    CO   FR0000125585

CASINO, GUICHARD-PERRACHON SA

(CO)
Casino Group: disposal of 6.5% of Mercialys equity

02/21/2022 | 03:09pm EST
Disposal of 6.5% of Mercialys equity by Casino Group

 Paris, 21st February 2022,

Following the disposal of 3% of Mercialys equity through a total return swap (TRS) concluded on December 6th 2021, and settled on December 22nd 2021, Casino Group completed the additional definitive disposal of 6.5% of Mercialys equity through a new TRS. The Group's stake in Mercialys in terms of voting rights is reduced from 16.8% to 10.3%.

Proceeds of the transaction amount to €59 million.

Disclaimer

This press release was prepared solely for information purposes, and should not be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell securities or related financial instruments. Likewise, it does not provide and should not be treated as providing investment advice. It has no connection with the specific investment objectives, financial situation or needs of any receiver. No representation or warranty, either express or implied, is provided in relation to the accuracy, completeness or reliability of the information contained herein. It should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgement. All the opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice.

ANALYST AND INVESTOR CONTACTS
Lionel BENCHIMOL – +33 (0)1 53 65 64 17
lbenchimol@groupe-casino.fr

or

+33 (0)1 53 65 24 17
IR_Casino@groupe-casino.fr

 PRESS CONTACTS
Casino Group – Direction of Communication
Stéphanie ABADIE - sabadie@groupe-casino.fr - +33 (0)6 26 27 37 05

or

+33(0)1 53 65 24 78 - directiondelacommunication@groupe-casino.fr

Agence IMAGE 7
Karine ALLOUIS  -  +33(0)1 53 70 74 84 - kallouis@image7.fr
Grégoire LUCAS - gregoire.lucas@image7.fr

 

Attachment


Financials
Sales 2021 30 446 M 34 519 M 34 519 M
Net income 2021 205 M 233 M 233 M
Net Debt 2021 8 503 M 9 641 M 9 641 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,2x
Yield 2021 2,38%
Capitalization 2 103 M 2 384 M 2 384 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,35x
EV / Sales 2022 0,33x
Nbr of Employees 202 955
Free-Float -
Managers and Directors
Jean-Charles Henri Naouri Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David Lubek Chef Financial Officer
Julien Lagubeau Chief Operating Officer
Nathalie Andrieux Independent Director
Christiane Féral-Schuhl Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CASINO, GUICHARD-PERRACHON SA-14.30%2 427
WALMART INC.-4.63%382 767
SYSCO CORPORATION6.37%42 397
KROGER0.73%33 520
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.-10.12%30 950
TESCO PLC1.48%30 313