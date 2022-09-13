Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Casino, Guichard-Perrachon SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CO   FR0000125585

CASINO, GUICHARD-PERRACHON SA

(CO)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  10:22 2022-09-13 am EDT
12.42 EUR   -4.75%
09:50aCASINO GUICHARD PERRACHON : Document AMF CP. 2022E860731
PU
07:57aMARKETSCREENER'S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : September 13, 2022
MS
09/08Moody's Cuts Outlook On Casino To Negative From Stable
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Casino Guichard Perrachon : Document AMF CP. 2022E860731

09/13/2022 | 09:50am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Date Created Title Type Company Link
2022-09-13T00:00:00 2022-09-13T15:44:05.993 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ORPEA Link
2022-09-13T00:00:00 2022-09-13T15:44:04.927 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document CASINO GUICHARD-PERRACHON Link
null 2022-09-13T14:58:02.173 NotesEtAutresInformations Conformite NEXTSTAGE Link
2022-09-13T00:00:00 2022-09-13T12:14:02.15 Declarations Document DEE TECH Link
2022-09-13T00:00:00 2022-09-13T12:12:02.23 Declarations Document ATOS SE Link
2022-09-13T00:00:00 2022-09-13T12:08:03.22 Declarations Document ALSTOM Link
2022-09-13T00:00:00 2022-09-13T12:08:02.117 DeclarationAchatVente Document ONCODESIGN Link
2022-09-13T00:00:00 2022-09-13T12:06:02.263 DeclarationAchatVente Document CS GROUP Link
null 2022-09-13T10:48:21.42 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS FORTIS FUNDING Link
null 2022-09-13T10:47:39.43 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-09-13T10:46:58.227 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-09-13T10:43:26.58 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-09-13T10:42:45.263 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-09-13T10:41:43.67 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-09-13T10:41:03.193 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-09-13T10:40:21.293 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-09-13T10:36:47.797 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-09-13T10:33:14.697 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-09-13T10:29:43.263 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-09-13T10:26:11.953 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-09-13T10:22:40.107 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-09-13T10:19:09.117 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-09-13T10:15:36.11 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-09-13T10:11:45.64 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-09-13T10:08:07.063 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-09-13T10:02:16.427 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-09-13T10:02:04.327 undefined Communique LA BANQUE POSTALE Link
2022-09-12T00:00:00 2022-09-12T18:10:04.953 DeclarationDirigeants Document ALTAREA Link
2022-09-12T00:00:00 2022-09-12T18:10:03.94 DeclarationDirigeants Document ABIVAX Link
2022-09-12T00:00:00 2022-09-12T18:10:02.98 DeclarationDirigeants Document ALTAREA Link
2022-09-12T00:00:00 2022-09-12T18:10:01.987 DeclarationDirigeants Document NEOEN Link
2022-09-12T00:00:00 2022-09-12T18:08:05.93 DeclarationDirigeants Document ASHLER & MANSON Link
2022-09-12T00:00:00 2022-09-12T18:08:04.957 DeclarationDirigeants Document LES CONSTRUCTEURS DU BOIS Link
2022-09-12T00:00:00 2022-09-12T18:08:04.01 DeclarationDirigeants Document VICAT S.A. Link
2022-09-12T00:00:00 2022-09-12T18:08:02.96 DeclarationDirigeants Document EUROBIO-SCIENTIFIC Link
2022-09-12T00:00:00 2022-09-12T18:08:02.037 DeclarationDirigeants Document COVIVIO Link
2022-09-12T00:00:00 2022-09-12T18:06:05.063 DeclarationDirigeants Document BOLLORE SE Link
2022-09-12T00:00:00 2022-09-12T18:06:04.003 DeclarationDirigeants Document TELEVISION FRANCAISE 1 Link
2022-09-12T00:00:00 2022-09-12T18:06:02.96 DeclarationDirigeants Document BOUYGUES Link
2022-09-12T00:00:00 2022-09-12T18:06:01.977 DeclarationDirigeants Document LA FRANCAISE DES JEUX Link
2022-09-12T00:00:00 2022-09-12T18:04:01.97 DeclarationDirigeants Document DASSAULT SYSTEMES Link
2022-09-12T00:00:00 2022-09-12T16:56:02.023 DeclarationAchatVente Document ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE Link
2022-09-12T00:00:00 2022-09-12T16:20:01.923 Declarations Document ACCOR ACQUISITION COMPANY Link
2022-09-12T00:00:00 2022-09-12T15:42:04.167 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document BNP PARIBAS Link
2022-09-12T00:00:00 2022-09-12T15:42:02.983 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document NEOEN Link
2022-09-12T00:00:00 2022-09-12T15:40:03.337 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ATOS SE Link
2022-09-12T00:00:00 2022-09-12T15:40:02.123 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document REXEL Link
