Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (“Casey’s” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: CASY), one of the leading convenience store chains in the United States, will issue fourth quarter and fiscal year 2024 results after the market closes on June 11th, 2024. Casey’s will hold a conference call and webcast on Wednesday, June 12th at 7:30am central to review the results.

A live webcast of the event will be available on Casey’s website on the Investor Relations page at https://investor.caseys.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx. For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, an audio replay will be available on Casey’s for twelve months.

