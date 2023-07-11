  1. Markets
  2. Stock France
  3. Casino, Guichard-Perrachon SA
  4. News
  5. Casino : Could the Kretinsky-led consortium emerge as the final winner?
Security CO

CASINO, GUICHARD-PERRACHON SA

Equities CO FR0000125585

Add to a list

To use this feature you must be a member
Log inSign up
Real-time Euronext Paris - 11:35:17 2023-07-11 am EDT Intraday chart for Casino, Guichard-Perrachon SA 5-day change 1st Jan Change
2.996 EUR -0.66% -34.47% -69.30%
08:26pm CASINO : Could the Kretinsky-led consortium emerge as the final winner? Alphavalue
02:06pm Are Aldi Nord and Sud planning to merge? Alphavalue

CASINO : Could the Kretinsky-led consortium emerge as the final winner?

Today at 02:26 pm

This content is reserved for premium subscribers
To unlock exclusive news, subscribe to Premium!
Maximize your earnings and get expert advice
to become a successful investor with our premium subscription
$50/month
Already a member/customer? Log In

Latest news about Casino, Guichard-Perrachon SA

CASINO : Could the Kretinsky-led consortium emerge as the final winner?
Alphavalue
Are Aldi Nord and Sud planning to merge?
Alphavalue
Casino Group Suitors Extend Validity of Rescue Offers
MT
CASINO : The final blow to current shareholders!
Alphavalue
Moody's Cuts Casino Group's Rating to Junk Amid Deteriorating Liquidity
MT
Take Five: Mind the curve
RE
3F Holding Extends Validity of Casino Group Rescue Offer
MT
Kretinsky to install former Metro and Lactalis exec at Casino if offer succeeds - Les Echos
RE
Casino says 3F Holding's offer extended to July 10
RE
Take Five: Mind the curve
RE
French Casino Attracts Two Equity Investment Offers
CI
Echoes of 2008
ZB
European Midday Briefing: China Data Drags on Stocks as Fed Minutes Eyed
DJ
CASINO : Casino releases details of the Equity investment offers
Alphavalue
Why a $1.5 trillion source of corporate financing is choking on higher rates
RE
EP Global Commerce, Fimalac Offer to Rescue Casino Group for EUR1.4 Billion
MT
Global markets live: Meta, Twitter, Yahoo, Engie, Haleon...
ZB
European Midday Briefing: Traders Look Ahead to Fed Minutes, Payrolls
DJ
French Retailer Casino Group Receives Two Money Equity Bids
MT
France's Casino receives two offers to boost its equity capital
RE
CASINO : Mixed response from creditors during conciliatory discussions!
Alphavalue
CASINO : Target cut by -24.4%
Alphavalue
Casino shares dive again as retailer faces growing default risk
RE
Casino shares plunge as supermarket chain requests more time for negotiations with creditors
RE
Casino Group Plunges 15% as Creditors Refuse Default Waivers Amid Conciliation Proceedings
MT

Chart Casino, Guichard-Perrachon SA

Chart Casino, Guichard-Perrachon SA
More charts

Company Profile

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon is one of the leading food distribution groups in France. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - distribution abroad (52.9%): activity insured through stores located in Colombia, Brazil, Uruguay, Argentina, and Cameroun; - distribution in France (42.3%): owning stores under the Géant Casino, Casino, Monoprix and Franprix names. Additionally, the group operates convenience shops. Also, Casino, Guichard-Perrachon offers catering services; - e-commerce activity (4.8%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (47%), Latin America (52.9%) and other (0.1%).
Read more
Sector
Food Retail & Distribution
Calendar
2023-07-26 - Q2 2023 Earnings Release
More about the company

Income Statement Evolution

Access financial data

Ratings for Casino, Guichard-Perrachon SA

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
C+
More Ratings

Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts
6
Last Close Price
3.016EUR
Average target price
5.442EUR
Spread / Average Target
+80.43%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Annual profits - Rate of surprise

Sector Supermarkets & Convenience Stores

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
CASINO, GUICHARD-PERRACHON SA
Chart Analysis Casino, Guichard-Perrachon SA
-69.30% 359 M $
PT HERO SUPERMARKET TBK
Chart Analysis PT Hero Supermarket Tbk
-10.33% 371 M $
JM HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.
Chart Analysis JM Holdings Co.,Ltd.
+16.34% 375 M $
VILLAGE SUPER MARKET, INC.
Chart Analysis Village Super Market, Inc.
-0.47% 339 M $
SAUDI MARKETING COMPANY
Chart Analysis Saudi Marketing Company
+50.82% 333 M $
MAXVALU CHUBU CO., LTD.
Chart Analysis MAXVALU CHUBU CO., LTD.
 0.00% 330 M $
CARREFOURSA CARREFOUR SABANCI TICARET MERKEZI A.S.
Chart Analysis CarrefourSA Carrefour Sabanci Ticaret Merkezi A.S.
-12.00% 323 M $
XINJIANG WINKA TIMES DEPARTMENT STORE CO.,LTD.
Chart Analysis Xinjiang Winka Times Department Store Co.,Ltd.
+3.48% 399 M $
XINJIANG YOUHAO(GROUP)CO.,LTD
Chart Analysis Xinjiang Youhao(Group)Co.,Ltd
+14.97% 310 M $
MINISTOP CO., LTD.
Chart Analysis MINISTOP Co., Ltd.
+2.46% 297 M $
Supermarkets & Convenience Stores
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer