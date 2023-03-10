Casino Group: 2022 Full Year Results 03/10/2023 | 01:00am EST Send by mail :

2022 FULL-YEAR RESULTS Consolidated net sales at €33.6bn, up +5.2% on a same-store basis1, including €14.2bn for France Retail (+1.5%), €1.6bn for Cdiscount (-20.5%) and €17.8bn in Latam (+12.3%)

Consolidated EBITDA at €2,508m (stable vs. 2021) and consolidated trading profit at €1,117m (stable vs. 2021 in H2, -6% over the year) In France , EBITDA for the retail banners was €1,199m (-2% in H2 , -6% over the year) and trading profit was €421m (stable in H2 , -12% over the year), with an increase in trading profit in H2 in the Parisian and convenience banners

, , -6% over the year) and , -12% over the year), with an Cdiscount: shift in the business mix to focus on fast-growing activities (marketplace, Advertising Services, Octopia). EBITDA at €54m and trading profit at -€42m, a deterioration compared to 2021 due to the post-Covid market environment, with a sequential improvement in H2 in line with cost savings plans (€75m in full-year savings)

(marketplace, Advertising Services, Octopia). EBITDA at €54m and trading profit at -€42m, a deterioration compared to 2021 due to the post-Covid market environment, with a in line with (€75m in full-year savings) In Latam, EBITDA was €1,186m (+19% in H2, +15% over the year)2 and trading profit was €677m (+17% in H2, +11% over the year)2, driven by excellent performances from Assaí and Grupo Éxito



Deleveraging in France: Active management of debt maturities , with €1,062 m 3 in debt repayments and redemptions in 2022 (bonds, bank debt and short-term debt)

, with (bonds, bank debt and short-term debt) Disposal plan in France : €4.1bn in disposals; the Group confirms its aim to complete the full €4.5bn plan by end-2023

: €4.1bn in disposals; the Group confirms its aim to complete the full €4.5bn plan by end-2023 Monetisation of assets held in Latin America : sale of 10% of Assaí in November 2022 and new plan to sell a further stake for at least $600m

: sale of 10% of Assaí in November 2022 and new plan to sell a further stake for at least $600m France net debt4 reduced by -€339m to €4.5bn at end-2022 (vs. €4.9bn at end-2021) Consolidated net debt at €6.4bn, up from €5.9bn in 2021 due to the increase in Assaí's debt (+€0.9bn) linked to its expansion plan 2023 priorities for France €250m cost reduction plan in retail banners

in retail banners €190m inventory reduction plan

Expansion plan with 1,000 store openings in convenience formats and further development of the franchise network

and further Debt decrease In France

France Retail

The Group continued to develop its buoyant formats: Renewed growth for Parisian banners and convenience stores (same-store sales growth 1 of +6.6% for convenience stores, +3.4% for Franprix and +11.2% for Monop'), in line with the upturn in tourism and consumer spending in the Paris region

(same-store sales growth of +6.6% for convenience stores, +3.4% for Franprix and +11.2% for Monop'), in line with the upturn in and consumer spending in the Paris region Strong growth in convenience formats: success of the expansion plan, with 879 store openings (Franprix, Vival, Spar, etc.) and supermarkets joining the franchise network

with (Franprix, Vival, Spar, etc.) and supermarkets joining the franchise network Growth in food E-commerce of +17% over the year , vindicating the focus on home delivery and partnerships forged with world leaders (Amazon and Ocado)

, vindicating the and forged with (Amazon and Ocado) Development of a discount offering (Leader Price) adapted to the inflationary environment in hypermarkets and supermarkets (+95% in Q4) and in the franchise network EBITDA margin for the retail banners came in at 9.9% in H2 (8.4% for the year). Trading profit for the retail banners was stable in the second half, with an increase in trading profit and the trading margin at Monoprix, Franprix and Casino convenience stores.

Cdiscount5

The transformation of the business model continued, with progress on growth and profitability drivers: (i) increase in the marketplace share, to 52% of GMV in 2022 (+6 pts), (ii) growth in Advertising Services (+5% year on year, x1.8 vs. 2019), with the deployment of the AI-based CARS platform, and (iii) acceleration of B2B services with Octopia (+66% year on year).

The swift implementation of the cost savings plan led to a sequential improvement in EBITDA during the year after a difficult first half (EBITDA at €15m in H1 and €39m in H2).

Disposal plan in France

By end-2022, a total of €4.1bn in disposals had been made under the disposal plan launched in 2018. The Group remains confident in its ability to complete its €4.5bn disposal plan in France by the end of 2023. Net debt in France

Net debt in France6 fell to €4.5bn at 31 December 2022 (from €4.9bn at the end of 2021), mainly due to the early repayment of the entire bank debt subscribed by Segisor (initial maturity July 2023) using proceeds from the partial disposal of Assaí.

The Group met the covenants7 contained in its revolving credit facility, with gross debt headroom of €270m for the secured gross debt/EBITDA after lease payments covenant, and EBITDA headroom of €115m for the EBITDA after lease payments/net finance costs covenant. In Latin America



In Latin America, EBITDA was up +11.9% for the year (+14.9% excluding tax credits): Excellent +41.0% increase in Assaí EBITDA (+49.4% excluding tax credits)

increase in (+49.4% excluding tax credits) Grupo Éxito EBITDA up +8.7%

Decline in GPA EBITDA amid efforts to reposition the business model following the sale of Extra hypermarkets



The Group continues to reorganise its operations in Brazil, with good progress on the conversion plan for the Extra hypermarkets (47 conversions to the cash & carry format in 2022, conversion plan completed at GPA for the 23 hypermarkets not sold to Assaí).

The Grupo Éxito spin-off was approved by GPA’s Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting of 14 February 2023 and is expected to be completed in the first half of 2023, subject to obtaining the necessary authorisations. Following the spin-off, the Group would hold interests in three separate listed assets, opening up various monetisation options for these assets.

