    CO   FR0000125585

CASINO, GUICHARD-PERRACHON SA

(CO)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35 2022-06-30 am EDT
12.35 EUR   -2.60%
03:18aOcado Expands Partnership With France's Groupe Casino to Establish Logistics Services JV
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Casino Group: Partial cancellation souche Quatrim 2024

06/30/2022 | 11:47am EDT
CASINO, GUICHARD-PERRACHON

ISIN: Reg S: XS2010039118 / 144A: XS2010038490
Common Code: Reg S: 201003911 / 144A: 201003849

Notes cancellation

Paris, June, 30th 2022,

Casino Group today cancelled an aggregate principal amount of Euro 34,070,000 of the Quatrim 2024 Senior Secured Notes, following buybacks in the market.

Accordingly, the outstanding nominal amount of Quatrim 2024 Senior Secured Notes has been reduced to 765,930,000 euros.

The buybacks were financed using the Secured Segregated Account. As at June 30th 2022, the balance of the Secured Segregated Account was €110.9 million.

Attachment


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 32 631 M 34 165 M 34 165 M
Net income 2022 191 M 200 M 200 M
Net Debt 2022 7 770 M 8 135 M 8 135 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,68x
Yield 2022 4,15%
Capitalization 1 370 M 1 434 M 1 434 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,28x
EV / Sales 2023 0,25x
Nbr of Employees 196 307
Free-Float 52,2%
Chart CASINO, GUICHARD-PERRACHON SA
Duration : Period :
Casino, Guichard-Perrachon SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CASINO, GUICHARD-PERRACHON SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 12,68 €
Average target price 17,78 €
Spread / Average Target 40,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jean-Charles Henri Naouri Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David Lubek Chef Financial Officer
Julien Lagubeau Chief Operating Officer
Nathalie Andrieux Independent Director
Christiane Féral-Schuhl Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CASINO, GUICHARD-PERRACHON SA-45.23%1 434
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO LTD5.48%34 463
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LIMITED-26.25%28 259
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION-13.04%17 963
COLES GROUP LIMITED-0.72%16 553
ALBERTSONS COMPANIES, INC.-6.76%14 964