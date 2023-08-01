CasinoGuichardP 2.798% 05/08/2026

€900,000,000 - 2.798% notes - due 5 August 2026 - issued on 5 August 2014 - as Series 32 under the €9,000,000,000 Euro Medium Term Note programme of Casino, Guichard-Perrachon and Casino Finance

(ISIN Code: FR0012074284)

APPOINTMENT OF NEW REPRESENTATIVE OF THE MASSE OF THE

NOTEHOLDERS

ON 24 JULY 2023

The masse, acting through the general meeting of the noteholders dated 24 July 2023, has appointed, with effect from such general meeting, Aether Financial Services, a simplified joint-stock company (société par actions simplifiée), whose registered office is at 36 rue de Monceau 75008 Paris, registered with the Paris Trade and Companies Registry under number 811 475 383 as the new principal representative of the masse of the noteholders.

Name and email of the Representative: Aether Financial Services casino@aetherfs.com

1