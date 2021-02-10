Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc.    CASI

CASI PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(CASI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CASI Pharmaceuticals : Amendment to Quarterly Report (SEC Filing - 10-Q/A)

02/10/2021 | 05:33pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, DC 20549

FORM 10-Q/A

Amendment No. 1

QUARTERLY REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15 (d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

For the quarterly period ended September 30, 2020

TRANSITION REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15 (d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

For the transition period from ___________ to _____________.

Commission file number 0-20713

CASI PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Delaware

58-1959440

(State or other jurisdiction of

(I.R.S. Employer Identification No.)

incorporation or organization)

9620 Medical Center Drive, Suite 300

Rockville, Maryland

(Address of principal executive offices)

20850

(Zip code)

(240) 864-2600

(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)

(Former name, former address and former fiscal year, if changed since last report)

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class

Trading Symbol(s)

Name of exchange on which registered

Common Stock

CASI

NasdaqCapital Market

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant (1) has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 13 or 15 (d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such reports), and (2) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past 90 days.

YES NO

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has submitted electronically every Interactive Data File required to be submitted pursuant to Rule 405 of Regulation S-T during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to submit such files).

YES NO

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, a smaller reporting company, or an emerging growth company. See the definitions of 'large accelerated filer,' 'accelerated filer,' 'smaller reporting company,' and 'emerging growth company' in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act.

Large accelerated filer

Accelerated filer

Non-accelerated filer

Smaller reporting company

Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.

Indicate by checkmark whether the registrant is a shell company (as defined in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act).

YES NO

Indicate the number of shares outstanding of each of the issuer's classes of common stock, as of the most recent practicable date.

Class

Outstanding at November 6, 2020

Common Stock $.01 Par Value

123,943,829

EXPLANATORY NOTE

The purpose of this Amendment No. 1 on Form 10-Q/A to the CASI Pharmaceutical Inc. ('CASI', 'we' or 'us') quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2020, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 9, 2020 is to (i) attach as Exhibit 3.2 the most recent copy of the Corporation's by-laws as amended and restated by the Board of Directors as of September 10, 2020, and (ii) disclose an additional Risk Factor related to the by-laws.

There are no other changes to the Form 10-Q as previously filed. This Amendment No. 1 speaks as of the original filing date of the Form 10-Q, does not reflect events that may have occurred subsequent to the original filing date and does not modify or update in any way disclosures made in the original Form 10-Q.

2

PART II. OTHER INFORMATION

ITEM 1A. RISK FACTORS

General Risks

Our amended and restated bylaws provide that the Court of Chancery of the State of Delaware will be the exclusive forum for certain legal actions between us and our stockholders, which could increase costs to bring a claim, discourage claims or limit the ability of our stockholders to bring a claim in a judicial forum viewed by the stockholders as more favorable for disputes with us or our directors, officers or other employees.

Our amended and restated bylaws, effective September 10, 2020, provide that unless CASI consents in writing to the selection of an alternative forum, the Court of Chancery of the State of Delaware will be the sole and exclusive forum for any (i) any derivative action or proceeding brought on behalf of CASI, (ii) any action asserting a claim of breach of a fiduciary duty owed by any director, officer or other employee of CASI to CASI or CASI's stockholders, (iii) any action asserting a claim arising under any provision of the General Corporation Law of the State of Delaware, CASI's certificate of incorporation or CASI's Amended and Restated By-Laws or (iv) any action asserting a claim governed by the internal affairs doctrine. The choice of forum provision may increase costs to bring a claim, discourage claims or limit a stockholder's ability to bring a claim in a judicial forum that it finds favorable for disputes with us or our directors, officers or other employees, which may discourage such lawsuits against us or our directors, officers and other employees. Alternatively, if a court were to find the choice of forum provision contained in our amended and restated bylaws to be inapplicable or unenforceable in an action, CASI may incur additional costs associated with resolving such action in other jurisdictions. In addition, unless CASI consents in writing to the selection of an alternative forum, the federal district courts of the United States of America will be the exclusive forum for the resolution of any complaint asserting a cause of action arising under the Securities Act of 1933.

