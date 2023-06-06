Advanced search
  5. Casino, Guichard-Perrachon SA
    CO   FR0000125585

CASINO, GUICHARD-PERRACHON SA

(CO)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  10:46:41 2023-06-06 am EDT
5.065 EUR   +1.30%
Casino Guichard Perrachon : Consent Solicitation

06/06/2023 | 10:25am EDT
Press release

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon S.A. ("Casino") Announces Requisite Consents Received

from Holders of its Senior Notes due 2026 and 2027

(Code: XS2276596538 , XS2328426445)

(the "Notes")

June 6, 2023 -

Reference is made to the press release published by the Casino Group on May 26, 2023 announcing the Conciliation Proceedings.

Prior to the opening of the Conciliation Proceedings, Casino and holders representing in excess of a majority in aggregate principal amount of the outstanding Notes entered into a forbearance letter. Pursuant to the terms of the forbearance letter, such holders have agreed to waive the default or event of default resulting from the commencement of the Conciliation Proceedings and to rescind any acceleration of the Notes and the consequences resulting therefrom for a duration not exceeding 8 Business Days from the opening of the Conciliation Proceedings, and Casino has agreed to distribute a revised consent solicitation statement.

Casino announces today that it has received the required majority under each of the Notes to effect such waivers and to make amendments to certain provisions of the indentures governing such Notes for the duration of the Conciliation Proceedings.

**********

Pursuant to the European Commission's Implementing Regulation (EU) 2016/1055 of 29 June 2016, relating to the technical procedures for the publication and deferral of inside information, this press release was communicated to Casino's authorized distributor for release on June 6, 2023 at 14:45 CET

This press release was prepared solely for information purposes and should not be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell securities or related financial instruments. Likewise, it does not provide and should not be treated as providing investment advice. It has no connection with the specific investment objectives, financial situation or needs of any receiver. No representation or warranty, either express or implied, is provided in relation to the accuracy, completeness or reliability of the information contained herein. Recipients should not consider it as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgement. All the opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice.

Disclaimer

Casino Guichard Perrachon SA published this content on 06 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2023 14:24:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