In this context, the Group sold a 10.44% stake in Assaí for approximately €491m in November 2022 and is currently looking at a new plan to sell a further stake for approximately $600m. This amount could be increased depending on market conditions. 2022 Key Figures In €m H2 2021 H2 2022 Change Change at CER 2021 2022 Change Change at CER Net sales – Group

o/w France Retail

o/w Cdiscount

o/w Latam 16,069

7,207

1,083

7,778 17,707

7,270

825

9,611 +10.2%

+0.9%

-23.8%

+23.6% +4.0%

+0.9%

-23.8%

+10.8% 30,549

14,071

2,031

14,448 33,610

14,205

1,620

17,785 +10.0%

+1.0%

-20.2%

+23.1% +3.7%

+1.0%

-20.2%

+9.7% EBITDA – Group

o/w France Retail

Margin (%)

o/w Retail banners

Margin (%)

o/w Cdiscount

Margin (%)

o/w Latam (excl. tax credits)8

Margin (%) 1,423

782

10.8%

735

10.2%

57

5.3%

563

7.2% 1,439

728

10.0%

721

9.9%

39

4.7%

672

7.0% +1.1%

-6.8%

-83 bps

-1.9%

-28 bps

-32.0%

-56 bps

+19.2%

-25 bps -3.6%

-7.0%

-84 bps

-1.9%

-28 bps

-32.0%

-56 bps

+7.5%

-21 bps 2,516

1,351

9.6%

1,273

9.1%

105

5.2%

1,032

7.1% 2,508

1,268

8.9%

1,199

8.4%

54

3.3%

1,186

6.7% -0.3%

-6.2%

-68 bps

-5.9%

-61 bps

-48.7%

-184 bps

+14.9%

-48 bps -5.5%

-6.5%

-71 bps

-5.9%

-61 bps

-48.7%

-184 bps

+2.8%

-45 bps Trading profit – Group

o/w France Retail

Margin (%)

o/w Retail banners

Margin (%)

o/w Cdiscount

Margin (%)

o/w Latam (excl. tax credits)4

Margin (%) 746

367

5.1%

336

4.7%

12

1.1%

346

4.4% 737

341

4.7%

335

4.6%

(10)

-1.2%

406

4.2% -1.2%

-7.1%

-40 bps

-0.4%

-6 bps

n.m.

-231 bps

+17.3%

-22 bps -2.9%

-7.5%

-42 bps

-0.4%

-6 bps

n.m.

-231 bps

+14.1%

+14 bps 1,186

530

3.8%

479

3.4%

18

0.9%

610

4.2% 1,117

482

3.4%

421

3.0%

(42)

-2.6%

677

3.8% -5.9%

-9.1%

-37 bps

-12.0%

-44 bps

n.m.

-350 bps

+10.9%

-42 bps -12.1%

-10.0%

-41 bps

-12.0%

-44 bps

n.m.

-350 bps

-0.5%

-40 bps The financial statements for 2021 have been restated following the retrospective application of the IFRS IC agenda decision – Configuration or Customisation Costs in a Cloud Computing Arrangement.

The Board of Directors met on 9 March 2023 to approve the statutory and consolidated financial statements for 2022. The auditors have completed their audit procedures on the financial statements and are in the process of issuing their report.

2022 FULL-YEAR RESULTS

In €m 2021 2022 Change Net sales 30,549 33,610 +3.8% (organic), +5.2% (same-store) EBITDA 2,516 2,508 -0.3% Trading profit 1,186 1,117 -5.9% of which tax credits in Brazil 28 0 (-3.6% excluding tax credits) Underlying net profit (loss)

from continuing operations, Group share 89 (102) Includes a one-off accounting tax charge of -€240m in 2022 Net profit (loss) from continuing

operations, Group share (280) (279) Excludes the gain on the sale of Assai recognized in equity Net profit (loss) from discontinued

operations, Group share (254) (37) No longer any impact from the Leader Price sale Net profit (loss),

Group share (534) (316) Consolidated net sales amounted to €33.6 billion in 2022, up +5.2% on a same-store basis1, up +3.8% on an organic basis9 and up +10.0% as reported after taking into account the effects of exchange rates (+6.4%) and fuel (+0.3%), the calendar effect (-0.2%) and changes in scope (-0.3%).

In the France Retail scope, net sales rose +1.5% on a same-store basis, driven by a dynamic performance in buoyant formats. Including Cdiscount, same-store growth in France came to a negative 2.6%.

E-commerce (Cdiscount) gross merchandise volume (GMV) was €3.5bn10, with an increase in the marketplace contribution to 52% (+6 pts vs. 2021)2.

Sales in Latin America were up by +12.3% on a same-store basis1, mainly driven by the very good performance in the Cash & Carry segment (Assaí) and Grupo Éxito. Consolidated EBITDA came to €2,508m, a change of -0.3% including currency effects and -5.5% at constant exchange rates.

France EBITDA (including Cdiscount) amounted to €1,321m, including €1,268m on the France Retail scope and €54m for Cdiscount. EBITDA for the retail banners (France Retail excluding GreenYellow and property development) was €1,199m (vs. €1,273m in 2021). The EBITDA margin, at 8.4%, improved in the second half of the year (9.9%) thanks to renewed growth at Monoprix, Franprix and convenience stores. EBITDA came to €32m for property development and to €37m for GreenYellow (including the impact resulting from the loss of control as of 18 October 2022).

E-commerce EBITDA was €54m (vs. €105m in 2021), with a sequential improvement in H2 2022 driven by the success of the cost savings plan (€39m in H2 after €15m in H1).

