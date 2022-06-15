Casino Group: simplification of corporate structure of Casino Group

Simplification of corporate structure of Casino Group

in France





Paris, 15th June 2022,

Casino Group envisages to simplify its corporate structure and increase the legibility thereof by regrouping all its food retail entities in France (mainly Franprix, Monoprix, Distribution Casino France, Easydis and AMC) under a single holding company, 100%-held by Casino, Guichard-Perrachon.

The Group’s financial reporting segments and the management structure would not be modified.

The relevant employee representatives’ bodies will be informed and consulted in accordance with applicable legal requirements. Said corporate simplification is expected to complete before the end of 2022.

Important Information

This press release and the information contained herein does not constitute an offer to repurchase the bonds or an invitation to sell the bonds or an invitation to participate in such an offer to repurchase in, or from, any country in or from which, or from or to any person to whom, such invitation is prohibited by applicable laws and regulations. The distribution of this press release in certain countries may be restricted by law and/or be subject to specific regulations. Persons in possession of this document are required to inform themselves and to comply with all applicable legal and regulatory restrictions.

