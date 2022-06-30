Casino Group: Partial cancellation souche Quatrim 2024

CASINO, GUICHARD-PERRACHON

ISIN: Reg S: XS2010039118 / 144A: XS2010038490

Common Code: Reg S: 201003911 / 144A: 201003849

Notes cancellation

Paris, June, 30th 2022,

Casino Group today cancelled an aggregate principal amount of Euro 34,070,000 of the Quatrim 2024 Senior Secured Notes, following buybacks in the market.

Accordingly, the outstanding nominal amount of Quatrim 2024 Senior Secured Notes has been reduced to 765,930,000 euros.

The buybacks were financed using the Secured Segregated Account. As at June 30th 2022, the balance of the Secured Segregated Account was €110.9 million.