EBITDA for Latin America increased by +14.9% year on year excluding tax credits, driven by Assaí (+49.4% excluding tax credits). Including tax credits11 (€28m in 2021 and €0m in 2022), EBITDA came out at €1,186m, a rise of +11.9%. Consolidated trading profit came to €1,117m, a change of -5.9% including currency effects (-3.6% excluding tax credits) and of -12.1% at constant exchange rates (-5.2% excluding tax credits).

In France (including Cdiscount), trading profit stood at €440m, including €482m on the France Retail scope and -€42m for Cdiscount. Trading profit for the retail banners (France Retail excluding GreenYellow and property development) was €421m (vs. €479m in 2021), with a trading margin of 3.0%. Trading profit came to €30m for property development and to €31m for GreenYellow.

E-commerce reported a -€42m trading loss (€18m trading profit in 2021), impacted in particular by the increase in depreciation and amortisation linked to investments made over the last few years to expand Octopia’s operations.

In Latin America, trading profit excluding tax credits was up +10.9% year on year, driven by Assaí (+44% excluding tax credits), in line with business growth. Including tax credits3 (€28m in 2021 and €0m in 2022), trading profit was up +6.1% to €677m. Underlying net financial expense and net profit, Group share12 Underlying net financial expense for the period was -€935m (-€592m excluding interest on lease liabilities) compared to -€813m in 2021 (-€500m excluding interest on lease liabilities), reflecting a decrease in financial expenses in France linked to debt repayments and redemptions, and an increase in financial expenses in Latin America due to the Assaí investment plan and higher interest rates. Underlying net loss from continuing operations, Group share totalled -€102m compared with underlying net profit of +€89m in 2021, reflecting lower trading profit owing to business in the first quarter in France and at Cdiscount, a rise in net finance costs in Latin America, and an accounting tax charge (no cash impact) of -€240m relating to the review of capitalizable tax loss carryforwards in France. Diluted underlying earnings per share13 stood at a loss of -€1.38, vs. earnings of €0.49 in 2021. Other operating income and expenses amounted to -€512m (vs. -€656m in 2021). In France

(including Cdiscount, excluding GreenYellow), other operating income and expenses amounted to -€170m

(-€309m in 2021), an improvement of +€139m primarily due to net capital gains on the France disposal plan. In Latin America, other operating income and expenses amounted to -€336m (-€300m in 2021), reflecting the completion of the sale of Extra hypermarkets to Assaí.



Consolidated net profit (loss), Group share Profit (loss) from continuing operations, Group share came out at -€279m (vs. -€280m in 2021), which excludes the gain on the sale of Assai recognized in equity.

Net profit (loss) from discontinued operations, Group share came out at a net loss of -€37m in 2022, compared with a net loss of -€254m in 2021, reflecting the end of the impact of the Leader Price sale.

Consolidated net profit (loss), Group share amounted to -€316m vs. -€534m in 2021. Financial position at 31 December 2022 Consolidated net debt was €6.4bn (vs. €5.9bn at end-2021), including €4.5bn in France14 (€4.9bn at end-2021) and €1.9bn in Latin America (€979m at end-2021). In France3, the reduction in debt was notably due to bond redemptions and to the Segisor repayment (€150m). The increase in debt in Latin America is the result of higher debt at Assaí owing to its investment plan.

At 31 December 2022, the Group's liquidity in France (including Cdiscount) was €2.4bn, with €434m in cash and cash equivalents and €2.0bn in confirmed undrawn lines of credit, available at any time15. The balance of the unsecured segregated account was €36m at 31 December 2022, enabling the Group to meet its January 2023 debt servicing obligations. Financial information relating to the covenants At 31 December 2022, the Group complied with the covenants contained in the revolving credit facility. The ratio of secured gross debt to EBITDA (after lease payments)16 was 3.1x17, within the 3.5x limit, representing debt headroom of €270m and EBITDA headroom of €77m. The ratio of EBITDA (after lease payments) to net finance costs stood at 3.0x (above the required 2.5x), representing EBITDA headroom of €115m. The Board of Directors will recommend to the 2023 Annual General Meeting not to pay a dividend in 2023 in respect of 2022.



HIGHLIGHTS France Retail banners: return to growth in 2022 All brands returned to growth in the second quarter, maintaining the good momentum into the third quarter with a sharp acceleration in Parisian banners (Franprix, Monoprix) in a market shaped by the return of tourists. The fourth quarter remained stable, with a further solid performance in buoyant formats (Parisian formats, convenience and premium) and a more difficult environment for hypermarkets and supermarkets. Development in buoyant formats Strong growth in convenience stores with 879 store openings, bringing the total number of stores in France to over 9,100. Most of the newly opened stores are based on a franchise development model with low capital intensity and the stores were opened in all geographies with formats adapted to each catchment area and to different types of franchisees: nearly 2,000 Vival (rural areas), 1,100 Franprix and Marché d'à côté (urban areas), and 950 Spar (tourist areas).

with 879 store openings, bringing the total number of stores in France to over 9,100. Most of the newly opened stores are based on a and the stores were opened in all geographies with formats adapted to each catchment area and to different types of franchisees: nearly 2,000 Vival (rural areas), 1,100 Franprix and Marché d'à côté (urban areas), and 950 Spar (tourist areas). Conversion of traditional Géant hypermarkets into (i) Casino supermarkets (20 conversions completed in H1 2022) and (ii) Casino #Hyper Frais (51 conversions completed in 2022, with the remaining 10 hypermarkets to be converted to the Casino #Hyper Frais format in H1 2023). Food E-commerce : confirmation of the validity of focusing development on home delivery and partnerships with world leaders Food E-commerce grew by +17% over the year, outperforming the food E-commerce market thanks to a focus on the fast-growing home delivery format.

grew by over the year, outperforming the food E-commerce market thanks to a focus on the fast-growing home delivery format. Ocado partnership : new “spoke” facility opened in Bobigny in Q4, designed to anticipate increases in volumes and ease pressure at the O’logistique automated warehouse

: new “spoke” facility opened in Bobigny in Q4, designed to anticipate increases in volumes and ease pressure at the O’logistique automated warehouse Amazon partnership: this partnership was extended to Lille and Nantes in 2022 (joining Paris, Nice, Lyon, Bordeaux, Montpellier and Strasbourg).



