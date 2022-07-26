Log in
    CSB   ZAE000028320

CASHBUILD LIMITED

(CSB)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-24
275.07 ZAR   +0.03%
06:29aCASHBUILD : Trading statement - FY 2022
PU
07/25CASHBUILD : Fourth quarter operational update - FY 2022
PU
06/17CASHBUILD : Dealing in securities by a director
PU
Cashbuild : Trading statement - FY 2022

07/26/2022 | 06:29am EDT
CASHBUILD LIMITED

(Registration number: 1986/001503/06) (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)

JSE share code: CSBISIN: ZAE000028320 ("Cashbuild" or "the Group")

TRADING STATEMENT - FY 2022

Shareholders are advised that Cashbuild is currently finalising its financial results for the year ended 26 June 2022 ("current year") which are expected to be released on or about 31 August 2022. In accordance with paragraph 3.4(b) of the JSE Listings Requirements, shareholders are therefore advised that:

1. headline earnings per share ("HEPS") are expected to decrease by a minimum of 30% to 2,010.8

cents for the year, compared to HEPS of 2,872.6 cents for the prior year ended 27 June 2021 ("prior year"); and

2. earnings per share ("EPS") are expected to decrease by a minimum of 25% to 2,201.8 cents for the current year, compared to EPS of 2,935.7 cents for the prior year.

A further trading statement will be released once Cashbuild has reasonable certainty on the range of the decrease in HEPS and EPS respectively.

The information contained in this trading statement has not been reviewed or reported on by Cashbuild's auditors.

26 July 2022 Sponsor

Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking, a division of Nedbank Limited

Disclaimer

Cashbuild Limited published this content on 26 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2022 10:28:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 12 616 M 751 M 751 M
Net income 2021 665 M 39,6 M 39,6 M
Net cash 2021 860 M 51,2 M 51,2 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,24x
Yield 2021 10,8%
Capitalization 6 235 M 371 M 371 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,29x
EV / Sales 2021 0,43x
Nbr of Employees 6 295
Free-Float 68,3%