2022-09-12T00:00:00 2022-09-12T15:38:07.48 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ATOS SE Link
2022-09-12T00:00:00 2022-09-12T15:38:04.567 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document SOLUTIONS 30 SE Link
2022-09-12T00:00:00 2022-09-12T15:38:03.423 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ATOS SE Link
2022-09-12T00:00:00 2022-09-12T15:38:02.133 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document VALEO Link
2022-09-12T00:00:00 2022-09-12T15:36:03.597 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ORPEA Link
2022-09-12T00:00:00 2022-09-12T15:36:02.073 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document TELEVISION FRANCAISE 1 Link
2022-09-12T00:00:00 2022-09-12T12:12:02.067 Declarations Document CAST Link
2022-09-12T00:00:00 2022-09-12T12:06:02.063 Pactes Document UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT Link
2022-09-12T00:00:00 2022-09-12T11:54:01.92 Declarations Document ABIVAX Link
2022-09-12T00:00:00 2022-09-12T11:50:02.243 DeclarationAchatVente Document ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE Link
2022-09-12T00:00:00 2022-09-12T11:24:02.503 DeclarationAchatVente Document CS GROUP Link
2022-09-12T00:00:00 2022-09-12T11:22:04.237 DeclarationAchatVente Document ALBIOMA Link
null 2022-09-10T10:44:11.21 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-09-10T10:40:44.24 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-09-10T10:40:19.107 undefined Communique NATIXIS Link
null 2022-09-10T10:40:11.3 undefined Communique CREDIT MUTUEL ARKEA Link
null 2022-09-10T10:40:03.673 undefined Communique CREDIT MUTUEL ARKEA Link
null 2022-09-10T10:36:11.737 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-09-10T10:32:44.83 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-09-10T10:29:17.64 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-09-10T10:25:51.313 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-09-10T10:22:24.243 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-09-10T10:18:59.463 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-09-10T10:15:34.023 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-09-10T10:12:04.497 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-09-10T10:06:05.01 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
2022-09-09T00:00:00 2022-09-09T18:14:02.4 DeclarationDirigeants Document EUROBIO-SCIENTIFIC Link
2022-09-09T00:00:00 2022-09-09T18:12:06.583 DeclarationDirigeants Document ROBERTET SA Link
2022-09-09T00:00:00 2022-09-09T18:12:05.547 DeclarationDirigeants Document LANSON-BCC Link
2022-09-09T00:00:00 2022-09-09T18:12:04.507 DeclarationDirigeants Document LES CONSTRUCTEURS DU BOIS Link
2022-09-09T00:00:00 2022-09-09T18:12:03.527 DeclarationDirigeants Document NEOEN Link
2022-09-09T00:00:00 2022-09-09T18:12:02.47 DeclarationDirigeants Document TIKEHAU CAPITAL Link
2022-09-09T00:00:00 2022-09-09T18:10:07.167 DeclarationDirigeants Document NEOEN Link
2022-09-09T00:00:00 2022-09-09T18:10:06.173 DeclarationDirigeants Document VICAT S.A. Link
2022-09-09T00:00:00 2022-09-09T18:10:04.96 DeclarationDirigeants Document ARGAN Link
2022-09-09T00:00:00 2022-09-09T18:10:03.787 DeclarationDirigeants Document ALTAREA Link
2022-09-09T00:00:00 2022-09-09T18:10:02.643 DeclarationDirigeants Document ALTAREA Link
2022-09-09T00:00:00 2022-09-09T18:08:06.963 DeclarationDirigeants Document BOLLORE SE Link
2022-09-09T00:00:00 2022-09-09T18:08:05.87 DeclarationDirigeants Document TELEVISION FRANCAISE 1 Link
2022-09-09T00:00:00 2022-09-09T18:08:04.783 DeclarationDirigeants Document BOUYGUES Link
2022-09-09T00:00:00 2022-09-09T18:08:03.673 DeclarationDirigeants Document ROCTOOL Link
2022-09-09T00:00:00 2022-09-09T18:08:02.727 DeclarationDirigeants Document LVMH MOET HENNESSY-LOUIS VUITTON Link
2022-09-09T00:00:00 2022-09-09T18:06:06.193 DeclarationDirigeants Document EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS Link
2022-09-09T00:00:00 2022-09-09T18:06:05.08 DeclarationDirigeants Document EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS Link
2022-09-09T00:00:00 2022-09-09T18:06:03.923 DeclarationDirigeants Document EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS Link
2022-09-09T00:00:00 2022-09-09T18:06:02.623 DeclarationDirigeants Document PLASTIQUES DU VAL DE LOIRE Link
2022-09-09T00:00:00 2022-09-09T16:24:02.37 Declarations Document ACCOR ACQUISITION COMPANY Link
2022-09-09T00:00:00 2022-09-09T15:54:02.563 Declarations Document ROBERTET SA Link
2022-09-09T00:00:00 2022-09-09T15:42:04.457 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ATOS SE Link
2022-09-09T00:00:00 2022-09-09T15:42:03.387 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document OVH GROUPE Link
2022-09-09T00:00:00 2022-09-09T15:42:02.453 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document MC PHY ENERGY Link
2022-09-09T00:00:00 2022-09-09T15:40:07.047 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document VINCI Link
2022-09-09T00:00:00 2022-09-09T15:40:05.95 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ATOS SE Link