Digital solutions and customer experience : wide deployment in stores More than 600 stores offering automated solutions (automated checkouts, self-scanning with smartphones, Sunday opening in automated mode)

(automated checkouts, self-scanning with smartphones, Sunday opening in automated mode) Around two-thirds of payments in hypermarkets and supermarkets are now made by smartphone or at an automated checkout .

. Continued deployment of the Belive.Ai solution , offering a real-time view of stock-outs in stores (315 supermarkets and hypermarkets equipped to date).

, offering a real-time view of stock-outs in stores (315 supermarkets and hypermarkets equipped to date). Success of subscriptions18 in Casino, Monoprix and Naturalia banners (launch of the subscription service at Naturalia in August 2022), which had more than 370,000 paying subscribers at end-2022 (vs. 210,000 at end-2021). Retail media : a new driver of growth and profitability Deployment in 2023 in the Casino and Monoprix banners of Cdiscount's artificial intelligence-based CARS solution to optimise advertising revenues

to optimise advertising revenues Ongoing development of B2B solutions with RelevanC Development of an offer adapted to the cost-of-living crisis Casino Group has adapted its sales strategy to the inflationary environment Launch of an anti-inflation basket of goods in Casino banners: 500 products for less than €1 and prices locked in for 3 months Fuel promotions in hypermarkets and supermarkets (petrol coupons at 85 euro cents) Fresh produce: new arrivals every week at guaranteed low prices ("Plus bas y’a pas", or “You won’t find it for less”) Discounted packaging for bulk sales





Promotion of Leader Price products



+95% growth in sales of Leader Price product sales in hypermarkets/supermarkets in Q4 2022, with the trend continuing into Q1 2023 +8.8% growth at Franprix, with a contribution of 8.4% in 2022 (target of 10% in 2023)





In Q1 2023, the Group plans to (i) roll out more than 220 “shops-in-shops” in hypermarkets and supermarkets, (ii) expand 150 corners in supermarkets, and (iii) open 18 Leader Price stores (a total of 199 stores operating under the Leader Price banner at end-2022, including 66 in mainland France and 133 internationally). Cdiscount 19 : accelerated transformation to a marketplace model , with strong growth in advertising and B2B revenues Cdiscount recorded a +1.3 pt increase in its gross margin, to 23.2% of net sales in 2022, with an improvement in the GMV mix focused on the marketplace, whose GMV share was above 50% for the first time (52%, up +6 pts). Revenues generated by the marketplace totalled €191m (-2% vs 2021, +28% vs 2019). 2022 was also marked by the development of Advertising Services (revenues +5% vs. 2021, x1.8 vs. 2019), driven by the proprietary Cdiscount Ads Retail Solution (CARS) platform, which uses AI to optimise retail media revenues (+29% vs. 2021). Cdiscount also confirmed the valid positioning of its B2B activities, with sales growth gathering pace at Octopia (revenues up +66% vs. 2021), which had 14 new customers in 2022 for its turnkey marketplace solution. At the end of the year, Octopia had a total of 26 customers. Cdiscount quickly adapted its cost base with a €75m cost savings plan, including €47m in savings generated in 2022 (€29m in SG&A and €18m in capex savings). EBITDA and trading profit were impacted by the post-Covid downturn, with a sequential improvement between the first and second halves of the year due to the gradual effect of cost reductions. RelevanC: external development RelevanC pursued its strategy of external development after having built up its expertise with the Group's banners: Launch of the white label retail media solution launched with GPA in Brazil

Rollout of the personalised white label digital catalogue offer launched with Monoprix RelevanC continued to forge strategic and ambitious partnerships during the year, which included a new five-year partnership with In The Memory signed in the fourth quarter. Internationally, Latin America continued to enjoy strong momentum after the opening of new offices in Colombia. Latin America Assaí stepped up its development in 2022, with (i) a +30%20 increase in net sales, (ii) a +27%2 increase in EBITDA, and (iii) record expansion with the opening of 60 stores over the year, including 47 conversions of Extra hypermarkets, bringing the total number of stores to 263 at the end of 2022. Grupo Éxito also continued to enjoy strong commercial momentum, with a +21%2 increase in net sales driven by innovative formats and omnichannel. The store base also continued to expand, with 92 store openings during the year. Following the sale of Extra hypermarkets, GPA is focusing its development on premium and convenience formats. Extra hypermarket conversions

At the end of 2021, GPA and Assaí announced plans for GPA to sell 70 Extra hypermarkets to Assaí with the intention of converting them into the cash & carry format, and for GPA to transform remaining Extra hypermarkets into Mercado Extra, Compre Bem and Pão de Açúcar supermarkets. In 2022, the process of converting Extra hypermarkets to Assaí's cash & carry format made excellent progress, with a total of 47 conversions during the year. GPA completed the conversion of the 23 hypermarkets that were not sold. Planned spin-off of Grupo Éxito

Following the success of the Assaí spin-off, a plan to spin off Grupo Éxito was launched on 5 September 2022 in order to realise maximum capital gains on Grupo Éxito. GPA’s Board of Directors announced that it was considering distributing approximately 83% of Grupo Éxito’s capital to its shareholders and retaining a minority stake of around 13% which could be sold at a later date. The Grupo Éxito spin-off was approved by GPA’s Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting of 14 February 2023 and should be completed in the first half of 2023, subject to obtaining the necessary authorisations. Asset monetisation options

