Casino, Guichard-Perrachon is one of the leading food distribution groups in France. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - distribution abroad (52.9%): activity insured through stores located in Colombia, Brazil, Uruguay, Argentina, and Cameroun; - distribution in France (42.3%): owning stores under the Géant Casino, Casino, Monoprix and Franprix names. Additionally, the group operates convenience shops. Also, Casino, Guichard-Perrachon offers catering services; - e-commerce activity (4.8%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (47%), Latin America (52.9%) and other (0.1%).