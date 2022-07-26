Cashbuild : Trading statement - FY 2022

CASHBUILD LIMITED

(Registration number: 1986/001503/06) (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)

JSE share code: CSBISIN: ZAE000028320 ("Cashbuild" or "the Group")

TRADING STATEMENT - FY 2022

Shareholders are advised that Cashbuild is currently finalising its financial results for the year ended 26 June 2022 ("current year") which are expected to be released on or about 31 August 2022. In accordance with paragraph 3.4(b) of the JSE Listings Requirements, shareholders are therefore advised that:

1. headline earnings per share ("HEPS") are expected to decrease by a minimum of 30% to 2,010.8

cents for the year, compared to HEPS of 2,872.6 cents for the prior year ended 27 June 2021 ("prior year"); and

2. earnings per share ("EPS") are expected to decrease by a minimum of 25% to 2,201.8 cents for the current year, compared to EPS of 2,935.7 cents for the prior year.

A further trading statement will be released once Cashbuild has reasonable certainty on the range of the decrease in HEPS and EPS respectively.

The information contained in this trading statement has not been reviewed or reported on by Cashbuild's auditors.

26 July 2022 Sponsor

Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking, a division of Nedbank Limited