On completion of the transaction, Casino Group would hold interests in three separate listed assets in Latin America, opening up various monetisation options. In this respect, in order to accelerate its deleveraging, the Group sold 10.44% of Assaí's capital for approximately €491m in November 2022 and is currently looking at a new plan to sell a further stake for approximately $600m. This amount could be increased depending on market conditions. At 31 December 2022, Casino Group held 30.5% of Assaí and 40.9% of GPA. Following the spin-off of Grupo Éxito, it would have a direct 34% stake in Grupo Éxito and an indirect stake of 13% in GPA through the minority holding. A recognised CSR commitment

Casino Group maintained its ESG performance in 2022, with stable non-financial ratings from Moody's ESG (74/100), MSCI (AA) and FTSE4GOOD (4.1/5). Climate and environmental protection CDP Climate score of A- (versus B in 2021), with a score of B maintained for forest protection. The Group has pushed ahead with efforts to reduce its carbon emissions: the objective of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by -38% by 2030 21 was achieved in 2022 22 . The Group will present its new targets at the end of first-half 2023, aligned with a 1.5 degree trajectory. The Group and its banners are signatories of the Ecowatt Charter and have implemented an energy savings plan (lowering temperatures in stores, switching off illuminated signs, reminding people of environmentally responsible behaviour, etc.).





. The Group will present its new targets at the end of first-half 2023, aligned with a 1.5 degree trajectory. Responsible consumption Nutritional quality of products : the Nutriscore is displayed on all Casino and Franprix brand products; 80% of the 85 substances identified have been removed.

: the Nutriscore is displayed on all Casino and Franprix brand products; 80% of the 85 substances identified have been removed. Reduction of plastic packaging : over 1,600 initiatives to reduce packaging have been carried out since 2019. Animal welfare : an animal welfare label has been displayed on Casino Bio, Terre et Saveurs, Monoprix Bio, Monoprix Gourmet and Casino products since January 23 .





: over 1,600 initiatives to reduce packaging have been carried out since 2019. Committed employer Gender equality : the Group continues to increase the percentage of women in management, with a rate of 41.1% for the Group as a whole and 43.8% in France (45% target in 2025). Diversity : the Group has over 9,100 employees with disabilities (+4.1% in 2022) and remains committed in this regard, with a new agreement on disability signed between Casino and Monoprix and employee representatives (recruitment target of 230 people with disabilities in three years).

: the Group continues to increase the percentage of women in management, with a rate of 41.1% for the Group as a whole and 43.8% in France (45% target in 2025). Outreach initiatives More than €2.8m was collected in 2022 by Franprix, Monoprix and Casino to support non-profit organisations (Gustave Roussy, Institut Curie, UN Women, Toutes à l'école, etc.)



Disposal plan in France: €4.1bn since July 2018 As of 31 December 2022, the Group had signed or secured €4.1bn in asset sales since July 2018. The disposals carried out by the Group in 2022 are detailed below: On 31 January 2022, Casino Group and Crédit Mutuel Alliance Fédérale completed the sale of FLOA to BNP Paribas for €200m (announced in 2021; €192m collected net of costs in early 2022), with an earn-out for Casino Group representing 30% of the future value created by 2025. On 21 February 2021, the Group completed the disposal of 6.5% of Mercialys equity through a total return swap (TRS) for €59m . On 4 April 2022, the Group sold its remaining 10.3% stake in Mercialys under a new TRS maturing in December 2022 for €86m.

through a total return swap (TRS) . On 4 April 2022, under a new TRS maturing in December 2022 for €86m. On 18 October 2022, Casino Group completed the sale of GreenYellow to Ardian . At end-December, it continued to have a stake in the company's value creation through a €150m reinvestment. Net of the reinvestment, disposal proceeds for Casino Group amount to €617m , including €30m paid into a segregated account that will be released if certain operating indicators are met.

. At end-December, it continued to have a stake in the company's value creation through a €150m reinvestment. Net of the reinvestment, disposal proceeds for Casino Group amount to , including €30m paid into a segregated account that will be released if certain operating indicators are met. The Group has €152m in multiple secured disposals in 2022 (Sarenza, CChezVous, real estate).

(Sarenza, CChezVous, real estate). In addition, the Group secured and recorded in advance a €12m earn-out in 2022 in relation to the Apollo and Fortress joint ventures (€118m already secured in 2021).



In view of the current outlook and the options available, the Group remains confident in its ability to complete its €4.5bn disposal plan in France by the end of 2023 at the latest. Debt reduction in France: €1,062m24 of financial debt repaid in 2022 Bond buybacks: €673m worth of bonds cancelled in 2022



In 2022, the Group cancelled its bonds maturing in 2022, 2023 and 2024 and its secured 2024 Quatrim bonds for an aggregate par value of €673m. Tranche Par value at 31 Dec. 2021 Cancelled between 1 Jan. and 31 Dec. Par value at 31 Dec. 2022 Cancelled between 1 Jan. and 10 March. Par value at

10 March 2023 EMTN 2022 €314m €314m 0 - - EMTN 2023 €220m €184m €36m €36m 0 EMTN 2024 €558m €29m €529m €20m €509m Quatrim 2024 €800m €147m €653m - €653m EMTN 2026 €460m - €460m €11m €450m TOTAL €673m €66m Since the beginning of 2023, bond debt repayments have reached €66 million 2023 Segisor debt repayment : €150m

Repayment of the first half of the Cdiscount government-backed loan (PGE) in August 2022: €60m

€179m reduction in short-term debt25 (mainly NEUCP)



2023 priorities in France - Operational efficiency and development Inventory reduction plan: -€190m in the first half of the year , offsetting end-2022 excess inventory

, offsetting end-2022 excess inventory New cost reduction plan: -€250m in the retail banners

plan: in the retail banners Acceleration of the expansion strategy in convenience formats: +1,000 stores representing more than €500m in full-year gross sales under banner



