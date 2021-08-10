Log in
CASI Pharmaceuticals : To Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results And Host Conference Call August 12, 2021

08/10/2021 | 07:01am EDT
ROCKVILLE, Md. and BEIJING, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: CASI), a U.S. biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapeutics and pharmaceutical products, today announced the Company will host a conference call reviewing the second quarter highlights at 8:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, August 12th, 2021.

On the call, CASI's Chairman & CEO will provide an update on the Company's business and upcoming milestones. The conference call can be accessed by dialing (833) 420-0382 (U.S.), (800) 870-0181 (China), (400) 682-8629 (China, domestic), 58086567 (Hong Kong) to listen to the live conference call. The conference ID number for the live call is 5639775. Participants dialing in via International Toll-Free Service (ITFS) numbers will be required to provide the following passcode to join the conference call: 8336474459, 6025859887.

This call will be recorded and available for replay by dialing (855) 859-2056 (U.S.) or (404) 537-3406 (international) and enter 5639775 to access the replay.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a U.S. biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and throughout the world. The Company is focused on acquiring, developing and commercializing products that augment its hematology oncology therapeutic focus as well as other areas of unmet medical need. The Company intends to execute its plan to become a leader by launching medicines in the greater China market leveraging the Company's China-based regulatory and commercial competencies and its global drug development expertise. The Company's operations in China are conducted through its wholly-owned subsidiary, CASI Pharmaceuticals (China) Co., Ltd., which is located in Beijing, China. The Company has built a commercial team of more than 80 hematology and oncology sales and marketing specialists based in China. More information on CASI is available at www.casipharmaceuticals.com.

COMPANY CONTACT:

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

240.864.2643

ir@casipharmaceuticals.com

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Solebury Trout

Bob Ai

646.378.2929

bai@soleburytrout.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/casi-pharmaceuticals-to-report-second-quarter-2021-financial-results-and-host-conference-call-august-12-2021-301351836.html

SOURCE CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2021
