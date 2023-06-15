Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Casino, Guichard-Perrachon SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CO   FR0000125585

CASINO, GUICHARD-PERRACHON SA

(CO)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  09:49:34 2023-06-15 am EDT
8.060 EUR   +0.37%
09:42aCasino Guichard Perrachon : Document AMF CP. 2023E915187
PU
09:42aCasino Guichard Perrachon : Document AMF CP. 2023E915172
PU
06/14Fimalac Affirms Potential EUR150 Million Investment in Casino Group
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Casino Guichard Perrachon : Document AMF CP. 2023E915172

06/15/2023 | 09:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Date Created Title Type Company Link
2023-06-15T00:00:00 2023-06-15T15:40:03.13 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document CASINO GUICHARD-PERRACHON Link
2023-06-15T00:00:00 2023-06-15T15:38:07.177 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS Link
2023-06-15T00:00:00 2023-06-15T15:38:06.377 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document TELEPERFORMANCE Link
2023-06-15T00:00:00 2023-06-15T15:38:05.58 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document CASINO GUICHARD-PERRACHON Link
2023-06-15T00:00:00 2023-06-15T15:38:04.74 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document REXEL Link
2023-06-15T00:00:00 2023-06-15T15:38:03.923 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document PUBLICIS GROUPE SA Link
2023-06-15T00:00:00 2023-06-15T15:38:03.087 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document CASINO GUICHARD-PERRACHON Link
2023-06-15T00:00:00 2023-06-15T15:36:06.3 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document CGG Link
2023-06-15T00:00:00 2023-06-15T15:36:05.497 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document CASINO GUICHARD-PERRACHON Link
2023-06-15T00:00:00 2023-06-15T15:36:04.677 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document CGG Link
2023-06-15T00:00:00 2023-06-15T15:36:03.8 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document NEXANS Link
2023-06-15T00:00:00 2023-06-15T15:36:02.947 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document CASINO GUICHARD-PERRACHON Link
null 2023-06-15T14:38:03.13 undefined Communique NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA Link
2023-06-15T00:00:00 2023-06-15T14:26:03.837 Declarations Document TELEPERFORMANCE Link
2023-06-15T00:00:00 2023-06-15T14:26:03.007 Declarations Document TECHNICOLOR CREATIVE STUDIOS Link
2023-06-15T00:00:00 2023-06-15T14:24:04.703 Declarations Document ACCOR ACQUISITION COMPANY Link
2023-06-15T00:00:00 2023-06-15T14:24:03.84 DeclarationAchatVente Document VILMORIN & CIE Link
2023-06-15T00:00:00 2023-06-15T14:24:03.047 DeclarationAchatVente Document ROTHSCHILD & CO Link
2023-06-15T00:00:00 2023-06-15T14:22:04.127 DeclarationAchatVente Document ROTHSCHILD & CO Link
2023-06-15T00:00:00 2023-06-15T14:22:02.95 DeclarationAchatVente Document KEYRUS Link
null 2023-06-15T10:46:03.1 Prospectus Approbation AGENCE FRANCE LOCALE Link
null 2023-06-15T10:44:03.607 DocumentEnregistrementUniversel Depot SOITEC Link
null 2023-06-15T10:12:03.003 undefined Communique CREDIT AGRICOLE S.A. Link
null 2023-06-15T10:10:08.007 undefined Communique CREDIT MUTUEL HOME LOAN SFH Link
null 2023-06-15T10:10:05.807 undefined Communique CREDIT MUTUEL HOME LOAN SFH Link
null 2023-06-15T10:10:03.013 undefined Communique BANQUE FEDERATIVE DU CREDIT MUTUEL Link
null 2023-06-15T10:08:15.233 undefined Communique BANQUE FEDERATIVE DU CREDIT MUTUEL Link
null 2023-06-15T10:08:12.707 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-06-15T10:08:03.003 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-06-15T10:06:14.047 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-06-15T10:06:11.073 undefined Communique ILE-DE-FRANCE MOBILITES Link
null 2023-06-15T10:04:23.48 undefined Communique BPCE Link
null 2023-06-15T10:04:20.547 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-06-15T10:04:07.22 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-06-15T10:02:20.32 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-06-15T10:02:17.567 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-06-15T10:02:03.263 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
2023-06-15T00:00:00 2023-06-15T08:28:04.447 PreOffre Document BALYO Link
2023-06-14T00:00:00 2023-06-14T18:14:04.707 DeclarationDirigeants Document ASHLER & MANSON Link
2023-06-14T00:00:00 2023-06-14T18:14:03.953 DeclarationDirigeants Document NEURONES Link
2023-06-14T00:00:00 2023-06-14T18:14:03.197 DeclarationDirigeants Document NEURONES Link
2023-06-14T00:00:00 2023-06-14T18:14:02.427 DeclarationDirigeants Document KEYRUS Link
2023-06-14T00:00:00 2023-06-14T18:12:06.303 DeclarationDirigeants Document GROUPE AIRWELL Link
2023-06-14T00:00:00 2023-06-14T18:12:05.55 DeclarationDirigeants Document LES CONSTRUCTEURS DU BOIS Link
2023-06-14T00:00:00 2023-06-14T18:12:04.73 DeclarationDirigeants Document NEURONES Link