Deleveraging Completion of the disposal plan in France: €400m by the end of 2023

by the end of 2023 Continued monetisation of assets in Latin America D ebt decrease





of assets in Latin America ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION RELATING TO BOND REFINANCINGS SINCE 2019 See press release dated 21 November 2019 Financial information for the fourth quarter ended 31 December 2022: In €m France26

(France Retail + E-commerce) Latam Total Q4 2021 Q4 2022 Change Q4 2021 Q4 2022 Change Q4 2021 Q4 2022 Change Net sales 4,239 4,087 -152 4,096 5,068 +972 8,335 9,154 +820 EBITDA 530 425 -105 312 371 +59 842 796 -46 (-) impact of leases27 (139) (143) -4 (83) (91) -8 (222) (233) -11 EBITDA including leases 391 282 -109 229 281 +51 620 563 -57 Financial information for the 12-month period ended 31 December 2022: In €m



France1

(France Retail + E-commerce) Latam Total Net sales 15,825 17,785 33,610 EBITDA 1,321 1,186 2,508 (-) impact of leases2 (601) (338) (939) (i) EBITDA including leases 721 848 1,569 (ii) Gross debt28 4,945 3,929 8,874 (iii) Cash and cash equivalents29 468 2,036 2,504 EBITDA including leases over the rolling 12-month period ended 31 December 2022 came out at €1,321m in France. As at 31 December 2022, the Group’s liquidity within the “France + E-commerce” scope was €2.4bn, of which €468m in cash and cash equivalents and €2.0bn confirmed undrawn lines of credit, available at any time. Commercial paper amounted to €59m. Additional information regarding covenants and segregated accounts: Covenants tested as from 30 June 2021 pursuant to the Revolving Credit Facility dated 18 November 2019, as amended in July 2021



Type of covenant (France and E-commerce excluding GreenYellow) At 31 December 2022 Secured gross debt/EBITDA after lease payments ≤ 3.50x 3.11x EBITDA after lease payments/Net finance costs ≥ 2.50x 3.00x The secured gross debt/EBITDA after lease payments covenant stood at 3.11x, with EBITDA after lease payments of €690m and secured debt of €2.1bn. Both covenants were met: debt headroom of €270m and EBITDA headroom of €77m for the secured gross debt/EBITDA after lease payments covenant;

headroom of €115m for the adjusted EBITDA after lease payments/net finance costs covenant. The balance of the unsecured segregated account was €36m at 31 December 2022, enabling the Group to meet its January 2023 debt servicing obligations. Following the redemption of the 2023 issue in January, the balance of this account was €0. The balance of the secured segregated account was €0m at 31 December 2022. No cash has been credited or debited from the bond segregated account and its balance remained at €0. APPENDICES – FULL-YEAR RESULTS Consolidated net sales by segment



Net sales

In €m 2021 2022 Change Change at CER France Retail 14,071 14,205 +1.0% - Latam Retail 14,448 17,785 +23.1% +10.5%30 E-commerce (Cdiscount) 2,031 1,620 -20.2% - Group total 30,549 33,610 +10.0% +3.8%1 Consolidated EBITDA by segment



EBITDA

In €m 2021 2022 Change Change at CER France Retail 1,351 1,268 -6.2% -6.5% Latam Retail 1,060 1,186 +11.9% +0.1% E-commerce (Cdiscount) 105 54 -48.7% -48.7% Group total 2,516 2,508 -0.3% -5.5% Consolidated trading profit by segment



Trading profit

In €m 2021 2022 Change Change at CER France Retail 530 482 -9.1% -10.0% Latam Retail 638 677 +6.1% -4.8% E-commerce (Cdiscount) 18 (42) n.a. n.a. Group total 1,186 1,117 -5.9% -12.1% Underlying net profit



In €m 2021 Restated items 2021

underlying 2022 Restated items 2022 underlying Trading profit 1,186 0 1,186 1,117 0 1,117 Other operating income and expenses (656) 656 0 (512) 512 0 Operating profit 530 656 1,186 605 512 1,117 Net finance costs (422) 0 (422) (581) 0 (581) Other financial income and expenses31 (391) 0 (391) (358) 3 (354) Income taxes32 86 (147) (61) 9 (185) (176) Share of profit of equity-accounted investees 49 0 49 10 0 10 Net profit (loss) from continuing operations (147) 509 362 (314) 330 15 o/w attributable to non-controlling interests33 132 140 272 (35) 153 117 o/w Group share (280) 369 89 (279) 177 (102) Underlying net profit corresponds to net profit from continuing operations, adjusted for (i) the impact of other operating income and expenses, as defined in the "Significant accounting policies" section in the notes to the consolidated financial statements, (ii) the impact of non-recurring financial items, as well as (iii) income tax expense/benefits related to these adjustments and (iv) the application of IFRIC 23. Non-recurring financial items include fair value adjustments to derivative instruments and the effects of discounting tax liabilities in Brazil. Deleveraging in France €1,062m of financial debt repaid in 202234 Bond buybacks: €673m in 2022 (early redemption)

2023 Segisor debt repayment: €150m

Repayment of the first half of the Cdiscount government-backed loan (PGE) in August 2022: €60m

€179m reduction in short-term debt35 (mainly NEUCP) Change in net debt by entity Net debt before IFRS 5

In €m 2021 2022 France including Segisor (4,845) (4,506) o/w France Retail (4,365) (4,204) o/w E-commerce (Cdiscount) (337) (302) o/w Segisor (144) 0 Latam Retail (979) (1,864) o/w GPA Brazil (475) (316) o/w Assaí (864) (1,732) o/w Éxito 361 184 GreenYellow (deconsolidated on 30 Sept. 22) (34) 0 Total (5,858) (6,370)

