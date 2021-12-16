Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Casey's General Stores, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CASY   US1475281036

CASEY'S GENERAL STORES, INC.

(CASY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Casey's Closes Acquisition of 40 Pilot Stores

12/16/2021 | 03:31pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (“Casey’s” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: CASY), a leading convenience store chain in the United States, today announced the closing of the previously announced acquisition of 40 stores from Pilot Corporation. The acquisition gives Casey’s immediate scale in the attractive Knoxville, Tennessee market and is part of the implementation of its three-year strategic plan that was shared in January 2020 when the Company set a three-year goal of adding 345 stores to its chain.

“We are pleased to complete this transaction and expand our footprint in Tennessee and Kentucky,” said Darren Rebelez, president and Chief Executive Officer of Casey’s. “The Haslam family and the Pilot team have been great to work with and we look forward to welcoming team members to Casey’s and bringing our hand-made pizza program to these excellent stores.”

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s is a Fortune 500 company (NASDAQ: CASY) operating over 2,400 convenience stores. Founded more than 50 years ago, the company has grown to become the third-largest convenience store retailer and the fifth-largest pizza chain in the United States. Casey’s provides freshly prepared foods, quality fuel and friendly service at its locations. Guests can enjoy pizza, donuts, other assorted bakery items, and a wide selection of beverages and snacks. Learn more and order online at www.caseys.com, or in the mobile app.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about CASEY'S GENERAL STORES, INC.
03:31pCasey's Closes Acquisition of 40 Pilot Stores
BU
12/14Berenberg Bank Adjusts Casey's General Stores PT to $243 From $259, Maintains Buy Ratin..
MT
12/09Deutsche Bank Adjusts Casey's General Stores PT to $256 From $264 Following Q2 EPS Miss..
MT
12/08Consumer Discretionary Stocks Finishing With Modest Gains But Staples Continue To Sag
MT
12/08Casey's General Stores 'Soft' Fiscal Q2 Results Largely Based on Higher Operating Expen..
MT
12/08CASEY GENERAL STORES : Q2 Non-GAAP Reconciliations
PU
12/08Consumer Stocks Edge Higher Premarket Wednesday
MT
12/08RBC Cuts Price target on Casey's General Stores to $237 From $246, Citing 'Soft' Fiscal..
MT
12/08Casey's General Stores, Inc. Provides Earnings Guidance for the Third Quarter and Fourt..
CI
12/08Casey's General Stores, Inc. Announces Dividend
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CASEY'S GENERAL STORES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 12 464 M - -
Net income 2022 319 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 504 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 22,3x
Yield 2022 0,74%
Capitalization 7 095 M 7 095 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,69x
EV / Sales 2023 0,65x
Nbr of Employees 27 583
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart CASEY'S GENERAL STORES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Casey's General Stores, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CASEY'S GENERAL STORES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 191,19 $
Average target price 227,45 $
Spread / Average Target 19,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Darren M. Rebelez President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen P. Bramlage Chief Financial Officer
H. Lynn Horak Independent Chairman
Adrian M. Butler Chief Information Officer
Ena Williams Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CASEY'S GENERAL STORES, INC.6.76%7 095
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LIMITED71.86%40 272
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.37.74%38 692
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION-6.67%22 779
COLES GROUP LIMITED-3.91%16 640
ALBERTSONS COMPANIES, INC.71.39%14 458