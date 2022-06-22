Log in
    CASY   US1475281036

CASEY'S GENERAL STORES, INC.

(CASY)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:36 2022-06-22 am EDT
184.85 USD   +0.33%
09:12aCasey's Launches Limited-Time, All-New BBQ Brisket Pizza
BU
08:04aDeutsche Bank Adjusts Price Target on Casey's General Stores to $255 From $259, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
06/15TRANSCRIPT : Casey's General Stores, Inc. Presents at Sidoti Summer Small Cap Virtual Conference, Jun-15-2022 11:30 AM
CI
Casey's Launches Limited-Time, All-New BBQ Brisket Pizza

06/22/2022 | 09:12am EDT
Featuring Casey’s fresh, made-from-scratch dough, hand-trimmed smoked brisket and bbq sauce for a smoky and sweet meets savory, summer flavor

Casey’s (NASDAQ: CASY) is making summer pizza occasions even tastier with the launch of its all-new BBQ Brisket pizza. Like all Casey’s pizzas, the BBQ Brisket pizza starts with made-from-scratch dough. This tasty summer pie is topped with barbeque sauce, mozzarella and cheddar cheese, hand-trimmed brisket pieces, jalapenos and red onion, and then drizzled with creamy ranch. It’s here for a limited time only so get it while it’s hot this summer by ordering online, in the app or call your favorite Casey’s store.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220622005405/en/

Casey’s Launches Limited-Time, All-New BBQ Brisket Pizza (Photo: Business Wire)

Casey’s Launches Limited-Time, All-New BBQ Brisket Pizza (Photo: Business Wire)

Quality in pizza preparation and its ingredients is key at Casey’s. The BBQ Brisket pizza brings together Casey’s made-from-scratch dough and fresh toppings, including high-quality beef brisket that is unsauced, hand-trimmed and dry-rubbed with seasoning then double-hardwood, pit-smoked up to 16 hours. Every bite of the BBQ Brisket pizza is loaded with that smoky, sweet – yet savory summer flavor.

“At Casey’s, we’re serving up delicious options for any meal from our freshly prepared food menu, and the new BBQ Brisket pizza shows how we continue to innovate to bring our guests what they want,” said Tom Brennan, Casey’s Chief Merchandising Officer. “The BBQ Brisket pizza is everything you love about a backyard barbeque with your friends and family delivered in the best way possible, on a Casey’s pizza.”

The all-new BBQ Brisket pizza is available now for $16.99. Order online or in the Casey’s app before it’s gone.

This limited-time pizza launches as part of Casey’s second-annual Summer of Freedom. All summer long, Casey’s Rewards members have a chance to win millions of prizes, including epic adventure packages, free fuel for the summer and millions of instant prizes on qualifying purchases. There’s an adventure package winner drawing each month and a free summer of fuel winner drawing each week – for a whole summer of fun. Just by opening the app, Casey’s Rewards members can play the Scratch, Match and Win game for a chance to instantly win millions of food, snack and drink prizes – even a slice of the all-new BBQ Brisket pizza that same day.

More information on the Summer of Freedom Sweepstakes and official rules are located at www.caseys.com/summer. Casey’s is inviting all of its guests to make the most of this Summer of Freedom by joining Casey’s Rewards at caseys.com/rewards or in the Casey’s mobile app.

About Casey’s

Casey’s is a Fortune 500 company (NASDAQ: CASY) operating over 2,400 convenience stores. Founded more than 50 years ago, the company has grown to become the third-largest convenience store retailer and the fifth-largest pizza chain in the United States. Casey’s provides freshly prepared foods, quality fuel and friendly service at its locations. Guests can enjoy pizza, donuts, and a wide selection of beverages and snacks. Learn more and order online at www.caseys.com, or in the mobile app.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 12 955 M - -
Net income 2022 340 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 640 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 20,2x
Yield 2022 0,76%
Capitalization 6 838 M 6 838 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,65x
EV / Sales 2023 0,49x
Nbr of Employees 27 583
Free-Float 99,7%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 184,25 $
Average target price 230,42 $
Spread / Average Target 25,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Darren M. Rebelez President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen P. Bramlage Chief Financial Officer
H. Lynn Horak Independent Chairman
Adrian M. Butler Chief Information Officer
Ena Williams Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CASEY'S GENERAL STORES, INC.-6.64%6 838
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO LTD1.86%33 394
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LIMITED-24.66%29 191
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION-17.92%17 183
COLES GROUP LIMITED-3.96%16 064
ALBERTSONS COMPANIES, INC.-4.04%15 400