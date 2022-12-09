Advanced search
    CO   FR0000125585

CASINO, GUICHARD-PERRACHON SA

(CO)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  10:07 2022-12-09 am EST
10.55 EUR   -0.85%
10:03aCasino Guichard Perrachon : Document AMF CP. 2022E875580
PU
12/02Casino Guichard Perrachon : Document AMF CP. 2022E874406
PU
11/30Casino Guichard Perrachon : Document AMF CP. 2022E873984
PU
Casino Guichard Perrachon : Document AMF CP. 2022E875580

12/09/2022 | 10:03am EST
Date Created Title Type Company Link
2022-12-09T00:00:00 2022-12-09T15:38:27.38 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document EUROAPI Link
2022-12-09T00:00:00 2022-12-09T15:38:26.357 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document RENAULT Link
2022-12-09T00:00:00 2022-12-09T15:38:25.253 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document EUROAPI Link
2022-12-09T00:00:00 2022-12-09T15:38:24.197 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ELIOR GROUP Link
2022-12-09T00:00:00 2022-12-09T15:36:28.643 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document CASINO GUICHARD-PERRACHON Link
2022-12-09T00:00:00 2022-12-09T15:36:27.567 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document VALLOUREC Link
2022-12-09T00:00:00 2022-12-09T15:36:26.503 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document CGG Link
2022-12-09T00:00:00 2022-12-09T15:36:25.4 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ATOS SE Link
2022-12-09T00:00:00 2022-12-09T15:36:24.28 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document NEXITY Link
2022-12-09T00:00:00 2022-12-09T15:34:30.573 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ELIOR GROUP Link
2022-12-09T00:00:00 2022-12-09T15:34:29.49 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document VALLOUREC Link
2022-12-09T00:00:00 2022-12-09T15:34:28.37 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document MC PHY ENERGY Link
2022-12-09T00:00:00 2022-12-09T15:22:24.607 Declarations Document CHRISTIAN DIOR Link
2022-12-09T00:00:00 2022-12-09T15:18:24.257 Declarations Document DERICHEBOURG Link
2022-12-09T00:00:00 2022-12-09T12:38:24.17 ResultatOffre Document ONCODESIGN Link
2022-12-09T00:00:00 2022-12-09T12:36:24.25 DeclarationAchatVente Document OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS GROUPE Link
2022-12-09T00:00:00 2022-12-09T11:14:24.247 Declarations Document WORLDLINE Link
2022-12-09T00:00:00 2022-12-09T11:10:24.253 Declarations Document PATRIMOINE ET COMMERCE Link
2022-12-09T00:00:00 2022-12-09T11:04:24.17 Declarations Document GAZTRANSPORT ET TECHNIGAZ Link
2022-12-09T00:00:00 2022-12-09T11:02:24.177 DeclarationAchatVente Document UNION FINANCIERE DE FRANCE BANQUE Link
2022-12-09T00:00:00 2022-12-09T11:00:24.393 DeclarationAchatVente Document ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE Link
2022-12-09T00:00:00 2022-12-09T10:56:24.297 DeclarationAchatVente Document BLUELINEA Link
null 2022-12-09T10:54:46.97 undefined Communique CREDIT MUTUEL HOME LOAN SFH Link
null 2022-12-09T10:54:38.46 undefined Communique CREDIT SUISSE AG, LONDON BRANCH Link
null 2022-12-09T10:53:45.517 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-12-09T10:48:10.117 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-12-09T10:42:33.187 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-12-09T10:36:59.45 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-12-09T10:31:29.903 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-12-09T10:25:59.813 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-12-09T10:19:30.977 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-12-09T10:13:58.833 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-12-09T10:07:11.513 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-12-09T10:07:07.47 undefined Communique BPCE Link
null 2022-12-09T10:06:25.13 undefined Communique NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA Link
null 2022-12-09T10:04:44.813 undefined Communique NATIXIS Link
null 2022-12-09T10:04:34.91 undefined Communique SOCIETE GENERALE Link
null 2022-12-09T10:04:25.483 undefined Communique CREDIT AGRICOLE S.A. Link
2022-12-09T00:00:00 2022-12-09T09:40:24.583 Declarations Document NAVYA Link
2022-12-09T00:00:00 2022-12-09T09:38:25.623 DeclarationAchatVente Document ONCODESIGN Link
2022-12-08T00:00:00 2022-12-08T18:24:23.843 ResultatOffre Document GROUPE IRD Link
2022-12-08T00:00:00 2022-12-08T18:12:27.303 DeclarationDirigeants Document RENAULT Link
2022-12-08T00:00:00 2022-12-08T18:12:26.173 DeclarationDirigeants Document LES CONSTRUCTEURS DU BOIS Link
2022-12-08T00:00:00 2022-12-08T18:12:25.013 DeclarationDirigeants Document ALTAREA Link
2022-12-08T00:00:00 2022-12-08T18:12:23.823 DeclarationDirigeants Document ALTAREA Link
2022-12-08T00:00:00 2022-12-08T18:10:28.53 DeclarationDirigeants Document QUADIENT S.A. Link
2022-12-08T00:00:00 2022-12-08T18:10:27.367 DeclarationDirigeants Document FONCIERE INEA Link
2022-12-08T00:00:00 2022-12-08T18:10:26.267 DeclarationDirigeants Document RENAULT Link
2022-12-08T00:00:00 2022-12-08T18:10:25.06 DeclarationDirigeants Document EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS Link
2022-12-08T00:00:00 2022-12-08T18:10:23.873 DeclarationDirigeants Document BUREAU VERITAS Link
2022-12-08T00:00:00 2022-12-08T18:08:29.583 DeclarationDirigeants Document ABIVAX Link
2022-12-08T00:00:00 2022-12-08T18:08:28.563 DeclarationDirigeants Document TIKEHAU CAPITAL Link
2022-12-08T00:00:00 2022-12-08T18:08:27.49 DeclarationDirigeants Document SMART GOOD THINGS HOLDING S.A. Link
2022-12-08T00:00:00 2022-12-08T18:08:26.41 DeclarationDirigeants Document SMART GOOD THINGS HOLDING S.A. Link
