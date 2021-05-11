CASI Pharmaceuticals : 2021 Annual Meeting Notice and Proxy Statement 05/11/2021 | 01:56pm EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields CASI PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. Notice of Annual Meeting of Stockholders Date: Tuesday, June 15, 2021 Time: 10:00 a.m., local time Place: Hilton Garden Inn 14975 Shady Grove Road Rockville, MD 20850 Purposes: 1. To elect two directors; 2. To ratify the appointment of KPMG Huazhen LLP as our independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021; 3. To approve the Company's 2021 Long-Term Incentive Plan; 4. To approve the issuance of equity compensation to the Company's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c) and, if applicable, Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(b); and 5. To consider and take action upon such other matters as may properly come before the Annual Meeting or any postponement or adjournment thereof. Who Can Vote: Stockholders at the close of business on April 20, 2021. Our Board of Directors has fixed April 20, 2021 as the record date for the determination of stockholders entitled to notice of, and to vote at, the 2021 annual meeting of stockholders (the "Annual Meeting"). Only stockholders of record at the close of business on that date will be entitled to notice of, and to vote at, the Annual Meeting. We intend to hold our Annual Meeting in person at the location specified above. We will continue to monitor the coronavirus ("COVID-19") situation and will follow all national and local government protocols. If you are planning to attend the Annual Meeting, please check the website one week prior to the meeting date. As always, we encourage you to vote your shares prior to the Annual Meeting. Details regarding the matters to be acted upon at the Annual Meeting appear in the accompanying Proxy Statement. Please give this material your careful attention. You are cordially invited to attend the Annual Meeting. Whether or not you expect to attend, you are respectfully requested by the Board of Directors to sign, date and return the enclosed proxy promptly. Stockholders who execute proxies retain the right to revoke them at any time prior to the voting thereof. A return envelope, which requires no postage if mailed in the United States, is enclosed for your convenience. By Order of the Board of Directors, Dr. Wei-Wu He May 10, 2021 Chairman and CEO IMPORTANT NOTICE REGARDING THE AVAILABILITY OF PROXY MATERIALS FOR THE ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS TO BE HELD ON JUNE 15, 2021 This Proxy Statement relating to the 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders and the Annual Report to Stockholders on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 are also available for viewing, printing and downloading at www.casipharmaceuticals.com. PROXY STATEMENT ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS To be held on June 15, 2021 This proxy statement (the "Proxy Statement") is furnished in connection with the solicitation of proxies by the Board of Directors of CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a Delaware corporation (the "Company"), the principal executive offices of which are located at 9620 Medical Center Drive, Suite 300, Rockville, Maryland 20850, for the Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "Annual Meeting"). The Annual Meeting will be held at the Hilton Garden Inn, 14975 Shady Grove Road, Rockville, MD 20850 on June 15, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. (local time) and for any postponement, or adjournments thereof, for the purposes set forth in the accompanying Notice of Annual Meeting of Stockholders. Any stockholder giving a proxy has the power to revoke it at any time before it is voted. Written notice of such revocation should be forwarded directly to the Secretary of the Company at the Company's executive offices. Attendance at the Annual Meeting will not have the effect of revoking the proxy unless written notice is given or the stockholder votes by ballot at the Annual Meeting. We intend to hold our Annual Meeting in person at the location specified above. We will continue to monitor the coronavirus ("COVID-19") situation and will follow all national and local government protocols. If it is not possible or advisable to hold the Annual Meeting at the location specified above in person, we will announce on our website (www.casipharmaceuticals.com) and other sites, as required, appropriate alternative arrangements for the meeting as promptly as practicable, which may include holding the meeting at an alternative location or by means of remote communication. If the enclosed proxy is properly executed and returned, the shares represented thereby will be voted in accordance with the specified directions and otherwise in accordance with the judgment of the persons designated as proxies. Any proxy returned on which no direction is specified will be voted in favor of the actions described in this Proxy Statement, including the election of the director nominees set forth under the caption "Election of Directors," the ratification of the appointment of KPMG Huazhen LLP as the independent registered public accounting firm of the Company for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021, the approval of the Company's 2021 Long-Term Incentive Plan and the approval of the issuance of equity compensation to the Company's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer ("CEO Award"). The approximate date on which this Proxy Statement and the accompanying form of proxy will first be mailed or given to the Company's stockholders is May 10, 2021. Pursuant to rules promulgated by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), we have elected to provide access to our proxy materials both by sending you this full set of proxy materials, including a proxy card, and by posting our proxy materials on the Internet. This Proxy Statement and our 2020 Annual Report to Stockholders on Form 10-K are available at www.casipharmaceuticals.com. All references in this Proxy Statement to "the Company," "we," "our," and "us" mean CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Please note that the Company qualifies as a "smaller reporting company" for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 under the applicable rules of the SEC. Accordingly, this Proxy Statement reflects the scaled disclosure requirements available to smaller reporting companies. Your vote is important. Whether or not you plan to attend the Annual Meeting, please sign and return the accompanying proxy card so that we can be assured of having a quorum present at the meeting and so that your shares may be voted in accordance with your wishes. 2 Frequently Asked Questions Q: Why am I receiving this Proxy Statement and proxy card? You are receiving a Proxy Statement and proxy card from us because you own shares of the Company's common stock, par value $0.01 per share (the "Common Stock") as of the record date. This Proxy Statement describes issues on which we would like you, as a stockholder, to vote. It also gives you information on these issues so that you can make an informed decision.

