CASEY'S GENERAL STORES, INC.

11/15/2022
236.21 USD   +0.64%
Casey's Announces Timing of Second Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call
BU
10:03aCasey's® and Gatorade® Team up to Fuel Tomorrow With $60,000 in Grants for Youth Sports Organizations in Knoxville, Kansas City and Oklahoma City
BU
08:12aRBC Raises Price Target on Casey's General Stores to $256 From $250, Maintains Sector Perform Rating
MT
Casey's Announces Timing of Second Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

11/15/2022 | 02:46pm EST
Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (“Casey’s” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: CASY), one of the leading convenience store chains in the United States, will issue second quarter fiscal 2023 results after the market closes on December 6th, 2022. Casey’s will hold a conference call and webcast on Wednesday, December 7th at 7:30am central to review the quarterly results.

A live webcast of the event will be available on Casey’s website on the Investor Relations page at https://investor.caseys.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx. For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, an audio replay will be available on Casey’s for twelve months.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s is a Fortune 500 company (Nasdaq: CASY) operating over 2,400 convenience stores. Founded more than 50 years ago, the company has grown to become the third-largest convenience store retailer and the fifth-largest pizza chain in the United States. Casey’s provides freshly prepared foods, quality fuel and friendly service at its locations. Guests can enjoy pizza, donuts, other assorted bakery items, and a wide selection of beverages and snacks. Learn more and order online at www.caseys.com, or in the mobile app.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 15 874 M - -
Net income 2023 378 M - -
Net Debt 2023 1 300 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 23,2x
Yield 2023 0,67%
Capitalization 8 744 M 8 744 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,63x
EV / Sales 2024 0,60x
Nbr of Employees 31 466
Free-Float 99,6%
Technical analysis trends CASEY'S GENERAL STORES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 234,70 $
Average target price 240,09 $
Spread / Average Target 2,30%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Darren M. Rebelez President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen P. Bramlage Chief Financial Officer
H. Lynn Horak Independent Chairman
Adrian M. Butler Chief Information Officer
Ena Williams Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CASEY'S GENERAL STORES, INC.18.04%8 744
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO LTD7.28%34 122
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LIMITED-12.27%32 774
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION-10.71%17 979
COLES GROUP LIMITED-7.69%14 867
JERÓNIMO MARTINS, SGPS, S.A.2.39%13 368