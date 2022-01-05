Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Casey's General Stores, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    CASY   US1475281036

CASEY'S GENERAL STORES, INC.

(CASY)
Casey's Participating in the 2022 ICR Conference

01/05/2022 | 12:46pm EST
Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (“Casey’s” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: CASY), a leading convenience store chain in the United States, today announced that it will be participating in the 2022 ICR Conference, and will be hosting a fireside chat on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at 10:00 am central time. The moderator of the chat will be Bobby Griffin, Vice President, Equity Research at Raymond James. The presentation will be webcast live and can be accessed at https://investor.caseys.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s is a Fortune 500 company (NASDAQ: CASY) operating over 2,400 convenience stores. Founded more than 50 years ago, the company has grown to become the third-largest convenience store retailer and the fifth-largest pizza chain in the United States. Casey’s provides freshly prepared foods, quality fuel and friendly service at its locations. Guests can enjoy pizza, donuts, other assorted bakery items, and a wide selection of beverages and snacks. Learn more and order online at www.caseys.com, or in the mobile app.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 12 481 M - -
Net income 2022 319 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 514 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 22,8x
Yield 2022 0,72%
Capitalization 7 236 M 7 236 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,70x
EV / Sales 2023 0,65x
Nbr of Employees 27 583
Free-Float 99,7%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 195,00 $
Average target price 227,45 $
Spread / Average Target 16,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Darren M. Rebelez President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen P. Bramlage Chief Financial Officer
H. Lynn Horak Independent Chairman
Adrian M. Butler Chief Information Officer
Ena Williams Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CASEY'S GENERAL STORES, INC.-1.19%7 236
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LIMITED1.19%41 080
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.2.65%39 488
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION-1.17%21 929
COLES GROUP LIMITED-0.22%17 288
ALBERTSONS COMPANIES, INC.-1.79%14 227