Cynthia W. Hu, the Company's COO (U.S.), General Counsel & Secretary, Amanda Cui (VP, Global Controller), and Sara B. Capitelli, the Company's VP, Finance, were named by the Board of Directors as proxy holders. Ms. Hu, Ms. Cui and Ms. Capitelli will vote all proxies, or record an abstention or withheld vote, in accordance with the directions on the proxy. This way, your shares will be voted whether or not you attend the Annual Meeting. Even if you plan to attend the meeting, please complete, sign and return your proxy card in advance of the meeting just in case you are unable to attend. You can always decide to vote in person. If no contrary direction is given, the shares will be voted as recommended by the Board of Directors. Q: What is the record date? The record date is April 20, 2021. Only holders of record of Common Stock as of the close of business on this date will be entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting. Q: How many shares are outstanding? As of the record date, the Company had 139,797,487 shares of Common Stock outstanding. Q: What am I voting on? You are being asked to vote on the election of two directors to the terms described in the Proxy Statement, the ratification of KPMG Huazhen LLP as the independent registered public accounting firm of the Company, the approval of the Company's 2021 Long-Term Incentive Plan, the approval of the CEO Award, and such other business as may properly come before the Annual Meeting or any postponement or adjournment thereof. Q: How does the Board of Directors recommend I vote? Please see the information included in the proxy statement relating to the proposals to be voted on. Our Board of Directors unanimously recommends that you vote: " FOR " the nominees to the Board of Directors; " FOR " ratification of KPMG Huazhen LLP as our independent registered public accounting firm; " FOR " the approval of the Company's 2021 Long-Term Incentive Plan; and " FOR " the approval of the CEO Award. Q: What happens if additional matters are presented at the Annual Meeting? Other than the items of business described in this Proxy Statement, we are not aware of any other business to be acted upon at the Annual Meeting. If you grant a proxy, the persons named as proxy holders will have the discretion to vote your shares on any additional matters properly presented for a vote at the Annual Meeting in accordance with Delaware law and our Bylaws. Q: How do I vote? You may either vote by mail or in person at the Annual Meeting. To vote by mail, please sign your proxy card and mail it in the enclosed, prepaid and addressed envelope. If you mark your voting instructions on the proxy card, your shares will be voted in accordance with your instructions. If you return a signed card but do not provide voting instructions, your shares will be voted based on the recommendations of the Board of Directors. We will pass out written ballots to anyone who wants to vote at the Annual Meeting. If you hold your shares through a brokerage account and do not have a physical share certificate, you must request a legal proxy from your stockbroker in order to vote at the Annual Meeting. 3 Q: What does it mean if I receive more than one proxy card? It means that you have multiple accounts at the transfer agent and/or with stockbrokers. Please sign and return all proxy cards to ensure that all your shares are voted. Q: How many votes do you need to hold the Annual Meeting? A majority of the Company's outstanding shares of Common Stock as of the record date must be present at the Annual Meeting, in person or in proxy, in order to hold the Annual Meeting and conduct business. This is called a quorum. Proxies received but marked as abstentions and broker non-votes, if any, will be included in the calculation of the number of shares considered to be present at the meeting for quorum purposes. Q: What is the voting requirement to approve the proposals? In order for a director to be elected, he must receive the affirmative vote of a plurality of the shares voted. In other words, the two nominees receiving the greatest number of affirmative votes cast will be elected. Abstentions and broker non-votes will not have an effect on the outcome of the election of directors.

