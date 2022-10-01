Advanced search
    CASY   US1475281036

CASEY'S GENERAL STORES, INC.

(CASY)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-09-30 pm EDT
202.52 USD   -0.87%
09/14Insider Buy: Caseys General Stores
MT
09/09US Weekly Fuel Retail Margins Remain High, RBC Says
MT
09/09Goldman Sachs Adjusts Price Target on Casey's General Stores to $212 From $202 Amid Strong Q1 Results, Keeps Neutral Rating
MT
Here for Schools: Casey's Cash for Classrooms Grant Program Now Open for Submissions

10/01/2022 | 09:01am EDT
Schools in Casey’s communities can apply for 2023 grants through November 30, 2022

Starting today, Casey’s Cash for Classrooms grant program is accepting submissions for 2023 grants through November 30, 2022. Now in its third year, the grant program supports projects and initiatives taking place at accredited K-12 public and non-profit, private schools in Casey’s communities across the heart of America.

“At Casey’s, we believe schools are the heart of our communities. With school back in session, we're inspired even more to give back through the Cash for Classrooms grant program this year,” said Megan Elfers, President, Casey’s Charities. “Education provides the foundation for our youth by preparing them for a bright future, and educators today are helping lead the way. Casey’s is proud of its giving efforts that continue to make far-reaching impacts on local schools and for teachers, students and families in the communities we serve.”

Since inception, Casey’s grant program has awarded over $2 million and nearly 200 grants to schools throughout the 16 states it operates. Read more about the impact of last year’s grants on the Casey’s blog.

Grant requests may range from $3,000 to $50,000 and can be used for a variety of projects and initiatives focused on physical improvements, material needs, teacher support and community engagement initiatives.

The deadline to submit a grant application is November 30, 2022, and grants will be awarded in March 2023. More information about the grant submission process can be found at: www.caseys.com/community.

About Casey’s

Casey’s is a Fortune 500 company (NASDAQ: CASY) operating over 2,400 convenience stores. Founded more than 50 years ago, the company has grown to become the third-largest convenience store retailer and the fifth-largest pizza chain in the United States. Casey’s provides freshly prepared foods, quality fuel and friendly service at its locations. Guests can enjoy pizza, donuts, and a wide selection of beverages and snacks. Learn more and order online at www.caseys.com, or in the mobile app.


© Business Wire 2022
