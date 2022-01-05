Casey's Participating in the 2022 ICR Conference

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (“Casey’s” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: CASY), a leading convenience store chain in the United States, today announced that it will be participating in the 2022 ICR Conference, and will be hosting a fireside chat on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at 10:00 am central time. The moderator of the chat will be Bobby Griffin, Vice President, Equity Research at Raymond James. The presentation will be webcast live and can be accessed at https://investor.caseys.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s is a Fortune 500 company (NASDAQ: CASY) operating over 2,400 convenience stores. Founded more than 50 years ago, the company has grown to become the third-largest convenience store retailer and the fifth-largest pizza chain in the United States. Casey’s provides freshly prepared foods, quality fuel and friendly service at its locations. Guests can enjoy pizza, donuts, other assorted bakery items, and a wide selection of beverages and snacks. Learn more and order online at www.caseys.com, or in the mobile app.