ITEM 5. OTHER INFORMATION

On September 10, 2020, the Board of Directors of CASI adopted amended and restated by-laws, effective September 10, 2020 (the 'Amended and Restated By-Laws'), to add Article 9, which, among other things, includes exclusive forum selection provisions. The provisions provide that, unless CASI consents in writing to an alternative forum, the Court of Chancery of the State of Delaware will be the exclusive forum for: (i) any derivative action or proceeding brought on behalf of CASI, (ii) any action asserting a claim of breach of a fiduciary duty owed by any director, officer or other employee of CASI to CASI or CASI's stockholders, (iii) any action asserting a claim arising under any provision of the General Corporation Law of the State of Delaware, CASI's certificate of incorporation or CASI's Amended and Restated By-Laws or (iv) any action asserting a claim governed by the internal affairs doctrine. In addition, unless CASI consents in writing to the selection of an alternative forum, the federal district courts of the United States of America will be the exclusive forum for the resolution of any complaint asserting a cause of action arising under the Securities Act of 1933.

The Amended and Restated By-Laws also include certain technical, conforming and clarifying changes. The foregoing description of the Amended and Restated By-Laws is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of the Amended and Restated By-Laws, which is attached hereto as Exhibit 3.2 and incorporated herein by reference.

3

ITEM 6. EXHIBITS

EXHIBIT INDEX

1.1

Underwriting Agreement dated July 22, 2020 between CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Oppenheimer & Co., Inc. (incorporated by reference from Exhibit 1.1 to our Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on July 24, 2020)

3.2

Amended and Restated By-Laws dated September 10, 2020*

10.1

Supplementary Agreement to the Exclusive License Agreement effective as of September 29, 2020.+

10.2

Investment Agreement by and between Juventas Cell Therapy Ltd and CASI Biopharmaceuticals (WUXI) Co., Ltd. effective as of September 22, 2020.+

31.1

Rule 13a-14(a) Certification of Chief Executive Officer

31.2

Rule 13a-14(a) Certification of Principal Financial Officer

31.3

Rule 13a-14(a) Certification of Chief Executive Officer*

31.4

Rule 13a-14(a) Certification of Principal Financial Officer*

32.1

Section 1350 Certification of Chief Executive Officer

32.2

Section 1350 Certification of Principal Financial Officer

101.INS

Inline XBRL Instance Document. The instance document does not appear in the interactive data file because its XBRL tags are embedded within the inline XBRL document.

101.SCH

Inline XBRL Taxonomy Extension Schema Document.

101.CAL

Inline XBRL Taxonomy Extension Calculation Linkbase Document.

101.DEF

Inline XBRL Taxonomy Extension Definition Linkbase Document.

101.LAB

Inline XBRL Taxonomy Extension Label Linkbase Document.

101.PRE

Inline XBRL Taxonomy Extension Presentation Linkbase Document.

104

Cover Page Interactive Data File (formatted as Inline XBRL and contained in Exhibit 101 filed herewith).

+

Information in this exhibit identified by brackets is confidential and has been excluded pursuant to Item 601(B)(10)(IV) of Regulation S-K because it (i) is not material and (ii) would likely cause competitive harm to CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. if publicly disclosed.

*

Filed Herewith

4

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned thereunto duly authorized.

CASI PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(Registrant)

Date: February 10, 2021

/s/ Wei-Wu He

Wei-Wu He

Chief Executive Officer

Date: February 10, 2021

/s/ Weihao Xu

Weihao Xu

Principal Financial Officer

5

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, DC 20549

FORM 10-Q/A

Amendment No. 1

QUARTERLY REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15 (d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

For the quarterly period ended September 30, 2020

TRANSITION REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15 (d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

For the transition period from ___________ to _____________.

Commission file number 0-20713

CASI PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Delaware

58-1959440

(State or other jurisdiction of

(I.R.S. Employer Identification No.)

incorporation or organization)

9620 Medical Center Drive, Suite 300

Rockville, Maryland

(Address of principal executive offices)

20850

(Zip code)

(240) 864-2600

(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)

(Former name, former address and former fiscal year, if changed since last report)

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class

Trading Symbol(s)

Name of exchange on which registered

Common Stock

CASI

NasdaqCapital Market

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant (1) has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 13 or 15 (d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such reports), and (2) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past 90 days.

