  Homepage
  Equities
  South Africa
  Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  Cashbuild Limited
  News
  Summary
    CSB   ZAE000028320

CASHBUILD LIMITED

(CSB)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-21
275.00 ZAR   -0.72%
275.00 ZAR   -0.72%
Cashbuild : Fourth quarter operational update - FY 2022

07/25/2022 | 07:34am EDT
CASHBUILD LIMITED

(Registration number: 1986/001503/06) (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)

JSE share code: CSBISIN: ZAE000028320 ("Cashbuild" or "the Group")

FOURTH QUARTER OPERATIONAL UPDATE- FY 2022 Cashbuild herewith provides its voluntary quarterly operational update.

Revenue for the fourth quarter of the 2022 financial year ("fourth quarter") for the Cashbuild Group was down 13% when compared to the fourth quarter of the prior financial year ("the comparative period" or "Q4 FY2021"). For the 304 existing stores (in existence prior to July 2020), revenue decreased by 14% and the 14 new stores contributed 1% growth. This, combined with the results reported in the previous quarters, equates to a decrease in revenue of 12% for the financial year ended 30 June 2022 ("the financial year").

Shareholders are reminded of the SENS announcement released on 14 July 2021 relating to violence and looting in South Africa, that affected 36 of the Group's stores during the current financial year. Excluding the effect of the 36 looted stores, revenue for the fourth quarter for the Group was down 11% on the comparative period. This, combined with the results reported excluding looted stores in the previous quarters, equates to a decrease in revenue for the financial year of 7%.

Transactions through the tills during the fourth quarter for the Cashbuild Group decreased by 16% to that of the comparative period, with existing stores decreasing by 17% and new stores contributing 1% growth.

Selling inflation was 7.2% at the end of June 2022 when compared to June 2021.

A revenue performance on a statutory basis per operating segment is reflected in the following table:

Revenue performance 4th Quarter FY2022 versus 4th Quarter FY2021

Operating Segment

Percentage

Total

New

Existing

of Total

Growth

Growth

Growth

Sales

%

%

%

Cashbuild South Africa

Half Year

80

(12)

2

(14)

Q3

81

(9)

2

(11)

Q4

81

(13)

1

(14)

Full Year

81

(12)

2

(14)

Cashbuild Common Monetary Areas

Half Year

7

4

6

(2)

Q3

6

(1)

4

(5)

Q4

6

(11)

3

(14)

Full Year

6

(1)

5

(6)

Cashbuild Other *

Half Year

5

(4)

-

(4)

Q3

5

(19)

-

(19)

Q4

5

(12)

-

(12)

Full Year

5

(10)

-

(10)

P&L Hardware South Africa

Half Year

8

(24)

1

(25)

Q3

8

(14)

-

(14)

Q4

8

(16)

-

(16)

Full Year

8

(20)

1

(21)

Total Group

Half Year

100

(12)

2

(14)

Q3

100

(10)

1

(11)

Q4

100

(13)

1

(14)

Full Year

100

(12)

1

(13)

*Botswana, Malawi and Zambia

During the fourth quarter the Group opened 2 new Cashbuild stores, closed 1 non-profitable Cashbuild store and refurbished 16 Cashbuild stores, bringing the total number of stores trading at the end of the financial year to 318.

A store breakdown by operating segment is reflected in the following table:

Number of stores - end of quarter four

Percentage

Total

New

Existing

of total

Cashbuild South Africa

73

232

11

221

Cashbuild Common Monetary Areas

6

18

2

16

Cashbuild Other *

4

13

-

13

Cashbuild DIY Pilot stores

-

1

-

1

P&L Hardware South Africa

17

54

1

53

Total Group

100

318

14

304

*Botswana, Malawi and Zambia

The information contained in this operational update has not been reviewed or reported on by Cashbuild's auditors.

25 July 2022 Sponsor

Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking, a division of Nedbank Limited

Disclaimer

Cashbuild Limited published this content on 25 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2022 11:33:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