2022-12-08T00:00:00 2022-12-08T18:08:25.283 DeclarationDirigeants Document SMART GOOD THINGS HOLDING S.A. Link
2022-12-08T00:00:00 2022-12-08T18:08:24.003 DeclarationDirigeants Document SMART GOOD THINGS HOLDING S.A. Link
2022-12-08T00:00:00 2022-12-08T18:06:25.933 DeclarationDirigeants Document GAZTRANSPORT ET TECHNIGAZ Link
2022-12-08T00:00:00 2022-12-08T18:06:24.88 DeclarationDirigeants Document EUROBIO-SCIENTIFIC Link
2022-12-08T00:00:00 2022-12-08T18:06:23.75 DeclarationDirigeants Document LES CONSTRUCTEURS DU BOIS Link
2022-12-08T00:00:00 2022-12-08T15:38:27.583 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document REXEL Link
2022-12-08T00:00:00 2022-12-08T15:38:26.503 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document FAURECIA Link
2022-12-08T00:00:00 2022-12-08T15:38:25.383 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS Link
2022-12-08T00:00:00 2022-12-08T15:38:24.243 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document CGG Link
2022-12-08T00:00:00 2022-12-08T15:36:28.263 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ATOS SE Link
2022-12-08T00:00:00 2022-12-08T15:36:27.093 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ALSTOM Link
2022-12-08T00:00:00 2022-12-08T15:36:25.997 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document CGG Link
2022-12-08T00:00:00 2022-12-08T15:36:23.78 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ATOS SE Link
2022-12-08T00:00:00 2022-12-08T15:34:24.987 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ORPEA Link
2022-12-08T00:00:00 2022-12-08T15:34:23.743 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS Link
2022-12-08T00:00:00 2022-12-08T15:18:23.73 DeclarationAchatVente Document ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE Link
null 2022-12-08T12:24:23.933 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-12-08T12:15:54.493 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-12-08T12:10:23.967 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-12-08T12:04:23.967 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
2022-11-03T00:00:00 2022-12-08T11:58:23.603 DeclarationDirigeants Document ONCODESIGN PRECISION MEDICINE S.A. Link
null 2022-12-08T11:50:23.897 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-12-08T11:40:23.837 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-12-08T11:34:23.877 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
2022-12-08T00:00:00 2022-12-08T11:20:23.713 DeclarationAchatVente Document OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS GROUPE Link
null 2022-12-08T11:16:24.127 DocumentOperation Approbation CREDIT AGRICOLE S.A. Link
2022-12-08T00:00:00 2022-12-08T11:15:01.673 DeclarationAchatVente Document UNION FINANCIERE DE FRANCE BANQUE Link
2022-12-08T00:00:00 2022-12-08T11:15:00.593 DeclarationAchatVente Document ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE Link
null 2022-12-08T11:14:54.127 undefined Communique CREDIT AGRICOLE S.A. Link
null 2022-12-08T11:09:24.99 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-12-08T11:03:58.33 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-12-08T10:58:27.423 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-12-08T10:57:48.743 undefined Communique CREDIT SUISSE AG, LONDON BRANCH Link
null 2022-12-08T10:52:21.587 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-12-08T10:46:57.51 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-12-08T10:41:32.297 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-12-08T10:36:08.757 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-12-08T10:30:41.577 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-12-08T10:25:18.027 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-12-08T10:19:54.07 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-12-08T10:14:24.133 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-12-08T10:06:24.467 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
2022-12-08T00:00:00 2022-12-08T10:00:24.207 Declarations Document PUBLICIS GROUPE SA Link
2022-12-08T00:00:00 2022-12-08T09:58:24.02 DeclarationAchatVente Document ONCODESIGN Link
2022-12-08T00:00:00 2022-12-08T09:54:25.097 DeclarationAchatVente Document GROUPE IRD Link
2022-12-07T00:00:00 2022-12-07T18:12:24.48 DeclarationDirigeants Document L'AIR LIQUIDE Link

Attachments

Disclaimer

Casino Guichard Perrachon SA published this content on 09 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 December 2022 15:02:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 33 625 M 35 462 M 35 462 M
Net income 2022 -248 M -261 M -261 M
Net Debt 2022 8 154 M 8 600 M 8 600 M
P/E ratio 2022 -3,83x
Yield 2022 1,73%
Capitalization 1 149 M 1 212 M 1 212 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,28x
EV / Sales 2023 0,24x
Nbr of Employees 196 307
Free-Float 55,1%
Chart CASINO, GUICHARD-PERRACHON SA
Duration : Period :
Casino, Guichard-Perrachon SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CASINO, GUICHARD-PERRACHON SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 10,64 €
Average target price 12,89 €
Spread / Average Target 21,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jean-Charles Henri Naouri Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David Lubek Chef Financial Officer
Julien Lagubeau Chief Operating Officer
Nathalie Andrieux Independent Director
Christiane Féral-Schuhl Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CASINO, GUICHARD-PERRACHON SA-54.04%1 212
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO LTD8.78%35 566
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LIMITED-13.58%31 770
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION-3.50%20 098
COLES GROUP LIMITED-6.19%15 166
JERÓNIMO MARTINS, SGPS, S.A.2.09%13 600