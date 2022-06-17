Cashbuild Limited
Registration number: 1986/001503/06 (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) Share Code: CSB
ISIN: ZAE000028320 ("Cashbuild")
DEALING IN SECURITIES BY A DIRECTOR
In compliance with rule 3.63 of the JSE Listings Requirements, the following Information is disclosed:
|
Name of
|
director:
|
A J Mokgwatsane
|
Company
|
of which a director:
|
Cashbuild
|
Date of
|
transaction:
|
17 June 2022
|
Class of securities:
|
Ordinary shares
|
Nature of transaction:
|
On-market purchase of shares
|
Number of securities:
|
1 135
|
Average
|
price per security:
|
R262.32997
|
Highest
|
price per security:
|
R265.00
|
Lowest price per security:
|
R261.20
|
Value of transaction:
|
R297 744.52
|
Extent of interest:
|
Direct beneficial
|
Written
|
clearance to deal:
|
Yes
Johannesburg
17 June 2022
Sponsor
Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking, a division of Nedbank Limited
Disclaimer
Cashbuild Limited published this content on 17 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2022 14:12:01 UTC.