  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Casino, Guichard-Perrachon SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CO   FR0000125585

CASINO, GUICHARD-PERRACHON SA

(CO)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  05:25:47 2023-06-05 am EDT
5.000 EUR   -0.89%
05:15aCDS committee says bankruptcy credit event has not occurred for Casino
RE
01:27aEMEA Credit Derivatives Panel to Review 'Failure to Pay' Event in French Retailer Casino
MT
06/02Casino Guichard Perrachon : Document AMF CP. 2023E912945
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

CDS committee says bankruptcy credit event has not occurred for Casino

06/05/2023 | 05:15am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Logo of Casino in Nantes

LONDON(Reuters) - A European committee that reviews disputes in the credit default swaps (CDS) market said on Monday that a bankruptcy credit event has not occurred in relation to Casino Guichard Perruchon, dashing investor hopes for a payout on the company's CDS.

The EMEA Credit Derivatives Determination Committee (CDDC) met on Friday to discuss the question raised by an investor, it said on its website.

The French retailer had announced on May 26 it entered court-backed talks with creditors after receiving consent from them to open the court process without triggering an event of default under the terms of its debt.

A number of circumstances can constitute a credit event, which can trigger a payout on CDS which insure against losses from exposure to corporate or sovereign debt.

There were $428 million of net notional Casino CDS outstanding as of May 19, according to DTCC data. 

(Reporting by Chiara Elisei, editing by Dhara Ranasinghe)


Financials
Sales 2023 36 843 M 39 522 M 39 522 M
Net income 2023 -103 M -110 M -110 M
Net Debt 2023 11 415 M 12 246 M 12 246 M
P/E ratio 2023 -5,26x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 547 M 586 M 586 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,32x
EV / Sales 2024 0,29x
Nbr of Employees 188 811
Free-Float 55,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jean-Charles Henri Naouri Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David Lubek Chef Financial Officer
Julien Lagubeau Chief Operating Officer
Nathalie Andrieux Independent Director
Christiane Féral-Schuhl Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CASINO, GUICHARD-PERRACHON SA-48.31%586
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.5.92%37 899
FOMENTO ECONÓMICO MEXICANO, S.A.B. DE C.V.18.33%33 280
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LIMITED-13.20%27 888
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION2.22%20 094
JERÓNIMO MARTINS, SGPS, S.A.19.33%16 233
