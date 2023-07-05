  1. Markets
  5. Casino : Casino releases details of the Equity investment offers
CASINO, GUICHARD-PERRACHON SA

Real-time Euronext Paris - 03:56:52 2023-07-05 am EDT Intraday chart for Casino, Guichard-Perrachon SA 5-day change 1st Jan Change
3.320 EUR -27.38% -55.82% -65.98%
09:54am CASINO : Casino releases details of the Equity investment offers Alphavalue
09:28am Casino shares slump after group details content of equity proposals RE

CASINO : Casino releases details of the Equity investment offers

Today at 03:54 am

Latest news about Casino, Guichard-Perrachon SA

Casino shares slump after group details content of equity proposals
RE
Why a $1.5 trillion source of corporate financing is choking on higher rates
RE
EP Global Commerce, Fimalac Offer to Rescue Casino Group for EUR1.4 Billion
MT
Global markets live: Meta, Twitter, Yahoo, Engie, Haleon...
ZB
European Midday Briefing: Traders Look Ahead to Fed Minutes, Payrolls
DJ
French Retailer Casino Group Receives Two Money Equity Bids
MT
France's Casino receives two offers to boost its equity capital
RE
CASINO : Mixed response from creditors during conciliatory discussions!
Alphavalue
CASINO : Target cut by -24.4%
Alphavalue
Casino shares dive again as retailer faces growing default risk
RE
Casino shares plunge as supermarket chain requests more time for negotiations with creditors
RE
Casino Group Plunges 15% as Creditors Refuse Default Waivers Amid Conciliation Proceedings
MT
Casino Group, Prosol to Establish Fresh Produce Partnership
MT
CASINO : Target cut by -17.7%
Alphavalue
CASINO : New details about restructuring plan; Exito receives an acquisition offer!
Alphavalue
European Midday Briefing: Hawkish Central Bankers Keep Stocks in Check
DJ
Casino Group Seeks New Money Equity Offers as Financial Restructuring Nears Crunch Time
MT
Colombian business magnate Gilinski offers to buy GPA's Exito
RE
Debt-ridden retailer Casino gives July 3 deadline for offers to boost its equity
RE
CASINO : Hanging by the thread; zero margin of error ahead!
Alphavalue
ODDO BHF Affirms Casino's Underperformance Rating, Cuts PT
MT
CASINO : Counting on debt restructuring, fresh equity and an ambitious business plan!
Alphavalue
ADRs End Lower, Casino Guichard-Perrachon, Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Trade Actively
DJ
Casino Group Says EUR900 Million Equity Contribution Needed Amid Restructuring
MT

Quotes 5-day view

Date Price Change Volume
2023-07-05 3.320 -27.38% 2 270 496
2023-07-04 4.572 +16.22% 2,307,274
2023-07-03 3.934 -3.34% 4,314,607
2023-06-30 4.070 -20.04% 4,342,358
2023-06-29 5.090 -32.27% 3,242,999

Real-time Euronext Paris - 03:56:52 2023-07-05 am EDT

Chart Casino, Guichard-Perrachon SA

Chart Casino, Guichard-Perrachon SA
Company Profile

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon is one of the leading food distribution groups in France. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - distribution abroad (52.9%): activity insured through stores located in Colombia, Brazil, Uruguay, Argentina, and Cameroun; - distribution in France (42.3%): owning stores under the Géant Casino, Casino, Monoprix and Franprix names. Additionally, the group operates convenience shops. Also, Casino, Guichard-Perrachon offers catering services; - e-commerce activity (4.8%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (47%), Latin America (52.9%) and other (0.1%).
Sector
Food Retail & Distribution
Calendar
2023-07-26 - Q2 2023 Earnings Release (Projected)
Income Statement Evolution

Access financial data

Ratings for Casino, Guichard-Perrachon SA

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
C+
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts
7
Last Close Price
4.572EUR
Average target price
6.543EUR
Spread / Average Target
+43.11%
EPS Revisions

Annual profits - Rate of surprise

Sector Supermarkets & Convenience Stores

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
CASINO, GUICHARD-PERRACHON SA
Chart Analysis Casino, Guichard-Perrachon SA
-65.98% 540 M $
BETTER LIFE COMMERCIAL CHAIN SHARE CO.,LTD
Chart Analysis Better Life Commercial Chain Share Co.,Ltd
-36.16% 532 M $
HALOWS CO.,LTD.
Chart Analysis Halows Co.,Ltd.
+24.53% 551 M $
KANSAI FOOD MARKET LTD.
Chart Analysis Kansai Food Market Ltd.
+11.62% 567 M $
NEW HUA DU SUPERCENTER CO.,LTD.
Chart Analysis New Hua Du Supercenter Co.,Ltd.
-8.23% 569 M $
AXIAL RETAILING INC.
Chart Analysis Axial Retailing Inc.
+5.90% 579 M $
INAGEYA CO., LTD.
Chart Analysis Inageya Co., Ltd.
+20.34% 483 M $
RETAIL PARTNERS CO., LTD.
Chart Analysis Retail Partners Co., Ltd.
+18.66% 474 M $
7-ELEVEN MALAYSIA HOLDINGS
Chart Analysis 7-Eleven Malaysia Holdings
+2.07% 472 M $
MAXVALU TOKAI CO.,LTD.
Chart Analysis Maxvalu Tokai Co.,Ltd.
-3.29% 608 M $
Supermarkets & Convenience Stores