Ratification of the appointment of KPMG Huazhen LLP as our independent registered public accounting firm also requires the affirmative vote of the majority of shares present or represented and entitled to vote. Abstentions are counted as votes present and entitled to vote and have the same effect as votes "against" the proposal.

Approval of the Company's 2021 Long-Term Incentive Plan requires the affirmative vote of the majority of shares present or represented and entitled to vote. Abstentions are counted as votes present and entitled to vote and have the same effect as votes "against" the proposal.

Approval of the CEO Award requires the affirmative vote of the majority of shares present or represented and entitled to vote. Abstentions are counted as votes present and entitled to vote and have the same effect as votes "against" the proposal. Q: Do any of the Company's officers and directors have an interest in the proposals? Yes. The Company's Chairman and Executive Chairman, Wei-Wu He, Ph.D. will receive stock options covering eight million shares of the Company's Common Stock, if the CEO Award is approved. What are broker non-votes? If my shares are held in street name by my broker, will my broker vote my shares for me? In the United States, the majority of public company stockholders hold their shares through a bank, broker, trustee or other nominee, rather than directly in their own name. When shares are so held, the stockholder is considered the "beneficial owner" of shares held in "street name" and the broker will request voting instructions from the beneficial owner. Generally, broker non-votes occur when shares held by a broker, bank, or other nominee in "street name" for a beneficial owner are not voted with respect to a particular proposal because the broker, bank, or other nominee (1) has not received voting instructions from the beneficial owner and (2) lacks discretionary voting power to vote those shares with respect to that particular proposal. Non-Discretionary Items. The election of directors (Proposal 1), approval of the 2021 Long-term Incentive Plan (Proposal 3), and approval of the CEO Award (Proposal 4) are non-discretionary items and may not be voted by banks, brokers or other nominees that have not received specific voting instructions from beneficial owners. If you have not specifically instructed your bank, broker or other nominee how to vote your shares on any of these proposals, your shares will not be voted on that matter.

Discretionary Items. The ratification of the appointment of KPMG Huazhen LLP as our independent registered public accounting firm (Proposal 2) is a discretionary item. Generally, banks, brokers or other nominees that do not receive specific voting instructions from beneficial owners may vote on this proposal at their discretion. 4 Q:Can I change my vote after I have delivered my proxy? Yes. You may revoke your proxy at any time before its exercise. You may also revoke your proxy by voting in person at the Annual Meeting. If your shares are held in street name, you must contact your brokerage firm or bank to change your vote or obtain a proxy to vote your shares if you wish to cast your vote in person at the Annual Meeting. Q: How are votes counted? Voting results will be tabulated and certified by our transfer agent, American Stock Transfer & Trust Company. Q: Where can I find the voting results of the Annual Meeting? Preliminary voting results will be announced at the Annual Meeting. We will report final voting results in a Current Report on Form 8-K, which we expect to file with the SEC within four business days after the Annual Meeting. If final voting results are not available to us in time to file a Form 8-K within four business days after the meeting, we intend to file a Form 8-K to publish preliminary results and, within four business days after the final results are known to us, file an additional Form 8-K to publish the final results.

You can obtain a copy, at no charge, of such Current Report on Form 8-K or any of our SEC reports: by contacting our corporate offices via phone at (240) 864-2643 or by email at ir@casipharmaceuticals.com; or

864-2643 or by email at ir@casipharmaceuticals.com; or through the SEC via their website: www.sec.gov . 5 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