Consolidated income statement (in € millions) 2022 2021 (restated)36 CONTINUING OPERATIONS Net sales 33,610 30,549 Other revenue 394 504 Total revenue 34,004 31,053 Cost of goods sold (26,109) (23,436) Gross margin 7,895 7,617 Selling expenses (5,366) (5,122) General and administrative expenses (1,413) (1,308) Trading profit 1,117 1,186 As a % of net sales 3.3% 3.9% Other operating income 764 349 Other operating expenses (1,275) (1,005) Operating profit 605 530 As a % of net sales 1.8% 1.7% Income from cash and cash equivalents 61 27 Finance costs (642) (449) Net finance costs (581) (422) Other financial income 300 116 Other financial expenses (658) (507) Profit (loss) before tax (334) (283) As a % of net sales -1.0% -0.9% Income tax benefit (expense) 9 86 Share of profit of equity-accounted investees 10 49 Net profit (loss) from continuing operations (314) (147) As a % of net sales -0.9% -0.5% Attributable to owners of the parent (279) (280) Attributable to non-controlling interests (35) 132 DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS Net profit (loss) from discontinued operations (31) (255) Attributable to owners of the parent (37) (254) Attributable to non-controlling interests 6 (1) CONTINUING AND DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS Consolidated net profit (loss) (345) (402) Attributable to owners of the parent (316) (534) Attributable to non-controlling interests (29) 132 Earnings per share In € 2022 2021 (restated)1 From continuing operations, attributable to owners of the parent Basic (3.02) (2.93) Diluted (3.02) (2.93) From continuing and discontinued operations, attributable to owners of the parent Basic (3.36) (5.29) Diluted (3.36) (5.29)

Consolidated statement of comprehensive income (in € millions) 2022 2021 (restated)37 Consolidated net profit (loss) (345) (402) Items that may be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss 203 (84) Cash flow hedges and cash flow hedge reserve(i) 9 38 Foreign currency translation adjustments(ii) 194 (108) Debt instruments at fair value through other comprehensive income (OCI) (1) (1) Share of items of equity-accounted investees that may be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss 2 (3) Income tax effects (1) (10) Items that will never be reclassified to profit or loss 5 2 Equity instruments at fair value through other comprehensive income (30) - Actuarial gains and losses 46 2 Share of items of equity-accounted investees that will never be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss - - Income tax effects (11) - Other comprehensive income (loss) for the year, net of tax 208 (82) Total comprehensive income (loss) for the year, net of tax (138) (484) Attributable to owners of the parent (237) (533) Attributable to non-controlling interests 99 49 (i) The change in the cash flow hedge reserve was not material in either 2022 or 2021.

(ii) The €194m positive net translation adjustment in 2022 arose mainly from the appreciation of the Brazilian real for €299m, offset by the depreciation of the Colombian peso for -€123m. In 2021, the €108m negative translation adjustment arose primarily from the depreciation of the Colombian peso for €124m. Consolidated statement of financial position ASSETS



31 December 2022



31 Dec. 2021 (restated) 38



1 Jan. 2021

(restated)1



(in € millions) Goodwill 6,933 6,667 6,656 Intangible assets 2,065 2,006 2,048 Property, plant and equipment 5,319 4,641 4,279 Investment property 403 411 428 Right-of-use assets 4,889 4,748 4,888 Investments in equity-accounted investees 382 201 191 Other non-current assets 1,301 1,183 1,217 Deferred tax assets 1,490 1,195 1,022 Non-current assets 22,781 21,053 20,728 Inventories 3,640 3,214 3,209 Trade receivables 854 772 941 Other current assets 1,636 2,033 1,770 Current tax assets 174 196 167 Cash and cash equivalents 2,504 2,283 2,744 Assets held for sale 110 973 932 Current assets 8,917 9,470 9,763 TOTAL ASSETS 31,698 30,523 30,491 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES



31 December 2022



31 December 2021 (restated)1



1 Jan. 2021 (restated)1



(in € millions) Share capital 166 166 166 Additional paid-in capital, treasury shares, retained earnings and consolidated net profit (loss) 2,625 2,577 3,135 Equity attributable to owners of the parent 2,791 2,742 3,301 Non-controlling interests 2,947 2,880 2,855 Total equity 5,738 5,622 6,155 Non-current provisions for employee benefits 216 273 289 Other non-current provisions 515 376 374 Non-current borrowings and debt, gross 7,377 7,461 6,701 Non-current lease liabilities 4,447 4,174 4,281 Non-current put options granted to owners of non-controlling interests 32 61 45 Other non-current liabilities 309 225 201 Deferred tax liabilities 503 405 508 Total non-current liabilities 13,398 12,975 12,398 Current provisions for employee benefits 13 12 12 Other current provisions 229 216 189 Trade payables 6,522 6,099 6,190 Current borrowings and debt, gross 1,827 1,369 1,355 Current lease liabilities 743 718 705 Current put options granted to owners of non-controlling interests 129 133 119 Current tax liabilities 19 8 98 Other current liabilities 3,069 3,196 3,059 Liabilities associated with assets held for sale 12 175 210 Current liabilities 12,563 11,926 11,937 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 31,698 30,523 30,491 Consolidated statement of cash flows (in € millions) 2022 2021 (restated)39 Profit (loss) before tax from continuing operations (334) (283) Profit (loss) before tax from discontinued operations (29) (330) Consolidated profit (loss) before tax (363) (613) Depreciation and amortisation for the year 1,391 1,329 Provision and impairment expense 398 299 Losses (gains) arising from changes in fair value (2) (5) Expenses (income) on share-based payment plans 13 14 Other non-cash items (119) (47) (Gains) losses on disposals of non-current assets (81) (128) (Gains) losses due to changes in percentage ownership of subsidiaries resulting in acquisition/loss of control (386) 20 Dividends received from equity-accounted investees 11 17 Net finance costs 581 422 Interest paid on leases, net 343 313 No-drawdown, non-recourse factoring and associated transaction costs 108 88 Disposal gains and losses and adjustments related to discontinued operations (7) 114 Net cash from operating activities before change in working capital, net finance costs and income tax 1,888 1,824 Income tax paid (139) (184) Change in operating working capital (475) (24) Income tax paid and change in operating working capital: discontinued operations (119) (97) Net cash from operating activities 1,155 1,519 of which continuing operations 1,310 1,832 Cash outflows related to acquisitions of: Property, plant and equipment, intangible assets and investment property (1,651) (1,122)



