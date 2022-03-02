Cashbuild : Interim results and dividend declaration for the six months ended 26 December 2021

in this announcement has not been reviewed or reported on by

CIVIL UNREST AND LOOTING EFFECTS

During the period, 36 (32 Cashbuild and 4 P&L Hardware) stores across the Group were impacted by the unrest and looting in July 2021. Stores were looted and damaged which led to the scrapping of various categories of property, plant and equipment (R20.4 million) and inventory (R136 million). Cashbuild has insurance cover for such events to minimise losses to the Group and submitted insurance claims of R143 million for inventory, R71 million for property, plant and equipment and R65 million for business interruption to its respective insurers.

The insurance recoveries expected have been recognised in cost of sales (R143 million) and other income (R71 million). Cashbuild expects that compensation for business interruption would be finalised after the full-year results of the Group have been determined. No receivable has been recognised for the business interruption due to not finalising the claim value which therefore is not virtually certain. The Group received interim payments for its asset claims of R132 million on 23 November 2021 and R82 million (VAT inclusive) after period end.