2023-06-14T00:00:00 2023-06-14T18:12:03.97 DeclarationDirigeants Document NEOLIFE Link
2023-06-14T00:00:00 2023-06-14T18:12:03.217 DeclarationDirigeants Document NEURONES Link
2023-06-14T00:00:00 2023-06-14T18:12:02.46 DeclarationDirigeants Document NEURONES Link
2023-06-14T00:00:00 2023-06-14T18:10:06.163 DeclarationDirigeants Document NEURONES Link
2023-06-14T00:00:00 2023-06-14T18:10:05.43 DeclarationDirigeants Document NEOLIFE Link
2023-06-14T00:00:00 2023-06-14T18:10:04.68 DeclarationDirigeants Document FREY Link
2023-06-14T00:00:00 2023-06-14T18:10:03.927 DeclarationDirigeants Document REMY COINTREAU Link
2023-06-14T00:00:00 2023-06-14T18:10:03.177 DeclarationDirigeants Document SMART GOOD THINGS HOLDING S.A. Link
2023-06-14T00:00:00 2023-06-14T18:10:02.41 DeclarationDirigeants Document SMART GOOD THINGS HOLDING S.A. Link
2023-06-14T00:00:00 2023-06-14T18:08:05.61 DeclarationDirigeants Document SMART GOOD THINGS HOLDING S.A. Link
2023-06-14T00:00:00 2023-06-14T18:08:04.843 DeclarationDirigeants Document SMART GOOD THINGS HOLDING S.A. Link
2023-06-14T00:00:00 2023-06-14T18:08:04.077 DeclarationDirigeants Document SMART GOOD THINGS HOLDING S.A. Link
2023-06-14T00:00:00 2023-06-14T18:08:03.31 DeclarationDirigeants Document SMART GOOD THINGS HOLDING S.A. Link
2023-06-14T00:00:00 2023-06-14T18:08:02.517 DeclarationDirigeants Document SMART GOOD THINGS HOLDING S.A. Link
2023-06-14T00:00:00 2023-06-14T18:06:04.95 DeclarationDirigeants Document ORANGE Link
2023-06-14T00:00:00 2023-06-14T18:06:04.197 DeclarationDirigeants Document TELEVISION FRANCAISE 1 Link
2023-06-14T00:00:00 2023-06-14T18:06:03.42 DeclarationDirigeants Document KEYRUS Link
2023-06-14T00:00:00 2023-06-14T18:06:02.413 DeclarationDirigeants Document TELEPERFORMANCE Link
2023-06-14T00:00:00 2023-06-14T17:12:02.037 Declarations Document TECHNICOLOR CREATIVE STUDIOS Link
2023-06-14T00:00:00 2023-06-14T16:16:02.023 Declarations Document SCOR SE Link
null 2023-06-14T15:46:02.34 DocumentOperation Approbation CREDIT AGRICOLE S.A. Link
2023-06-14T00:00:00 2023-06-14T15:38:05.147 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document FORVIA Link
2023-06-14T00:00:00 2023-06-14T15:38:04.377 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document NEXITY Link
2023-06-14T00:00:00 2023-06-14T15:38:03.62 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document REXEL Link
2023-06-14T00:00:00 2023-06-14T15:36:05.92 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document CASINO GUICHARD-PERRACHON Link
2023-06-14T00:00:00 2023-06-14T14:32:02.04 Declarations Document TECHNICOLOR CREATIVE STUDIOS Link
2023-06-14T00:00:00 2023-06-14T14:30:03.003 Declarations Document TECHNICOLOR CREATIVE STUDIOS Link
2023-06-14T00:00:00 2023-06-14T14:30:02.233 Declarations Document EUREKING Link
2023-06-14T00:00:00 2023-06-14T14:28:02.913 Declarations Document VIVENDI Link
2023-06-14T00:00:00 2023-06-14T14:28:02.087 Declarations Document VALEO Link
2023-06-14T00:00:00 2023-06-14T14:26:02.84 Declarations Document TECHNICOLOR CREATIVE STUDIOS Link
2023-06-14T00:00:00 2023-06-14T14:26:02.097 Declarations Document TECHNICOLOR CREATIVE STUDIOS Link
2023-06-14T00:00:00 2023-06-14T14:24:02.163 Declarations Document TECHNICOLOR CREATIVE STUDIOS Link
2023-06-14T00:00:00 2023-06-14T14:22:02.067 Declarations Document PUBLICIS GROUPE SA Link
2023-06-14T00:00:00 2023-06-14T14:20:02.05 Declarations Document NAM.R Link
2023-06-14T00:00:00 2023-06-14T14:18:02.91 DeclarationAchatVente Document VILMORIN & CIE Link
2023-06-14T00:00:00 2023-06-14T14:18:02.15 DeclarationAchatVente Document ROTHSCHILD & CO Link
2023-06-14T00:00:00 2023-06-14T14:16:02.88 DeclarationAchatVente Document OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS GROUPE Link
2023-06-14T00:00:00 2023-06-14T14:16:02.09 DeclarationAchatVente Document KEYRUS Link
2023-06-14T00:00:00 2023-06-14T14:10:02.143 DeclarationAchatVente Document BIOCORP PRODUCTION Link
null 2023-06-14T10:30:01.4 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-06-14T10:22:02.25 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-06-14T10:12:13.96 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-06-14T10:10:19.123 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-06-14T10:10:06.78 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-06-14T10:10:02.403 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-06-14T10:08:17.107 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-06-14T10:08:14.5 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-06-14T10:08:02.29 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-06-14T10:06:17.077 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-06-14T10:06:14.367 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-06-14T10:06:02.327 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-06-14T10:04:18.69 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-06-14T10:04:05.723 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-06-14T10:02:03.11 undefined Communique NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA Link

