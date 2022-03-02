Cashbuild : Interim results and dividend declaration for the six months ended 26 December 2021

|
COMPANY PROFILE
DECLARATION OF DIVIDEND
Cashbuild is southern Africa's largest retailer of quality
The board has declared an interim dividend (No. 58), of 587 cents
building materials and associated products, selling direct
(2020: 724 cents) per ordinary share out of income reserves to all
to a cash-paying customer base through our chain of
shareholders of Cashbuild. The dividend per share is calculated
stores (317 at the end of this reporting period, which
based on 24 989 811 (2020: 24 989 811) shares in issue at date of
includes 54 P&L Hardware stores). Cashbuild carries an
dividend declaration. Net local dividend amount is 469.6 cents per
in-depth quality product range tailored to the specific
share for shareholders liable to pay Dividends Tax and 587 cents
needs of the communities we serve. Our customers are
per share for shareholders exempt from paying Dividends Tax. Local
typically
home-builders
and
improvers,
contractors,
dividend tax is 20%.
farmers, traders, as well as all other customers requiring
Cashbuild's tax reference number is 9575168712.
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
Date dividend declared:
Tuesday, 1 March 2022
Revenue for the period declined by 12%. Revenue for stores
Last day to trade "CUM" the dividend:
Tuesday, 22 March 2022
in existence prior to July 2020 (pre-existing stores - 305 stores)
Date to commence trading "EX" the dividend:
Wednesday, 23 March 2022
declined with 14% and our 12 new stores contributed 2%
Record date:
Friday, 25 March 2022
growth. Gross profit decreased by 11% with gross profit
Date of payment:
Monday, 28 March 2022
margin percentage increasing from 26.4% to 26.6% mainly
Share certificates may not be dematerialised or rematerialised
due to the store looting stock recovery claim net of write
off. Selling price inflation for December 2021 was 8.8%
between Wednesday, 23 March 2022 and Friday, 25 March 2022,
compared to December 2020. Operating expenses,
both dates inclusive.
INDEPENDENT REVIEW BY THE AUDITOR
These
summary
consolidated
interim
financial
statements
partially offset by a 2% increase in new stores) resulting in
were
derived from
the
reviewed
consolidated interim
financial
the operating profit decreasing by 14%. Basic earnings per
statements
for the
six
months ended 26
December
2021. The
share declined by 19% with headline earnings per share
independent auditor's review has been conducted in accordance
also declining by 27% from the prior period.
Cash and cash equivalents 33% lower than the prior period
of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent
mainly as a result of the substantial final dividend paid and
Auditor, PricewaterhouseCoopers Inc., and their unmodified review
costs of looted stores not yet recovered from insurance.
report
is available
for
inspection
at the
Company's
registered
Stock
levels, including
new
stores
have
increased
office. Any
reference to future financial
performance
included
by 10% with stockholding at 79 days (December 2020:
in this announcement has not been reviewed or reported on by
68 days; June 2021: 74 days) at period end. Net asset
the Group's
external auditors. The auditor's review
report does
value
per
share
decreased by 5%,
from
9
640
cents
not necessarily report on all of the information contained in this
(December 2020) to 9 175 cents.
During the period, Cashbuild opened 2 new
that in order to obtain a full understanding of the nature of the
Cashbuild stores, refurbished 5 Cashbuild stores and
auditor's engagement they should obtain a copy of the auditor's
relocated 1 Cashbuild store. 3 looted Cashbuild stores
review report together with the accompanying financial statements
and 1 P&L Hardware store were closed at the expiration
from the registered office.
of their
lease
agreements.
25
Cashbuild
stores
Johannesburg
and 3 P&L Hardware stores that were looted have
since been reopened. Cashbuild will continue its store
Sponsor: Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking, a division of
expansion, relocation and refurbishment strategy in a
Nedbank Limited
controlled
manner, applying
an even more rigorous
Approved by the board on 1 March 2022
Released 2 March 2022
PROSPECTS
This short-form announcement is the responsibility of the Board of directors of
Group revenue for the six weeks subsequent to period end
Cashbuild and is prepared based on the reviewed interim results being the full
announcement.Anyinvestmentdecisionshouldbebasedonthefullannouncement
is 10% lower than the comparative prior six weeks period.
available on Cashbuild's website www.cashbuild.co.za and on the JSE's website at
Management expects trading conditions to remain
https://senspdf.jse.co.za/documents/2022/jse/isse/CSB/ie2021.pdf.
uncertain due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and its
The full announcement is also available at the Company's registered office for
economic impact. This information has not been reviewed
inspection, at no charge, during office hours. Copies of the full announcement
nor audited by the Company's auditor.
Six months
ended
Six months ended
Year ended
26 December
R'million
2021
2020
% change
27 June 2021
Revenue
5 889
6 695
(12)
12 616
Operating profit
492
576
(14)
1 039
Earnings per share (cents)
1 294.8
1 594.7
(19)
2 935.7
Headline earnings per share (cents)
1 130.4
1 540.7
(27)
2 872.6
Dividend per share (cents)
587
724
(19)
2 935
