CASI Pharmaceuticals : Amendment to Quarterly Report (SEC Filing - 10-Q/A)

PART II. OTHER INFORMATION

ITEM 1A. RISK FACTORS

General Risks

Our amended and restated bylaws provide that the Court of Chancery of the State of Delaware will be the exclusive forum for certain legal actions between us and our stockholders, which could increase costs to bring a claim, discourage claims or limit the ability of our stockholders to bring a claim in a judicial forum viewed by the stockholders as more favorable for disputes with us or our directors, officers or other employees.

Our amended and restated bylaws, effective September 10, 2020, provide that unless CASI consents in writing to the selection of an alternative forum, the Court of Chancery of the State of Delaware will be the sole and exclusive forum for any (i) any derivative action or proceeding brought on behalf of CASI, (ii) any action asserting a claim of breach of a fiduciary duty owed by any director, officer or other employee of CASI to CASI or CASI's stockholders, (iii) any action asserting a claim arising under any provision of the General Corporation Law of the State of Delaware, CASI's certificate of incorporation or CASI's Amended and Restated By-Laws or (iv) any action asserting a claim governed by the internal affairs doctrine. The choice of forum provision may increase costs to bring a claim, discourage claims or limit a stockholder's ability to bring a claim in a judicial forum that it finds favorable for disputes with us or our directors, officers or other employees, which may discourage such lawsuits against us or our directors, officers and other employees. Alternatively, if a court were to find the choice of forum provision contained in our amended and restated bylaws to be inapplicable or unenforceable in an action, CASI may incur additional costs associated with resolving such action in other jurisdictions. In addition, unless CASI consents in writing to the selection of an alternative forum, the federal district courts of the United States of America will be the exclusive forum for the resolution of any complaint asserting a cause of action arising under the Securities Act of 1933.

ITEM 5. OTHER INFORMATION

The Amended and Restated By-Laws also include certain technical, conforming and clarifying changes. The foregoing description of the Amended and Restated By-Laws is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of the Amended and Restated By-Laws, which is attached hereto as Exhibit 3.2 and incorporated herein by reference.

