  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Casey's General Stores, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    CASY   US1475281036

CASEY'S GENERAL STORES, INC.

(CASY)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:29 2022-06-13 am EDT
186.82 USD   -2.18%
11:04aCasey's to Host Sell-Side Analyst Meeting
BU
06/08CASEY GENERAL STORES : Q4 Non-GAAP Reconciliations
PU
06/08Casey's General Stores Receives PT Cut From RBC to $238 From $250 Amid Lower-Than-Expected View on Fuel Volumes; Sector Perform Kept
MT
Summary 
Summary

Casey's to Host Sell-Side Analyst Meeting

06/13/2022 | 11:04am EDT
Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (“Casey’s” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: CASY), one of the leading convenience store chains in the United States, will host sell-side analysts at the Store Support Center in Ankeny, IA on June 14th, 2022. Casey’s will hold a live webcast of the event beginning at 10:30am central.

The live webcast of the event will be available on Casey’s website on the Investor Relations page at https://investor.caseys.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx. For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, an audio replay will be available on Casey’s website for twelve months.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s is a Fortune 500 company (Nasdaq: CASY) operating over 2,400 convenience stores. Founded more than 50 years ago, the company has grown to become the third-largest convenience store retailer and the fifth-largest pizza chain in the United States. Casey’s provides freshly prepared foods, quality fuel and friendly service at its locations. Guests can enjoy pizza, donuts, other assorted bakery items, and a wide selection of beverages and snacks. Learn more and order online at www.caseys.com, or in the mobile app.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 12 955 M - -
Net income 2022 340 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 640 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 21,0x
Yield 2022 0,74%
Capitalization 7 088 M 7 088 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,67x
EV / Sales 2023 0,50x
Nbr of Employees 27 583
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart CASEY'S GENERAL STORES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Casey's General Stores, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CASEY'S GENERAL STORES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 190,98 $
Average target price 230,25 $
Spread / Average Target 20,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Darren M. Rebelez President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen P. Bramlage Chief Financial Officer
H. Lynn Horak Independent Chairman
Adrian M. Butler Chief Information Officer
Ena Williams Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CASEY'S GENERAL STORES, INC.-3.23%7 088
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO LTD9.67%36 493
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LIMITED-19.60%31 147
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION-13.04%18 605
COLES GROUP LIMITED-3.12%16 367
ALBERTSONS COMPANIES, INC.-0.76%15 845