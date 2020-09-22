Log in
CASINO, GUICHARD-PERRACHON

CASINO, GUICHARD-PERRACHON

(CO)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 09/22 12:26:23 pm
20.455 EUR   +0.22%
12:10pCASINO GROUP : Partial cancellation of 2022 and 2023 Notes
GL
12:10pCASINO GROUP : Partial cancellation of 2022 and 2023 Notes
AQ
09/17Czech billionaire Kretinsky ups bet on retail with Sainsbury's stake
RE
Casino Group: Partial cancellation of 2022 and 2023 Notes

09/22/2020 | 12:10pm EDT


CASINO, GUICHARD-PERRACHON

2022 Notes (ISIN: FR0013260379) and
2023 Notes (ISIN: FR0011400571)

Notes cancellation

Paris, September, 22nd 2020,

Casino Guichard-Perrachon has today cancelled 657 Notes due in 2022 and 938 Notes due in 2023, which were traded on the Luxembourg exchange, for nominal amounts of 65,700,000 euros and 93,800,000 euros respectively, following buybacks made in the market.

The buybacks were financed with the proceeds allocated to the Escrow Account from the November 2019 refinancing (“Segregated Account”).

Accordingly, the outstanding nominal amount of 2022 Notes has been reduced to 386,400,000 euros and the outstanding nominal amount of 2023 Notes has been reduced to 625,900,000 euros.


Attachment

