Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Casino, Guichard-Perrachon SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CO   FR0000125585

CASINO, GUICHARD-PERRACHON SA

(CO)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  10:03:17 2023-05-16 am EDT
6.670 EUR   -0.52%
09:53aCasino Guichard Perrachon : Document AMF CP. 2023E900227
PU
05/15Groupe Casino - Nombre de droits de vote et d'actions au 30-04-2023
GL
05/11Groupe Casino Denies Consenting to EP Global Commerce's Potential Offer for Unsecured Creditors
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Casino Guichard Perrachon : Document AMF CP. 2023E900227

05/16/2023 | 09:53am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Date Created Title Type Company Link
2023-05-16T00:00:00 2023-05-16T15:46:07.5 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document BIOPHYTIS Link
2023-05-16T00:00:00 2023-05-16T15:46:06.18 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT Link
2023-05-16T00:00:00 2023-05-16T15:46:04.773 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document FNAC DARTY Link
2023-05-16T00:00:00 2023-05-16T15:46:03.463 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document MC PHY ENERGY Link
2023-05-16T00:00:00 2023-05-16T15:46:02.12 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE Link
2023-05-16T00:00:00 2023-05-16T15:44:10.853 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ALSTOM Link
2023-05-16T00:00:00 2023-05-16T15:44:09.42 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document NEXANS Link
2023-05-16T00:00:00 2023-05-16T15:40:15.953 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document CASINO GUICHARD-PERRACHON Link
null 2023-05-16T15:40:11.223 AmendementDocumentEnregistrementUniversel Depot CREDIT AGRICOLE S.A. Link
null 2023-05-16T15:38:06.047 Prospectus Approbation SAGESS Link
null 2023-05-16T15:32:08.37 Prospectus Approbation BPIFRANCE Link
null 2023-05-16T15:30:05.73 Prospectus Approbation KLEPIERRE Link
null 2023-05-16T15:16:09.053 Prospectus Approbation AGENCE FRANCAISE DE DEVELOPPEMENT Link
null 2023-05-16T15:16:02.867 Prospectus Approbation THALES Link
null 2023-05-16T15:12:05.157 Prospectus Approbation CAISSE DES DEPOTS ET CONSIGNATIONS Link
null 2023-05-16T15:06:04.837 Prospectus Approbation CAISSE DES DEPOTS ET CONSIGNATIONS Link
2023-05-16T00:00:00 2023-05-16T11:46:02.013 PreOffre Document FINANCIERE ET IMMOBILIERE DE L"ETANG DE BERRE ET DE LA MEDITERRANEE Link
2023-05-16T00:00:00 2023-05-16T10:35:36.79 Declarations Document GUILLEMOT CORPORATION Link
2023-05-16T00:00:00 2023-05-16T10:35:35.52 DeclarationAchatVente Document OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS GROUPE Link
null 2023-05-16T10:35:30.03 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-05-16T10:27:22.807 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-05-16T10:27:18.733 undefined Communique NATIXIS Link
null 2023-05-16T10:27:13.623 undefined Communique COMPAGNIE DE FINANCEMENT FONCIER Link
null 2023-05-16T10:24:49.477 undefined Communique NATIXIS Link
null 2023-05-16T10:24:42.95 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-05-16T10:24:34.453 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-05-16T10:24:24.63 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-05-16T10:24:15.693 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-05-16T10:24:08.383 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-05-16T10:24:01.707 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-05-16T10:16:02.39 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-05-16T10:14:14.803 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-05-16T10:05:50.013 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-05-16T10:04:13.067 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-05-16T10:03:38.28 undefined Communique BANQUE FEDERATIVE DU CREDIT MUTUEL Link
null 2023-05-16T10:02:02.723 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
2023-05-16T00:00:00 2023-05-16T09:54:04.353 DeclarationAchatVente Document ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE Link
2023-05-16T00:00:00 2023-05-16T09:54:02.4 DeclarationAchatVente Document BOLLORE SE Link
2023-05-16T00:00:00 2023-05-16T09:50:03.54 RetraitObligatoire Document CS GROUP Link
2023-05-15T00:00:00 2023-05-15T18:18:08.003 DeclarationDirigeants Document EIFFAGE Link
2023-05-15T00:00:00 2023-05-15T18:18:06.72 DeclarationDirigeants Document BASSAC Link
2023-05-15T00:00:00 2023-05-15T18:18:05.48 DeclarationDirigeants Document AKWEL Link
2023-05-15T00:00:00 2023-05-15T18:18:04.243 DeclarationDirigeants Document AKWEL Link
2023-05-15T00:00:00 2023-05-15T18:18:02.987 DeclarationDirigeants Document FREY Link
2023-05-15T00:00:00 2023-05-15T18:16:07.793 DeclarationDirigeants Document OBIZ Link
2023-05-15T00:00:00 2023-05-15T18:16:06.65 DeclarationDirigeants Document MERSEN Link
2023-05-15T00:00:00 2023-05-15T18:16:05.453 DeclarationDirigeants Document NEOEN Link
