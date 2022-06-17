Cashbuild Limited

Registration number: 1986/001503/06 (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) Share Code: CSB

ISIN: ZAE000028320 ("Cashbuild")

DEALING IN SECURITIES BY A DIRECTOR

In compliance with rule 3.63 of the JSE Listings Requirements, the following Information is disclosed:

Name of director: A J Mokgwatsane Company of which a director: Cashbuild Date of transaction: 17 June 2022 Class of securities: Ordinary shares Nature of transaction: On-market purchase of shares Number of securities: 1 135 Average price per security: R262.32997 Highest price per security: R265.00 Lowest price per security: R261.20 Value of transaction: R297 744.52 Extent of interest: Direct beneficial Written clearance to deal: Yes

Johannesburg

17 June 2022

Sponsor

Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking, a division of Nedbank Limited