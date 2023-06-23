





Selling price of the remainder of Casino’s stake in Assai

Paris, 23 June 2023

Casino Group announces today the completion of the sale of its residual stake in Assaí announced on 22 June 2023.

As part of the transaction, 157,582,850 Assaí common shares held by Casino Group, representing 11.7% of Assaí’s share capital, were allocated at a selling price of BRL 13.38 per share, for a total gross amount of BRL 2,108 million (EUR 404 million1). Net proceeds after costs and taxes are estimated at EUR 326 million.

Following this transaction, Casino Group no longer holds any stake in Assaí share capital.









1 Considering an exchange rate of BRL 5.22 / euro







