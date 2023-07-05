CASINO : Casino releases details of the Equity investment offers

Equities CO FR0000125585
|Date
|Price
|Change
|Volume
|2023-07-05
|3.320 €
|-27.38%
|2 270 496
|2023-07-04
|4.572 €
|+16.22%
|2,307,274
|2023-07-03
|3.934 €
|-3.34%
|4,314,607
|2023-06-30
|4.070 €
|-20.04%
|4,342,358
|2023-06-29
|5.090 €
|-32.27%
|3,242,999
Casino, Guichard-Perrachon is one of the leading food distribution groups in France. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - distribution abroad (52.9%): activity insured through stores located in Colombia, Brazil, Uruguay, Argentina, and Cameroun; - distribution in France (42.3%): owning stores under the Géant Casino, Casino, Monoprix and Franprix names. Additionally, the group operates convenience shops. Also, Casino, Guichard-Perrachon offers catering services; - e-commerce activity (4.8%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (47%), Latin America (52.9%) and other (0.1%).Read more
SectorFood Retail & Distribution
Calendar
2023-07-26 - Q2 2023 Earnings Release (Projected)
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
C+
Analysts' Consensus
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts
7
Last Close Price
4.572EUR
Average target price
6.543EUR
Spread / Average Target
+43.11%
Sector Supermarkets & Convenience Stores
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-65.98%
|540 M $
|-36.16%
|532 M $
|+24.53%
|551 M $
|+11.62%
|567 M $
|-8.23%
|569 M $
|+5.90%
|579 M $
|+20.34%
|483 M $
|+18.66%
|474 M $
|+2.07%
|472 M $
|-3.29%
|608 M $