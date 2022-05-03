Log in
    CO   FR0000125585

CASINO, GUICHARD-PERRACHON SA

(CO)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  05/03 11:35:23 am EDT
16.79 EUR   +3.45%
Casino Group: Appointment of a CEO at Monoprix

05/03/2022 | 12:15pm EDT
Appointment of a CEO at Monoprix

Paris, May 3rd, 2022

         
Guillaume SENECLAUZE, until then Casino group Omnichannel Director, is appointed CEO of Monoprix, CEO of Naturalia, replacing Jean-Paul MOCHET who is leaving the Group.

Graduate of ESCP, Guillaume SENECLAUZE started in the FMCG industry and then in retail. He joined the Group in 2015 as General Manager of Big C Vietnam and then became Executive Director of Carulla Supermarkets of the Exito Group in Colombia in 2016, before becoming Vice President of Sales and Operations of Exito in 2019 and Vice President Omnichannel in July 2020. He was appointed to the Casino Group Executive Committee in January 2022. 

Jean-Charles NAOURI, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Casino Group, said:
“I warmly thank Jean-Paul MOCHET for what he has brought to the Casino Group's banners he was in charge of, particularly within Franprix for many years.”

ANALYST AND INVESTOR CONTACTS CASINO GROUP
Lionel Benchimol: +33 (0)1 53 65 64 17
lbenchimol@groupe-casino.fr
or
+33 (0)1 53 65 24 17
IR_Casino@groupe-casino.fr

PRESS CONTACTS
Casino Group – Communications Department
Stéphanie Abadie: sabadie@groupe-casino.fr - +33 (0)6 26 27 37 05
or
+33(0)1 53 65 24 78 - directiondelacommunication@groupe-casino.fr

Agence IMAGE 7
Karine Allouis : +33(0)1 53 70 74 84 - kallouis@image7.fr
Franck Pasquier : +33 (0)6 73 62 57 99 - fpasquier@image7.fr

Disclaimer
This press release was prepared solely for information purposes, and should not be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell securities or related financial instruments. Likewise, it does not provide and should not be treated as providing investment advice. It has no connection with the specific investment objectives, financial situation or needs of any receiver. No representation or warranty, either express or implied, is provided in relation to the accuracy, completeness or reliability of the information contained herein. Recipients should not consider it as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgement. All the opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice.

