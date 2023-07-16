PARIS, July 16 (Reuters) - The 3F Holding consortium has abandoned its bid to take over French retailer Casino after failing to receive detailed information on the company's finances, needed to enable it to submit a serious offer, it said on Sunday.

A new deadline for rival bidders to present their rescue offers for Casino had been set for July 14 as the retailer reported a further drop in sales in the second quarter.

Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky has been vying to take control of Casino against the 3F Holding group, led by telecoms entrepreneur Xavier Niel, investment banker Matthieu Pigasse and businessman Moez-Alexandre Zouari.

The group is saddled with net debt of 6.4 billion euros ($7.1 billion) and is teetering on the brink of default. "Today, after months of work, 3F has decided to not submit an offer," 3F said in a statement.

Casino had said in a statement on Wednesday that court-appointed mediators who have been trying to broker a deal with the group's creditors by July 27 had set a deadline for the two rival camps to present revised bids no later than 1900 GMT (3 p.m. ET) on Friday.

"3F had made specific requests, essential for filing a serious offer, on the projection of liquidity needs and end of year results,", it said, also referring to Casino's off-balance sheet commitments.

"On all these points, 3F did not receive the requested information," it said, also mentioning recent results from Casino's e-commerce retail unit Cdiscount as being a negative factor.

3F also said Attestor, the main "secured" creditor which had backed 3F's first offer, had also taken part in a competing offer before the submission of the offers without informing 3F.

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz; Writing by John Irish; Editing by David Holmes)