2023-05-15T00:00:00 2023-05-15T18:16:04.34 DeclarationDirigeants Document EIFFAGE Link
2023-05-15T00:00:00 2023-05-15T18:16:03.037 DeclarationDirigeants Document EIFFAGE Link
2023-05-15T00:00:00 2023-05-15T18:14:08.363 DeclarationDirigeants Document OSMOZIS Link
2023-05-15T00:00:00 2023-05-15T18:14:07.19 DeclarationDirigeants Document OSMOZIS Link
2023-05-15T00:00:00 2023-05-15T18:14:06.09 DeclarationDirigeants Document FORSEE POWER Link
2023-05-15T00:00:00 2023-05-15T18:14:05.023 DeclarationDirigeants Document NEOEN Link
2023-05-15T00:00:00 2023-05-15T18:14:03.94 DeclarationDirigeants Document FORSEE POWER Link
2023-05-15T00:00:00 2023-05-15T18:14:02.807 DeclarationDirigeants Document OSMOZIS Link
2023-05-15T00:00:00 2023-05-15T18:12:07.343 DeclarationDirigeants Document OSMOZIS Link
2023-05-15T00:00:00 2023-05-15T18:12:06.197 DeclarationDirigeants Document GAZTRANSPORT ET TECHNIGAZ Link
2023-05-15T00:00:00 2023-05-15T18:12:05.083 DeclarationDirigeants Document SIDETRADE Link
2023-05-15T00:00:00 2023-05-15T18:12:03.963 DeclarationDirigeants Document SIDETRADE Link
2023-05-15T00:00:00 2023-05-15T18:12:02.823 DeclarationDirigeants Document AELIS FARMA Link
2023-05-15T00:00:00 2023-05-15T18:10:08.983 DeclarationDirigeants Document MERSEN Link
2023-05-15T00:00:00 2023-05-15T18:10:07.743 DeclarationDirigeants Document CYBERGUN Link
2023-05-15T00:00:00 2023-05-15T18:10:06.577 DeclarationDirigeants Document FONCIERE INEA Link
2023-05-15T00:00:00 2023-05-15T18:10:05.407 DeclarationDirigeants Document ROCHE BOBOIS SA Link
2023-05-15T00:00:00 2023-05-15T18:10:04.29 DeclarationDirigeants Document IMERYS Link
2023-05-15T00:00:00 2023-05-15T18:10:03.033 DeclarationDirigeants Document ALTAREA Link
2023-05-15T00:00:00 2023-05-15T18:08:07.377 DeclarationDirigeants Document ORANGE Link
2023-05-15T00:00:00 2023-05-15T18:08:06.213 DeclarationDirigeants Document DASSAULT SYSTEMES Link
2023-05-15T00:00:00 2023-05-15T18:08:05.097 DeclarationDirigeants Document TELEVISION FRANCAISE 1 Link
2023-05-15T00:00:00 2023-05-15T18:08:03.997 DeclarationDirigeants Document LATECOERE Link
2023-05-15T00:00:00 2023-05-15T18:08:02.86 DeclarationDirigeants Document THALES Link
2023-05-15T00:00:00 2023-05-15T18:06:05.537 DeclarationDirigeants Document THALES Link
2023-05-15T00:00:00 2023-05-15T18:06:04.36 DeclarationDirigeants Document EIFFAGE Link
2023-05-15T00:00:00 2023-05-15T18:06:02.957 DeclarationDirigeants Document LAGARDERE SA Link
2023-05-15T00:00:00 2023-05-15T16:42:02.877 Declarations Document ACCOR Link
null 2023-05-15T16:00:03.047 NotesEtAutresInformations Conformite BOLLORE SE Link
2023-05-15T00:00:00 2023-05-15T15:42:06.643 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document REXEL Link
2023-05-15T00:00:00 2023-05-15T15:42:05.38 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ARKEMA Link
2023-05-15T00:00:00 2023-05-15T15:40:08.19 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE Link
2023-05-15T00:00:00 2023-05-15T15:40:06.92 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document CGG Link
2023-05-15T00:00:00 2023-05-15T15:40:05.61 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ALSTOM Link
2023-05-15T00:00:00 2023-05-15T15:40:03.017 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT Link
2023-05-15T00:00:00 2023-05-15T15:38:07.773 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT Link
2023-05-15T00:00:00 2023-05-15T15:38:05.32 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT Link
2023-05-15T00:00:00 2023-05-15T15:38:04.093 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document BIOPHYTIS Link
2023-05-15T00:00:00 2023-05-15T15:38:02.957 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document CGG Link
2023-05-15T00:00:00 2023-05-15T15:36:07.3 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document MAISONS DU MONDE Link
null 2023-05-15T15:26:03.393 Prospectus Approbation RENAULT Link
null 2023-05-15T15:24:03.313 Prospectus Approbation LA POSTE Link
null 2023-05-15T15:22:06.523 Prospectus Approbation BPCE SFH Link
null 2023-05-15T15:22:05.113 Prospectus Approbation SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE Link
null 2023-05-15T15:14:06.273 AmendementDocumentEnregistrementUniversel Depot SOCIETE GENERALE Link
2023-05-15T00:00:00 2023-05-15T15:10:02.88 Declarations Document VERALLIA Link
2023-05-15T00:00:00 2023-05-15T15:08:02.91 Declarations Document VALLOUREC Link
2023-05-15T00:00:00 2023-05-15T15:04:03.007 Declarations Document TELEPERFORMANCE Link
2023-05-15T00:00:00 2023-05-15T15:00:03.297 Declarations Document ENGIE Link
2023-05-15T00:00:00 2023-05-15T11:28:03.537 Declarations Document MERSEN Link
2023-05-15T00:00:00 2023-05-15T11:26:03.67 DeclarationAchatVente Document OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS GROUPE Link
2023-05-15T00:00:00 2023-05-15T10:38:03.65 DeclarationAchatVente Document OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS GROUPE Link
2023-05-15T00:00:00 2023-05-15T09:34:03.097 Declarations Document CARREFOUR Link