Attachments

Disclaimer

Casino Guichard Perrachon SA published this content on 15 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2023 13:41:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about CASINO, GUICHARD-PERRACHON SA
09:42aCasino Guichard Perrachon : Document AMF CP. 2023E915187
PU
09:42aCasino Guichard Perrachon : Document AMF CP. 2023E915172
PU
06/14Fimalac Affirms Potential EUR150 Million Investment in Casino Group
MT
06/14Casino Group Communication
GL
06/14Casino Guichard Perrachon : Document AMF CP. 2023E914878
PU
06/14European Midday Briefing: Caution Ahead of Fed Holds Back Stock..
DJ
06/14Trio of French business leaders weighs $1.2 billion bid for Casino
RE
06/14Trio of French businessmen make $1.2 bln proposal to retailer Casino
RE
06/14Casino Confirms Receiving EUR1.1 Billion Preliminary Investment Proposal
MT
06/14Supermarket chain Casino gets 1.1 bln euro offer to bolster its equity
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CASINO, GUICHARD-PERRACHON SA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 36 843 M 39 977 M 39 977 M
Net income 2023 -103 M -112 M -112 M
Net Debt 2023 11 415 M 12 386 M 12 386 M
P/E ratio 2023 -8,36x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 870 M 944 M 944 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,33x
EV / Sales 2024 0,30x
Nbr of Employees 188 811
Free-Float 55,1%
Chart CASINO, GUICHARD-PERRACHON SA
Duration : Period :
Casino, Guichard-Perrachon SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CASINO, GUICHARD-PERRACHON SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 8,03 €
Average target price 7,49 €
Spread / Average Target -6,78%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jean-Charles Henri Naouri Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David Lubek Chef Financial Officer
Julien Lagubeau Chief Operating Officer
Nathalie Andrieux Independent Director
Christiane Féral-Schuhl Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CASINO, GUICHARD-PERRACHON SA-17.73%944
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.10.90%39 789
FOMENTO ECONÓMICO MEXICANO, S.A.B. DE C.V.24.70%35 904
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LIMITED-8.94%29 403
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION1.11%19 886
JERÓNIMO MARTINS, SGPS, S.A.22.60%16 870
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer