.

Expansion

Store Count Stores at 4/30/2021 2,243 New store construction 11 Acquisitions 191 Acquisitions not opened (5) Prior acquisitions opened 4 Closed (13) Stores at 1/31/2022 2,431

Liquidity

At January 31, 2022, the Company had approximately $662 million in available liquidity, consisting of approximately $187 million in cash and cash equivalents on hand and $475 million in undrawn borrowing capacity on existing lines of credit.

Share Repurchase

On and effective as of March 3, 2022, the Board of Directors authorized an extension and expansion of its existing $300 million share repurchase program to a total amount of up to $400 million. The number and timing of shares to be repurchased will depend on a variety of factors including, but not limited to, market conditions, corporate considerations, business opportunities, debt agreements, and regulatory requirements. The new repurchase authorization has no expiration date and may be suspended, amended or discontinued at any time. The Company did not make any repurchases during the quarter.

Dividend

At its March meeting, the Board of Directors voted to pay a quarterly dividend of $0.35 per share. The dividend is payable May 16, 2022 to shareholders of record on May 2, 2022.

Fiscal 2022 Outlook

The Company is reiterating its fiscal 2022 outlook, previously disclosed in the second quarter. The Company expects same-store fuel and inside sales to increase by mid-single digit percentages for the fiscal year. Total operating expenses for the year are expected to increase high-teen percentages. For the fourth quarter, operating expenses are expected to increase 11-13%. The Company expects to add approximately 225 units during fiscal 2022. Interest expense is expected to be approximately $55 million. Depreciation and amortization is expected to be approximately $310 million and the purchase of property and equipment is expected to be approximately $400 million. The tax rate is expected to be approximately 24.0% - 26.0% for the year.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended January 31, Nine Months Ended January 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Total revenue $ 3,048,717 $ 2,008,028 $ 9,493,652 $ 6,328,954 Cost of goods sold (exclusive of depreciation and amortization, shown separately below) 2,384,222 1,467,847 7,387,680 4,533,510 Operating expenses 490,997 414,448 1,470,569 1,210,884 Depreciation and amortization 75,529 65,185 225,675 195,299 Interest, net 14,431 11,469 41,681 35,510 Income before income taxes 83,538 49,079 368,047 353,751 Federal and state income taxes 19,514 10,452 88,033 82,549 Net income $ 64,024 $ 38,627 $ 280,014 $ 271,202 Net income per common share Basic $ 1.72 $ 1.04 $ 7.54 $ 7.33 Diluted $ 1.71 $ 1.04 $ 7.50 $ 7.28 Basic weighted average shares 37,169,213 37,042,544 37,154,883 37,017,656 Plus effect of stock compensation 197,370 241,047 197,370 240,962 Diluted weighted average shares 37,366,583 37,283,591 37,352,253 37,258,618

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) January 31, 2022 April 30, 2021 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 186,921 $ 336,545 Receivables 91,442 79,698 Inventories 351,377 286,598 Prepaid expenses 20,927 11,214 Income taxes receivable 10,113 9,578 Total current assets 660,780 723,633 Other assets, net of amortization 182,123 82,147 Goodwill 601,040 161,075 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $2,367,588 at January 31, 2022 and $2,206,405 at April 30, 2021 3,958,000 3,493,459 Total assets $ 5,401,943 $ 4,460,314 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Current liabilities Current maturities of long-term debt and finance lease obligations $ 91,695 $ 2,354 Accounts payable 398,997 355,471 Accrued expenses 293,018 254,924 Total current liabilities 783,710 612,749 Long-term debt and finance lease obligations, net of current maturities 1,766,049 1,361,395 Deferred income taxes 494,877 439,721 Deferred compensation 14,069 15,094 Insurance accruals, net of current portion 26,195 26,239 Other long-term liabilities 131,437 72,437 Total liabilities 3,216,337 2,527,635 Total shareholders’ equity 2,185,606 1,932,679 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 5,401,943 $ 4,460,314

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) Nine months ended January 31, 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 280,014 $ 271,202 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 225,675 195,299 Amortization of debt issuance costs 1,112 1,258 Share-based compensation 29,382 22,009 (Gain) loss on disposal of assets and impairment charges (869 ) 3,808 Deferred income taxes 56,967 13,554 Changes in assets and liabilities: Receivables (10,006 ) (18,117 ) Inventories (33,579 ) (35,238 ) Prepaid expenses (9,444 ) (7,993 ) Accounts payable (12,910 ) 124,026 Accrued expenses 25,543 56,228 Income taxes 263 18,363 Other, net (15,607 ) 18,680 Net cash provided by operating activities 536,541 663,079 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of property and equipment (228,208 ) (263,077 ) Payments for acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (863,371 ) (5,780 ) Proceeds from sales of assets 26,504 4,823 Net cash used in investing activities (1,065,075 ) (264,034 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from long-term debt 450,000 650,000 Payments of long-term debt (14,226 ) (570,999 ) Payments of debt issuance costs (1,149 ) (5,525 ) Net payments of short-term debt — (120,000 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 133 1,665 Payments of cash dividends (38,223 ) (35,410 ) Tax withholdings on employee share-based awards (17,625 ) (8,105 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 378,910 (88,374 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (149,624 ) 310,671 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period 336,545 78,275 Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period $ 186,921 $ 388,946

SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF CASH FLOWS INFORMATION

Nine months ended January 31, 2022 2021 Cash paid during the period for: Interest, net of amount capitalized $ 34,800 $ 32,862 Income taxes, net 27,387 48,137 Noncash investing and financing activities: Purchased property and equipment in accounts payable 38,751 28,605 Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for new finance lease liabilities 49,259 — Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for new operating lease liabilities 79,867 1,109

Summary by Category (Amounts in thousands) Three months ended January 31, 2022 Fuel Grocery & General Merchandise Prepared Food & Dispensed Beverage Other Total Revenue $ 1,951,422 $ 732,514 $ 292,884 $ 71,897 $ 3,048,717 Gross profit $ 237,873 $ 234,064 $ 169,773 $ 22,785 $ 664,495 12.2 % 32.0 % 58.0 % 31.7 % 21.8 % Fuel gallons sold 621,770 Three months ended January 31, 2021 Revenue $ 1,100,875 $ 624,465 $ 264,018 $ 18,670 $ 2,008,028 Gross profit $ 170,399 $ 191,502 $ 159,988 $ 18,292 $ 540,181 15.5 % 30.7 % 60.6 % 98.0 % 26.9 % Fuel gallons sold 518,408

Summary by Category (Amounts in thousands) Nine months ended January 31, 2022 Fuel Grocery & General Merchandise Prepared Food & Dispensed Beverage Other Total Revenue $ 5,967,408 $ 2,397,483 $ 910,828 $ 217,933 $ 9,493,652 Gross profit $ 704,231 $ 785,412 $ 545,377 $ 70,952 $ 2,105,972 11.8 % 32.8 % 59.9 % 32.6 % 22.2 % Fuel gallons sold 1,958,061 Nine months ended January 31, 2021 Revenue $ 3,380,348 $ 2,074,552 $ 823,605 $ 50,449 $ 6,328,954 Gross profit $ 584,584 $ 666,093 $ 495,297 $ 49,470 $ 1,795,444 17.3 % 32.1 % 60.1 % 98.1 % 28.4 % Fuel gallons sold 1,645,497

Fuel Gallons Fuel Margin Same-store Sales (Cents per gallon, excluding credit card fees) Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Fiscal Year Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Fiscal Year F2022 9.0 % 2.5 % 5.7 % — — F2022 35.1 ¢ 34.7 ¢ 38.3 ¢ — — F2021 (14.6 ) (8.6 ) (12.1 ) 6.4 % (8.1 ) % F2021 38.2 35.3 32.9 33.0 ¢ 34.9 ¢ F2020 (2.0 ) (1.8 ) (2.0 ) (14.7 ) (5.1 ) F2020 24.4 22.9 21.7 40.8 26.8

Grocery & General Merchandise Grocery & General Merchandise Same-store Sales Margin Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Fiscal Year Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Fiscal Year F2022 7.0 % 6.8 % 7.7 % — — F2022 33.0 % 33.3 % 32.0 % — — F2021 3.6 6.6 5.4 12.5 % 6.6 % F2021 32.2 33.3 30.7 31.8 % 32.0 % F2020 3.2 3.2 3.5 (2.0 ) 1.9 F2020 31.3 33.3 32.9 30.4 32.0

Prepared Food & Dispensed Beverage Prepared Food & Dispensed Beverage Same-store Sales Margin Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Fiscal Year Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Fiscal Year F2022 10.8 % 4.1 % 7.4 % — — F2022 61.0 % 60.6 % 58.0 % — — F2021 (9.8 ) (3.6 ) (5.0 ) 13.4 % (2.1 ) % F2021 59.7 60.1 60.6 60.1 % 60.1 % F2020 1.6 1.9 2.8 (13.5 ) (1.5 ) F2020 62.2 60.9 60.2 60.0 60.9

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA

We define EBITDA as net income before net interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA further adjusts EBITDA by excluding the gain or loss on disposal of assets as well as impairment charges. Neither EBITDA nor Adjusted EBITDA are considered GAAP measures, and should not be considered as a substitute for net income, cash flows from operating activities or other income or cash flow statement data. These measures have limitations as analytical tools, and should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. We strongly encourage investors to review our financial statements and publicly filed reports in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

We believe EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are useful to investors in evaluating our operating performance because securities analysts and other interested parties use such calculations as a measure of financial performance and debt service capabilities, and they are regularly used by the Company for internal purposes including our capital budgeting process, evaluating acquisition targets, assessing performance, and awarding incentive compensation.

Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, as defined by us, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. It therefore may not be possible to compare our use of these non-GAAP financial measures with those used by other companies.

The following table contains a reconciliation of net income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for the three and nine months ended January 31, 2022 and 2021:

(in thousands) Three Months Ended January 31, Nine Months Ended January 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income $ 64,024 $ 38,627 $ 280,014 $ 271,202 Interest, net 14,431 11,469 41,681 35,510 Federal and state income taxes 19,514 10,452 88,033 82,549 Depreciation and amortization 75,529 65,185 225,675 195,299 EBITDA 173,498 125,733 635,403 584,560 Loss (gain) on disposal of assets and impairment charges 838 1,649 (869 ) 3,808 Adjusted EBITDA $ 174,336 $ 127,382 $ 634,534 $ 588,368

NOTES:

Gross Profit is defined as revenue less cost of goods sold (exclusive of depreciation and amortization)

Inside is defined as the combination of Grocery and General Merchandise and Prepared Food and Dispensed Beverage

