Equities CO FR0000125585
|Real-time Euronext Paris - 11:35:17 2023-07-11 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|2.996 EUR
|-0.66%
|-34.47%
|-69.30%
|08:26pm
|CASINO : Could the Kretinsky-led consortium emerge as the final winner?
|02:06pm
|Are Aldi Nord and Sud planning to merge?
Today at 02:26 pm
Casino, Guichard-Perrachon is one of the leading food distribution groups in France. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - distribution abroad (52.9%): activity insured through stores located in Colombia, Brazil, Uruguay, Argentina, and Cameroun; - distribution in France (42.3%): owning stores under the Géant Casino, Casino, Monoprix and Franprix names. Additionally, the group operates convenience shops. Also, Casino, Guichard-Perrachon offers catering services; - e-commerce activity (4.8%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (47%), Latin America (52.9%) and other (0.1%).Read more
SectorFood Retail & Distribution
Calendar
2023-07-26 - Q2 2023 Earnings Release
Income Statement Evolution
Ratings for Casino, Guichard-Perrachon SA
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
C+
Analysts' Consensus
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts
6
Last Close Price
3.016EUR
Average target price
5.442EUR
Spread / Average Target
+80.43%
EPS Revisions
Annual profits - Rate of surprise
Sector Supermarkets & Convenience Stores
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-69.30%
|359 M $
|-10.33%
|371 M $
|+16.34%
|375 M $
|-0.47%
|339 M $
|+50.82%
|333 M $
|0.00%
|330 M $
|-12.00%
|323 M $
|+3.48%
|399 M $
|+14.97%
|310 M $
|+2.46%
|297 M $