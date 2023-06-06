Casino Guichard Perrachon : Consent Solicitation

Press release

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon S.A. ("Casino") Announces Requisite Consents Received

from Holders of its Senior Notes due 2026 and 2027

(Code: XS2276596538 , XS2328426445)

(the "Notes")

June 6, 2023 -

Reference is made to the press release published by the Casino Group on May 26, 2023 announcing the Conciliation Proceedings.

Prior to the opening of the Conciliation Proceedings, Casino and holders representing in excess of a majority in aggregate principal amount of the outstanding Notes entered into a forbearance letter. Pursuant to the terms of the forbearance letter, such holders have agreed to waive the default or event of default resulting from the commencement of the Conciliation Proceedings and to rescind any acceleration of the Notes and the consequences resulting therefrom for a duration not exceeding 8 Business Days from the opening of the Conciliation Proceedings, and Casino has agreed to distribute a revised consent solicitation statement.

Casino announces today that it has received the required majority under each of the Notes to effect such waivers and to make amendments to certain provisions of the indentures governing such Notes for the duration of the Conciliation Proceedings.