Non-current financial assets (232) (174) Cash inflows related to disposals of: Property, plant and equipment, intangible assets and investment property 467 156 Non-current financial assets 712 163 Effect of changes in scope of consolidation resulting in acquisition or loss of control 587 (15) Effect of changes in scope of consolidation related to equity-accounted investees 280 1 Change in loans and advances granted (12) (30) Net cash from (used in) investing activities of discontinued operations (42) (81) Net cash used in investing activities 108 (1,101) of which continuing operations 150 (1,020) Dividends paid: to owners of the parent - - to non-controlling interests (66) (102) to holders of deeply-subordinated perpetual bonds (42) (35) Increase (decrease) in the parent's share capital - - Transactions between the Group and owners of non-controlling interests 442 15 (Purchases) sales of treasury shares - - Additions to loans and borrowings 1,973 4,203 Repayments of loans and borrowings (1,984) (3,514) Repayments of lease liabilities (602) (623) Interest paid, net (985) (752) Other repayments (49) (30) Net cash used in financing activities of discontinued operations (3) (10) Net cash used in financing activities (1,317) (848) of which continuing operations (1,314) (838) Effect of changes in exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents of continuing operations 97 (22) Effect of changes in exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents of discontinued operations - - Change in cash and cash equivalents 43 (452) Net cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 2,223 2,675 of which net cash and cash equivalents of continuing operations 2,224 2,675 of which net cash and cash equivalents of discontinued operations (1) (1) Net cash and cash equivalents at end of period 2,265 2,223 of which net cash and cash equivalents of continuing operations 2,265 2,224 of which net cash and cash equivalents of discontinued operations - (1) Analyst and investor contacts

- Christopher Welton

+ 33 (0)1 53 65 64 17 – cwelton.exterieur@groupe-casino.fr

or

+ 33 (0)1 53 65 24 17 – IR_Casino@groupe-casino.fr Press contacts

- Casino Group – Communications Department Stéphanie Abadie

+ 33 (0)6 26 27 37 05 – sabadie@groupe-casino.fr

or

+ 33(0)1 53 65 24 78 – directiondelacommunication@groupe-casino.fr - Agence IMAGE 7 Karine Allouis

+33 (0)1 53 70 74 84 – kallouis@image7.fr

Laurent Poinsot

+ 33(0)6 80 11 73 52 – lpoinsot@image7.fr Disclaimer This press release was prepared solely for information purposes, and should not be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell securities or related financial instruments. Likewise, it does not provide and should not be treated as providing investment advice. It has no connection with the specific investment objectives, financial situation or needs of any receiver. No representation or warranty, either express or implied, is provided in relation to the accuracy, completeness or reliability of the information contained herein. Recipients should not consider it as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgement. All the opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice. 1 Excluding fuel and calendar effects

2 Excluding tax credits

3 France scope including Cdiscount and Segisor

4 France scope including Cdiscount, GreenYellow and Segisor

5 Data published by the subsidiary

6 France scope including Cdiscount, GreenYellow and Segisor

7 Covenants tested on the last day of each quarter – outside of these dates, there is no limit on the amounts that can be drawn down

8 Including €6m at 30/06/21 and €28m at 31/12/21 in tax credits restated by Brazilian subsidiaries in the calculation of adjusted EBITDA and adjusted trading profit for 2021 (€0m in 2022)

9 Excluding fuel and calendar effects

10 Data published by the subsidiary

11 Tax credits restated by subsidiaries in the calculation of adjusted EBITDA and adjusted trading profit

12 See definition on page 13

13 Underlying diluted EPS includes the dilutive effect of TSSDI deeply-subordinated bond distributions

14 France including Cdiscount, GreenYellow and Segisor

15 Subject to compliance with covenants tested at the end of each quarter

16 As defined in the refinancing documentation

17 Secured debt of €2.1bn and EBITDA after lease payments of €690m

18 10% discount on purchases (monthly fee of around €10, reduced for longer subscription period)

19 Data published by the subsidiary

20 Change at constant exchange rates, excluding tax credits

21 Scopes 1 and 2 compared to 2015

22 The 2022 performance is mainly due to the reduction actions implemented, while benefiting from favorable scope effects

23 Trays sold in the self-service section 24 Data in nominal value

25 Commercial paper, RCF drawdowns

26 Unaudited data, scope as defined in bond refinancing documentation with mainly Segisor and Wilkes accounted for within the France Retail + E-commerce scope (including GreenYellow)

27 Interest paid on lease liabilities and repayment of lease liabilities as defined in the refinancing documentation

28 Loans and borrowings as of 31 December 2022

29 At 31 December 2022

30 Organic change excluding fuel and calendar effects

31 Other financial income and expenses have been restated, primarily for the impact of discounting tax liabilities, as well as for changes in the fair value of equity derivative instruments

32 Income taxes have been adjusted for the tax effects corresponding to the above restated items and the tax effects of the restatements

33 Non-controlling interests have been adjusted for the amounts relating to the above restated items

34 Data in nominal value

35 Commercial paper, RCF drawdowns

36 Previously published comparative information has been restated

37 Previously published comparative information has been restated

38 Previously published comparative information has been restated

39 Previously published comparative information has been restated Attachment 20230310 - PR - 2022 Full Year Results



