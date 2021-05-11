CASI Pharmaceuticals : 2020 Form 10-K Amendment No.1 05/11/2021 | 01:56pm EDT Send by mail :

We undertake no obligation to publicly release the result of any revision of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Additional information about the factors and risks that could affect our business, financial condition and results of operations, are contained in our filings with the SEC, which are available at www.sec.gov. 2 PART III ITEM 10. DIRECTORS, EXECUTIVE OFFICERS AND CORPORATE GOVERNANCE. Directors Our Board of Directors currently consists of six members and is divided into three classes with terms currently expiring at the 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders and the annual meetings of stockholders to be held in 2023 and 2024. The following table sets forth the directors of the Company, their ages, the positions currently held by each such person with the Company as of April 14, 2021, the year each such director was first elected a director and the year the director's current term will expire. Name Age Positions Year First Became a Year Term Will Expire Director Wei-Wu He, Ph.D. 55 Chairman and CEO 2012 2021 Rajesh C. Shrotriya, MD 77 Director 2014 2021 Franklin C. Salisbury, 65 Director 2014 2023 Jr.(1)(2) Y. Alexander Wu, 57 Director 2013 2023 Ph.D.(1)(2) James Huang(3) 55 Director 2013 2022 Quan Zhou, Ph.D.(4) 63 Director 2016 2022 (1)Member of Compensation Committee (2)Member of Audit Committee (3)Chairman of Audit Committee (4)Chairman of Compensation Committee. Set forth below is a brief description of the principal occupation and business experience of each director. Wei-WuHe, Ph.D. Dr. He has served as Chairman and CEO since April 2, 2019. Dr. He served as Executive Chairman of the Company from February 23, 2018 to April 2, 2019, as Chairman of the Company from May 2013 to February 23, 2018, and as Executive Chairman from February 2012 to May 2013. Dr. He has been serving as Executive Chairman of Human Longevity Inc. (a privately-held biotechnology firm specializing in combining DNA sequencing with machine learning) since July 2019. He also is the founder and General Partner of Emerging Technology Partners, LLC, a life sciences focused venture fund established in 2000. Dr. He has been involved in founding or funding over 20 biotech companies throughout his career, some of which went on to be acquired by significantly larger firms. In the earlier part of his career, Dr. He was one of the first few scientists at Human Genome Sciences, and prior to that, was a research fellow at Massachusetts General Hospital and Mayo Clinic. Dr. He is an author to more than 25 research publications and inventor of over 30 issued patents. Dr. He received his Ph.D. from Baylor College of Medicine and MBA from The Wharton School of University of Pennsylvania. We believe that as a seasoned leader in the biotechnology industry and demonstrated financing and business acumen in both the United States and China, Dr. He adds valuable insight and expertise to the Board of Directors. Dr. He's knowledge of the drug development process provides valuable insight to the Company. His leadership skills, strategic analysis, industry knowledge and substantial experience in the biotech sector give him the qualifications and skills to serve as a director and the Chairman of the Company. Rajesh C. Shrotriya, MD. Dr. Shrotriya has been a director of the Company since September 2014. From 2000 - 2017, he was President and Chief Operating Officer and Chief Executive Officer of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, a biopharmaceutical company. He is also a Trustee of the UNLV Foundation. Prior to joining Spectrum, from September 2000 to August 2002, Dr. Shrotriya was President and COO of Neotherapeutics, Inc., and prior to that he was Executive Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer for SuperGen, Inc. and Vice President, Medical Affairs and Vice President, Chief Medical Officer at MGI Pharma, Inc. For 18 years he held various positions at Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, the most recent being Executive Director Worldwide CNS Clinical Research. Dr. Shrotriya's significant leadership experience in the biopharmaceutical sector, along with his experience as a physician and his expertise in drug development, make him well-qualified to serve on our Board of Directors.