Disclaimer

Casino Guichard Perrachon SA published this content on 13 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2022 13:49:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CASINO, GUICHARD-PERRACHON SA
09:50aCASINO GUICHARD PERRACHON : Document AMF CP. 2022E860731
PU
07:57aMARKETSCREENER'S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : September 13, 2022
MS
09/08Moody's Cuts Outlook On Casino To Negative From Stable
MT
09/06Casino Group Approves GPA, Grupo Éxito Units' Separation
MT
09/05CASINO GROUP : Continuation of the analysis in view of the distribution of Grupo Éxito to ..
GL
09/05CASINO GROUP : Continuation of the analysis in view of the distribution of Grupo Éxito to ..
GL
09/02Casino Guichard Cancels $10 Million of 2024 Senior Secured Notes
MT
09/02CASINO GROUP : notes cancellation
GL
08/05Groupe Casino - Nombre de droits de vote et d'actions au 31-07-2022
GL
08/05Groupe Casino - Nombre de droits de vote et d'actions au 31-07-2022
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CASINO, GUICHARD-PERRACHON SA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 34 100 M 34 546 M 34 546 M
Net income 2022 -203 M -206 M -206 M
Net Debt 2022 7 935 M 8 039 M 8 039 M
P/E ratio 2022 -5,46x
Yield 2022 1,80%
Capitalization 1 408 M 1 427 M 1 427 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,27x
EV / Sales 2023 0,23x
Nbr of Employees 196 307
Free-Float 55,1%
Chart CASINO, GUICHARD-PERRACHON SA
Duration : Period :
Casino, Guichard-Perrachon SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CASINO, GUICHARD-PERRACHON SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 13,04 €
Average target price 14,94 €
Spread / Average Target 14,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jean-Charles Henri Naouri Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David Lubek Chef Financial Officer
Julien Lagubeau Chief Operating Officer
Nathalie Andrieux Independent Director
Christiane Féral-Schuhl Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CASINO, GUICHARD-PERRACHON SA-43.67%1 427
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO LTD19.13%37 375
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LIMITED-4.87%36 280
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION-6.15%19 057
COLES GROUP LIMITED-3.90%15 812
JERÓNIMO MARTINS, SGPS, S.A.14.13%14 605