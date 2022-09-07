Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Casey's General Stores, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CASY   US1475281036

CASEY'S GENERAL STORES, INC.

(CASY)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-09-06 pm EDT
215.18 USD   +0.91%
Casey's Celebrates its Beloved Breakfast Pizza Turning 21 with a Limited-Time Ultimate Beer Cheese Breakfast Pizza

09/07/2022 | 09:15am EDT
Casey’s guests can enjoy its handmade breakfast pizza with a twist: Busch Light beer cheese sauce

Casey’s (NASDAQ: CASY) is celebrating the 21st birthday of the fan-favorite breakfast pizza with the inclusion of a very special ingredient, Busch Light beer cheese. For a limited time only, Casey’s guests can get a fast start to their day and the perfect tailgate taste with the delicious Ultimate Beer Cheese Breakfast Pizza.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220907005489/en/

Casey’s guests can enjoy its handmade breakfast pizza with a twist: Busch Light beer cheese sauce (Photo: Business Wire)

Casey’s guests can enjoy its handmade breakfast pizza with a twist: Busch Light beer cheese sauce (Photo: Business Wire)

The Ultimate Beer Cheese Breakfast Pizza starts with Casey’s made-from-scratch dough, topped with a buttery, parmesan and cheddar beer cheese sauce rounded out with the balanced flavor of premium hops, exceptional barley malt and fine grains from Busch Light. The pizza is then loaded with smoky bacon, savory sausage, ham, fluffy scrambled eggs, onions, green peppers, and real mozzarella and cheddar cheese.

“Over the last two decades, Casey’s breakfast pizza has earned an incredibly passionate fan following and our guests know that they can always get a delicious, fast and easy breakfast at Casey’s,” said Tom Brennan, Casey’s Chief Merchandising Officer. “For breakfast pizza’s 21st birthday, we’re going all out and giving our fans a new take with the Ultimate Beer Cheese breakfast pizza featuring a Busch Light beer cheese sauce. Our guests have long started their days with a slice (or two) of our delicious handmade breakfast pizza, plus a fresh-brewed, bean-to-cup coffee, so we’re excited to give them a new twist this year as part of the celebration.”

This month, Casey’s will host the Ultimate Tailgate Breakfast Pizza Birthday Bash at two major college football games to celebrate its iconic breakfast pizza turning 21. Casey’s first-ever tailgate food truck will serve hot, fresh Casey’s Ultimate Beer Cheese Breakfast Pizza for fans to sample. Beer will be available for those who are 21+. While they enjoy a slice and a Busch Light, fans are welcome to play tailgate games and grab some free game day swag, compliments of Casey’s.

Casey’s guests can enjoy several fresh, tasty breakfast deals throughout the fall, including:

  • Get any large breakfast pizza for 21% off from September 7-14; code: BIZZA.
  • Calling Casey’s Rewards members who turn 21 this September – celebrate with a free slice of breakfast pizza. Must redeem by October 1.

Learn more about Casey’s delicious breakfast at www.caseys.com/breakfast.

About Casey’s

Casey’s is a Fortune 500 company (NASDAQ: CASY) operating over 2,400 convenience stores. Founded more than 50 years ago, the company has grown to become the third-largest convenience store retailer and the fifth-largest pizza chain in the United States. Casey’s provides freshly prepared foods, quality fuel and friendly service at its locations. Guests can enjoy pizza, donuts, and a wide selection of beverages and snacks. Learn more and order online at www.caseys.com, or in the mobile app.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 16 457 M - -
Net income 2023 364 M - -
Net Debt 2023 1 323 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 22,1x
Yield 2023 0,73%
Capitalization 8 015 M 8 015 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,57x
EV / Sales 2024 0,55x
Nbr of Employees 31 466
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart CASEY'S GENERAL STORES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Casey's General Stores, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CASEY'S GENERAL STORES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 215,18 $
Average target price 232,36 $
Spread / Average Target 7,99%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Darren M. Rebelez President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen P. Bramlage Chief Financial Officer
H. Lynn Horak Independent Chairman
Adrian M. Butler Chief Information Officer
Ena Williams Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CASEY'S GENERAL STORES, INC.8.05%8 015
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LIMITED-2.45%36 965
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO LTD9.97%34 362
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION-7.00%18 769
COLES GROUP LIMITED-1.90%15 816
JERÓNIMO MARTINS, SGPS, S.A.9.95%13 758