2023-07-04T09:06:58Z
Action type
Suspension
Reasons for the action
Request by the company
Effective from
2023-07-04T09:06:58Z
Effective to
Ongoing
True
Trading venue(s)
XLUX
Issuer name
CASINO GUICHARD-PERRACHON
Issuer
969500VHL8F83GBL6L29
Instrument identifier
FR0011606169
Instrument full name
CasinoGuichardP FRN pp
Related derivatives
Other related instruments
Comments
