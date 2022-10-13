Advanced search
    CO   FR0000125585

CASINO, GUICHARD-PERRACHON SA

(CO)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  05:25 2022-10-13 am EDT
7.770 EUR   +2.57%
05:03aCasino Group : notes cancellation
GL
10/07Groupe Casino - Nombre de droits de vote et d'actions au 30-09-2022
GL
10/04Casino Group : Notes cancellation
GL
Casino Group: notes cancellation

10/13/2022 | 05:03am EDT
CASINO, GUICHARD-PERRACHON S.A.

Quatrim 2024 Senior Secured Notes (ISIN: Reg S: XS2010039118 / 144A: XS2010038490)

Notes cancellation

Paris, France, 13 October 2022

Casino Group today cancelled a nominal amount of Euro 11,095,000 of the Quatrim 2024 Senior Secured Notes. This cancellation was made following buybacks in the market.

Accordingly, the aggregate outstanding nominal amount of the Quatrim 2024 Senior Secured Notes has been reduced to Euro 719,825,000.

The buybacks of the Quatrim 2024 Senior Secured Notes were financed using amounts from the Senior Secured Segregated Account. As at 13 October 2022, the balance of the Senior Secured Segregated Account amounted to Euro 66.7 million.

Attachment


Financials
Sales 2022 34 556 M 33 523 M 33 523 M
Net income 2022 -243 M -236 M -236 M
Net Debt 2022 8 994 M 8 725 M 8 725 M
P/E ratio 2022 -2,37x
Yield 2022 3,10%
Capitalization 818 M 794 M 794 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,28x
EV / Sales 2023 0,22x
Nbr of Employees 196 307
Free-Float 55,1%
