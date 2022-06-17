Log in
    CSB   ZAE000028320

CASHBUILD LIMITED

(CSB)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-14
263.02 ZAR   +0.35%
263.02 ZAR   +0.35%
CASHBUILD : Dealing in securities by a director
PU
04/20CASHBUILD : Third quarter operational update – FY 2022
PU
03/14CASHBUILD : Disclosure of beneficial interest in securities
PU
Cashbuild : Dealing in securities by a director

06/17/2022 | 10:13am EDT
Cashbuild Limited

Registration number: 1986/001503/06 (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) Share Code: CSB

ISIN: ZAE000028320 ("Cashbuild")

DEALING IN SECURITIES BY A DIRECTOR

In compliance with rule 3.63 of the JSE Listings Requirements, the following Information is disclosed:

Name of

director:

A J Mokgwatsane

Company

of which a director:

Cashbuild

Date of

transaction:

17 June 2022

Class of securities:

Ordinary shares

Nature of transaction:

On-market purchase of shares

Number of securities:

1 135

Average

price per security:

R262.32997

Highest

price per security:

R265.00

Lowest price per security:

R261.20

Value of transaction:

R297 744.52

Extent of interest:

Direct beneficial

Written

clearance to deal:

Yes

Johannesburg

17 June 2022

Sponsor

Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking, a division of Nedbank Limited

Disclaimer

Cashbuild Limited published this content on 17 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2022 14:12:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