YES NO

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has submitted electronically every Interactive Data File required to be submitted pursuant to Rule 405 of Regulation S-T during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to submit such files).

YES NO

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, a smaller reporting company, or an emerging growth company. See the definitions of 'large accelerated filer,' 'accelerated filer,' 'smaller reporting company,' and 'emerging growth company' in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act.

Large accelerated filer

Accelerated filer

Non-accelerated filer

Smaller reporting company

Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.

Indicate by checkmark whether the registrant is a shell company (as defined in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act).

YES NO

Indicate the number of shares outstanding of each of the issuer's classes of common stock, as of the most recent practicable date.

Class

Outstanding at November 6, 2020

Common Stock $.01 Par Value

123,943,829

EXPLANATORY NOTE

The purpose of this Amendment No. 1 on Form 10-Q/A to the CASI Pharmaceutical Inc. ('CASI', 'we' or 'us') quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2020, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 9, 2020 is to (i) attach as Exhibit 3.2 the most recent copy of the Corporation's by-laws as amended and restated by the Board of Directors as of September 10, 2020, and (ii) disclose an additional Risk Factor related to the by-laws.

There are no other changes to the Form 10-Q as previously filed. This Amendment No. 1 speaks as of the original filing date of the Form 10-Q, does not reflect events that may have occurred subsequent to the original filing date and does not modify or update in any way disclosures made in the original Form 10-Q.

2

PART II. OTHER INFORMATION

ITEM 1A. RISK FACTORS

General Risks

Our amended and restated bylaws provide that the Court of Chancery of the State of Delaware will be the exclusive forum for certain legal actions between us and our stockholders, which could increase costs to bring a claim, discourage claims or limit the ability of our stockholders to bring a claim in a judicial forum viewed by the stockholders as more favorable for disputes with us or our directors, officers or other employees.

Our amended and restated bylaws, effective September 10, 2020, provide that unless CASI consents in writing to the selection of an alternative forum, the Court of Chancery of the State of Delaware will be the sole and exclusive forum for any (i) any derivative action or proceeding brought on behalf of CASI, (ii) any action asserting a claim of breach of a fiduciary duty owed by any director, officer or other employee of CASI to CASI or CASI's stockholders, (iii) any action asserting a claim arising under any provision of the General Corporation Law of the State of Delaware, CASI's certificate of incorporation or CASI's Amended and Restated By-Laws or (iv) any action asserting a claim governed by the internal affairs doctrine. The choice of forum provision may increase costs to bring a claim, discourage claims or limit a stockholder's ability to bring a claim in a judicial forum that it finds favorable for disputes with us or our directors, officers or other employees, which may discourage such lawsuits against us or our directors, officers and other employees. Alternatively, if a court were to find the choice of forum provision contained in our amended and restated bylaws to be inapplicable or unenforceable in an action, CASI may incur additional costs associated with resolving such action in other jurisdictions. In addition, unless CASI consents in writing to the selection of an alternative forum, the federal district courts of the United States of America will be the exclusive forum for the resolution of any complaint asserting a cause of action arising under the Securities Act of 1933.

ITEM 5. OTHER INFORMATION

On September 10, 2020, the Board of Directors of CASI adopted amended and restated by-laws, effective September 10, 2020 (the 'Amended and Restated By-Laws'), to add Article 9, which, among other things, includes exclusive forum selection provisions. The provisions provide that, unless CASI consents in writing to an alternative forum, the Court of Chancery of the State of Delaware will be the exclusive forum for: (i) any derivative action or proceeding brought on behalf of CASI, (ii) any action asserting a claim of breach of a fiduciary duty owed by any director, officer or other employee of CASI to CASI or CASI's stockholders, (iii) any action asserting a claim arising under any provision of the General Corporation Law of the State of Delaware, CASI's certificate of incorporation or CASI's Amended and Restated By-Laws or (iv) any action asserting a claim governed by the internal affairs doctrine. In addition, unless CASI consents in writing to the selection of an alternative forum, the federal district courts of the United States of America will be the exclusive forum for the resolution of any complaint asserting a cause of action arising under the Securities Act of 1933.