Attachments

Disclaimer

Casino Guichard Perrachon SA published this content on 16 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 May 2023 13:52:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about CASINO, GUICHARD-PERRACHON SA
09:53aCasino Guichard Perrachon : Document AMF CP. 2023E900227
PU
05/15Groupe Casino - Nombre de droits de vote et d'actions au 30-04-2023
GL
05/11Groupe Casino Denies Consenting to EP Global Commerce's Potential Offer for Unsecured C..
MT
05/10Groupe Casino : Casino General Meeting of 10 May 2023: Summary report and Casino Group rea..
GL
05/10Groupe Casino : Casino General Meeting of 10 May 2023: Summary report and Casino Group rea..
AQ
05/10Casino Guichard Perrachon : Document AMF CP. 2023E899389
PU
05/10Transcript : Casino, Guichard-Perrachon S.A. - Shareholder/Analyst Call
CI
05/09Casino Guichard Perrachon : Document AMF CP. 2023E898921
PU
05/04Brazil's Assai posts 66.4% plunge in Q1 net profit hit by high interest rate
RE
05/04Brazil's Assai posts 66.4% plunge in Q1 net profit
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CASINO, GUICHARD-PERRACHON SA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 36 843 M 40 055 M 40 055 M
Net income 2023 -103 M -112 M -112 M
Net Debt 2023 10 710 M 11 643 M 11 643 M
P/E ratio 2023 -6,98x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 727 M 790 M 790 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,31x
EV / Sales 2024 0,30x
Nbr of Employees 188 811
Free-Float 55,1%
Chart CASINO, GUICHARD-PERRACHON SA
Duration : Period :
Casino, Guichard-Perrachon SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CASINO, GUICHARD-PERRACHON SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 6,71 €
Average target price 7,49 €
Spread / Average Target 11,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jean-Charles Henri Naouri Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David Lubek Chef Financial Officer
Julien Lagubeau Chief Operating Officer
Nathalie Andrieux Independent Director
Christiane Féral-Schuhl Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CASINO, GUICHARD-PERRACHON SA-31.30%790
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.12.46%41 301
FOMENTO ECONÓMICO MEXICANO, S.A.B. DE C.V.16.92%32 690
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LIMITED-13.40%27 832
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION2.72%20 160
COLES GROUP LIMITED9.63%16 359
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer