Notice

Date and time of the publication / communication

2023-07-04T09:06:53Z

Action type

Suspension

Reasons for the action

Request by the company

Effective from

2023-07-04T09:06:53Z

Effective to

Ongoing

True

Trading venue(s)

XLUX

Issuer name

CASINO GUICHARD-PERRACHON

Issuer

969500VHL8F83GBL6L29

Instrument identifier

FR0012369122

Instrument full name

CasinoGuichardP 2,33% 07/02/2025

Related derivatives

Other related instruments

Comments

Casino Guichard Perrachon SA published this content on 04 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 July 2023 09:13:07 UTC.