The Amended and Restated By-Laws also include certain technical, conforming and clarifying changes. The foregoing description of the Amended and Restated By-Laws is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of the Amended and Restated By-Laws, which is attached hereto as Exhibit 3.2 and incorporated herein by reference.

3

ITEM 6. EXHIBITS

EXHIBIT INDEX

1.1

Underwriting Agreement dated July 22, 2020 between CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Oppenheimer & Co., Inc. (incorporated by reference from Exhibit 1.1 to our Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on July 24, 2020)

3.2

Amended and Restated By-Laws dated September 10, 2020*

10.1

Supplementary Agreement to the Exclusive License Agreement effective as of September 29, 2020.+

10.2

Investment Agreement by and between Juventas Cell Therapy Ltd and CASI Biopharmaceuticals (WUXI) Co., Ltd. effective as of September 22, 2020.+

31.1

Rule 13a-14(a) Certification of Chief Executive Officer

31.2

Rule 13a-14(a) Certification of Principal Financial Officer

31.3

Rule 13a-14(a) Certification of Chief Executive Officer*

31.4

Rule 13a-14(a) Certification of Principal Financial Officer*

32.1

Section 1350 Certification of Chief Executive Officer

32.2

Section 1350 Certification of Principal Financial Officer

101.INS

Inline XBRL Instance Document. The instance document does not appear in the interactive data file because its XBRL tags are embedded within the inline XBRL document.

101.SCH

Inline XBRL Taxonomy Extension Schema Document.

101.CAL

Inline XBRL Taxonomy Extension Calculation Linkbase Document.

101.DEF

Inline XBRL Taxonomy Extension Definition Linkbase Document.

101.LAB

Inline XBRL Taxonomy Extension Label Linkbase Document.

101.PRE

Inline XBRL Taxonomy Extension Presentation Linkbase Document.

104

Cover Page Interactive Data File (formatted as Inline XBRL and contained in Exhibit 101 filed herewith).

+

Information in this exhibit identified by brackets is confidential and has been excluded pursuant to Item 601(B)(10)(IV) of Regulation S-K because it (i) is not material and (ii) would likely cause competitive harm to CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. if publicly disclosed.

*

Filed Herewith

4

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned thereunto duly authorized.

CASI PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(Registrant)

Date: February 10, 2021

/s/ Wei-Wu He

Wei-Wu He

Chief Executive Officer

Date: February 10, 2021

/s/ Weihao Xu

Weihao Xu

Principal Financial Officer

5

Disclaimer

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. published this content on 10 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2021 22:32:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CASI PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
11:33aCASI PHARMACEUTICALS : Amendment to Quarterly Report (SEC Filing - 10-Q/A)
PU
11:06aCASI PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in..
AQ
01/28CASI PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (fo..
AQ
01/11CASI PHARMACEUTICALS : To Present At H.C. Wainwright Bioconnect Conference
AQ
2020CASI PHARMACEUTICALS : Announces CNCT19 Receives China Breakthrough Therapy Desi..
AQ
2020CASI PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (fo..
AQ
2020CASI PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financia..
AQ
2020CASI PHARMACEUTICALS : Taps Weihao Xu for Top Finance Role
MT
2020BIOINVENT INTERNATIONAL : Resolutions at the Extraordinary General Meeting in Bi..
AQ
2020INSIDER TRENDS : 90-Day Insider Selling Trend at CASI Pharmaceuticals Slowed wit..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 14,5 M - -
Net income 2020 -42,2 M - -
Net cash 2020 50,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -8,75x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 397 M 397 M -
EV / Sales 2020 23,9x
EV / Sales 2021 15,0x
Nbr of Employees 125
Free-Float 65,0%
Chart CASI PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Duration : Period :
CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CASI PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 4,00 $
Last Close Price 3,34 $
Spread / Highest target 49,7%
Spread / Average Target 19,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,79%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Wei-Wu He Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Wei Zhang President
Weihao Xu Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Alexander A. Zukiwski Chief Medical Officer
Cynthia Wong Hu COO, Secretary, Vice President & General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CASI PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.13.22%414
MODERNA, INC.71.84%71 038
LONZA GROUP AG3.34%48 863
CELLTRION, INC.-7.52%40 243
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.2.60%35 243
SEAGEN INC.0.34%31 789
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