CASI Pharmaceuticals : Amendment to Quarterly Report (SEC Filing - 10-Q/A)
02/10/2021
UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, DC 20549
FORM 10-Q/A
Amendment No. 1
QUARTERLY REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15 (d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934
For the quarterly period ended September 30, 2020
TRANSITION REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15 (d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934
For the transition period from ___________ to _____________.
Commission file number 0-20713
CASI PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)
Delaware
58-1959440
(State or other jurisdiction of
(I.R.S. Employer Identification No.)
incorporation or organization)
9620 Medical Center Drive, Suite 300
Rockville, Maryland
(Address of principal executive offices)
20850
(Zip code)
(240) 864-2600
(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)
(Former name, former address and former fiscal year, if changed since last report)
Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:
Title of each class
Trading Symbol(s)
Name of exchange on which registered
Common Stock
CASI
Nasdaq Capital Market
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant (1) has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 13 or 15 (d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such reports), and (2) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past 90 days.
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has submitted electronically every Interactive Data File required to be submitted pursuant to Rule 405 of Regulation S-T during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to submit such files).
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, a smaller reporting company, or an emerging growth company. See the definitions of 'large accelerated filer,' 'accelerated filer,' 'smaller reporting company,' and 'emerging growth company' in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act.
If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ◻
Indicate by checkmark whether the registrant is a shell company (as defined in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act).
Indicate the number of shares outstanding of each of the issuer's classes of common stock, as of the most recent practicable date.
Class
Outstanding at November 6, 2020
Common Stock $.01 Par Value
123,943,829
EXPLANATORY NOTE
The purpose of this Amendment No. 1 on Form 10-Q/A to the CASI Pharmaceutical Inc. ('CASI', 'we' or 'us') quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2020, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 9, 2020 is to (i) attach as Exhibit 3.2 the most recent copy of the Corporation's by-laws as amended and restated by the Board of Directors as of September 10, 2020, and (ii) disclose an additional Risk Factor related to the by-laws.
There are no other changes to the Form 10-Q as previously filed. This Amendment No. 1 speaks as of the original filing date of the Form 10-Q, does not reflect events that may have occurred subsequent to the original filing date and does not modify or update in any way disclosures made in the original Form 10-Q.
PART II. OTHER INFORMATION
ITEM 1A. RISK FACTORS
General Risks
Our amended and restated bylaws provide that the Court of Chancery of the State of Delaware will be the exclusive forum for certain legal actions between us and our stockholders, which could increase costs to bring a claim, discourage claims or limit the ability of our stockholders to bring a claim in a judicial forum viewed by the stockholders as more favorable for disputes with us or our directors, officers or other employees.
Our amended and restated bylaws, effective September 10, 2020, provide that unless CASI consents in writing to the selection of an alternative forum, the Court of Chancery of the State of Delaware will be the sole and exclusive forum for any (i) any derivative action or proceeding brought on behalf of CASI, (ii) any action asserting a claim of breach of a fiduciary duty owed by any director, officer or other employee of CASI to CASI or CASI's stockholders, (iii) any action asserting a claim arising under any provision of the General Corporation Law of the State of Delaware, CASI's certificate of incorporation or CASI's Amended and Restated By-Laws or (iv) any action asserting a claim governed by the internal affairs doctrine. The choice of forum provision may increase costs to bring a claim, discourage claims or limit a stockholder's ability to bring a claim in a judicial forum that it finds favorable for disputes with us or our directors, officers or other employees, which may discourage such lawsuits against us or our directors, officers and other employees. Alternatively, if a court were to find the choice of forum provision contained in our amended and restated bylaws to be inapplicable or unenforceable in an action, CASI may incur additional costs associated with resolving such action in other jurisdictions. In addition, unless CASI consents in writing to the selection of an alternative forum, the federal district courts of the United States of America will be the exclusive forum for the resolution of any complaint asserting a cause of action arising under the Securities Act of 1933.
ITEM 5. OTHER INFORMATION
On September 10, 2020, the Board of Directors of CASI adopted amended and restated by-laws, effective September 10, 2020 (the 'Amended and Restated By-Laws'), to add Article 9, which, among other things, includes exclusive forum selection provisions. The provisions provide that, unless CASI consents in writing to an alternative forum, the Court of Chancery of the State of Delaware will be the exclusive forum for: (i) any derivative action or proceeding brought on behalf of CASI, (ii) any action asserting a claim of breach of a fiduciary duty owed by any director, officer or other employee of CASI to CASI or CASI's stockholders, (iii) any action asserting a claim arising under any provision of the General Corporation Law of the State of Delaware, CASI's certificate of incorporation or CASI's Amended and Restated By-Laws or (iv) any action asserting a claim governed by the internal affairs doctrine. In addition, unless CASI consents in writing to the selection of an alternative forum, the federal district courts of the United States of America will be the exclusive forum for the resolution of any complaint asserting a cause of action arising under the Securities Act of 1933.
The Amended and Restated By-Laws also include certain technical, conforming and clarifying changes. The foregoing description of the Amended and Restated By-Laws is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of the Amended and Restated By-Laws, which is attached hereto as Exhibit 3.2 and incorporated herein by reference.
SIGNATURES
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned thereunto duly authorized.
CASI PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
(Registrant)
Date: February 10, 2021
/s/ Wei-Wu He
Wei-Wu He
Chief Executive Officer
Date: February 10, 2021
/s/ Weihao Xu
Weihao Xu
Principal Financial Officer
