Casino Group: New partnership Sirius Achats





Press release

Paris, 29 September 2022

BUT, Conforama, MDA Company, Casino Group and Intermarché announce a new technical goods* purchasing partnership

with the creation of Sirius Achats

BUT, Conforama, MDA Company, Casino Group and Intermarché have announced a new technical goods* purchasing partnership with the creation of Sirius Achats, a central purchasing unit. The partnership will be operational in time for the upcoming 2023 purchasing round.

The Sirius Achats central purchasing unit will negotiate the French banners' purchasing conditions with the largest international suppliers of household appliances*.

By combining the volumes of the French leaders in home furnishings (BUT and Conforama), e-commerce (Cdiscount), food distribution (Casino Group and Intermarché) and local technical product distribution (MDA-GPdis-Pulsat), Sirius Achats is positioning itself as a major player in technical goods and aims to support its industry partners in rising to the commercial and environmental challenges of the future.

The new partnership is aimed at optimising purchasing for all its banners and championing the development of responsible goods, including energy-efficient, eco-designed and repairable products.

Each banner will continue to run its own stores and e-commerce sites independently, according to its own identity and sales strategy.

Sirius Achats will replace Mano, the non-food central purchasing unit shared by Conforama and Casino Group.

* Large and small household appliances; audiovisual equipment.













About BUT

BUT, an expert and innovative banner

Over the past 50 years, BUT has built a solid position as the leading home furnishings network and now has over 320 stores. A major omnichannel and local player in household goods distribution with more than 155 million visits per year – including 120 million online – BUT's brick-and-mortar and digital distribution channels continue to grow. Whether in the kitchen, living room or bedroom, from decor to household appliances, BUT works tirelessly with its suppliers and its design and style studio to constantly refresh its product offering to meet a wide range of tastes, needs and budgets. With over 9,000 highly committed employees, BUT has always had a special relationship with its customers. The banner has combined the best of physical and online retailing to enrich its customer experience, winning a number of awards, including No. 1 bedding advisor five years running (2017-2021). In 2022, BUT was also named Best Kitchen Retailer for the fifth consecutive year and Best Furniture Retailer for the third time. Website: but.fr

About Conforama

A major player in its sector, Conforama is a multi-specialist in home furnishings, appliances and decor that aims to make trend-setting homewares accessible to all. Through its network of 176 stores in France (including three franchised stores in mainland France and eight in the French overseas territories) and its website, www.conforama.fr, Conforama offers a vast range of competitively priced products for the home, from furniture and decor to household appliances and electronic entertainment.

About MDA-GPdis

The MDA-GPdis group leads the local electrical home goods market with 200 stores under the MDA banner and 320 under the PULSAT banner, which has been named best local and service banner for the fourth consecutive year.

The group also owns Phox (120 photography stores), AVELIS (70 mobile phone stores) and ANDOM (130 aerial and alarm resale stores).

It is developing its e-commerce offering with the websites mda.fr, pulsat.fr, phox.fr and villatech.fr.

MDA-GPdis is a leader in household appliances wholesale with over 13,500 active customers across all sectors.

About Casino Group

Casino Group is a key and reputable player in the distribution market in France and a leader in the global food distribution market, with more than 11,000 stores worldwide (in France and Latin America). The Group has built a portfolio of solid, dynamic and complementary brands thanks to a workforce of more than 200,000 people driven by their passion for distribution and customer service and generated a net turnover of 30.5 billion euros in 2021. With a clear vision of the changes in the sector, its ambition is to accelerate the transformation of trade. This is why all of the Group's distribution activities are positioned on future-oriented formats: proximity, premium and e-commerce.

About Intermarché

With its unique "Producers and Retailers" model, Intermarché has more than 2,300 points of sale in France, Belgium, Portugal and Poland, and is France's second-largest independent retailer. Intermarché is part of the Les Mousquetaires group, which brings together more than 3,000 independent entrepreneurs and 150,000 employees from the following banners: Intermarché, Netto (food); Bricomarché, Brico Cash, Bricorama and Bricoprivé.com (DIY); Roady and Rapid Pare-Brise (mobility). In addition to their integrated logistics and property assets, Les Mousquetaires owns around 60 food production facilities, all located in France.





PRESS CONTACTS





BUT

Zmirov agency

Anne-Gaëlle JOURDAN, Christophe GIRAUDON and Aliénor GUIGNARD

butcorpo@zmirov.com



+33 (0)1 55 80 70 56

CONFORAMA

Pierre DEYRIES: +33 (0)1 60 95 26 43 – +33 (0)6 35 83 84 31 – pdeyries@conforama.fr



Stéphanie MATHIEU: +33 (0)1 60 95 42 42 – +33 (0)6 28 56 32 86 – smathieu@conforama.fr

MDA-GPDIS

Mathilda DURAND: +33 (0)6 88 53 18 34 – mathilda.durand@mda-electromenager.com

CASINO GROUP









ANALYST AND INVESTOR CONTACTS

Lionel BENCHIMOL – +33 (0)1 53 65 64 17

lbenchimol@groupe-casino.fr

+33 (0)1 53 65 24 17

IR_Casino@groupe-casino.fr

CASINO GROUP PRESS CONTACTS

Stéphanie ABADIE – +33 (0)6 26 27 37 05 sabadie@groupe-casino.fr

+33(0)1 53 65 24 78 directiondelacommunication@groupe-casino.fr

IMAGE 7

Karine ALLOUIS – +33(0)1 53 70 74 84 – kallouis@image7.fr

Attachment