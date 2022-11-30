Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Casino, Guichard-Perrachon SA
  6. News
  Summary
Casino Group: Selling price of secondary offering of part of Casino's Assaí stake

11/30/2022 | 01:31am EST
Selling price of secondary offering of part of Casino’s Assaí stake

Paris, 30 November 2022

Casino Group announces today the completion of the book building process of the secondary offering announced on 28 November 2022.

As part of the offering, 140.8 million Assaí shares held by Casino Group (including 2.0 million shares represented by ADS, each ADS consisting of 5 Assaí shares), representing 10.44% of Assaí’s share capital, were allocated at a selling price of BRL 19.00 per share (USD 17.90 per ADS) for a total placement amount of BRL 2,675.2 million (EUR 490.8 million1).

The transaction is expected to close on 2 December 2022.

At the end of the transaction, the Casino Group’s Assaí capital stake will be 30.5%.

The banking syndicate for this transaction is comprised of Itaú BBA, BTG Pactual, J.P. Morgan, Banco Bradesco, Banco Safra and Santander.

For additional details, please refer to the press release published by Sendas Distribuidora S.A. on 29 November 2022.


This communication is for informative purposes only under the current applicable laws and regulations, and is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

ANALYSTS AND INVESTORS CONTACTS
Christopher WELTON – Phone number: +33 (0)1 53 65 64 17
cwelton.exterieur@groupe-casino.fr
or
+33 (0)1 53 65 24 17
IR_Casino@groupe-casino.fr

PRESS CONTACTS
Casino GroupCommunications Director
Stéphanie Abadie - sabadie@groupe-casino.fr - +33 (0)6 26 27 37 05
or
+33(0)1 53 65 24 78 - directiondelacommunication@groupe-casino.fr

Agence IMAGE 7
Karine Allouis – Phone number: +33(0)1 53 70 74 84 - kallouis@image7.fr

Laurent Poinsot – Phone number: + 33(0)6 80 11 73 52 - lpoinsot@image7.fr

1 Considering an exchange rate of BRL 5.45 BRL / euro

 

Attachment


