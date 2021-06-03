Log in
Casino Guichard Perrachon : Amazon and Casino Group strengthen their partnership and announce the deployment of a new service with Casino stores

06/03/2021
Building on the success of the commercial partnership between Monoprix and Amazon in March 2018, Amazon and Casino Group are strengthening their alliance to continue to make daily life easier for French consumers, by bringing them a new click and collect service with Casino brands. The aim is to offer Amazon customers an even wider selection of food products across France, and to introduce new customers to the food e-commerce expertise of Casino chains.

For more than three years, Amazon and Casino Group have been working together to deploy new solutions to make their customers' daily lives easier, including express food delivery services and the provision of parcel collection points. Currently, Monoprix and Naturalia shops, available on Amazon.co.uk for Prime members, cover 70% of the population of the Paris region as well as the cities of Bordeaux, Lyon, Nice and Montpellier.

More than 9,000 Monoprix and Naturalia items are available on the Amazon website for two-hour delivery. In addition, 600 Amazon Lockers are deployed in the Group's shops (Casino Supermarkets, Monoprix, Casino convenience stores, etc.) and several new installations are planned for the coming weeks.

On the strength of these results, Amazon and Casino group will soon be rolling out a new click and collect service with Casino stores in France.

This new service will be deployed from July in Annecy and Clermont-Ferrand and will be in a dozen Casino shops by the end of the summer. It will allow Amazon Prime members to order online from a selection of more than 9,000 food items (national brands and Casino private labels) and to collect their purchases from one of 180 Casino click & collect points (Géant Casino and Casino Supermarkets) that will be deployed throughout France by the summer of 2022.

With this new service, Casino Group continues its digital strategy by adding a new distribution channel for its products and allows Amazon customers to access an expanded food offer with quality products.

'This new phase is fully in line with the Group's development strategy, which aims to deliver the widest possible range of local services in the food e-commerce segment. Our omnichannel strategy is thus taking a new step forward, in order to continue to meet the expectations of consumers who are increasingly choosing to do their food shopping online'. Jean-Charles Naouri, Chairman and CEO of Casino Group

'This partnership illustrates Casino's expertise in food e-commerce: our ambition is to become the leader in France by providing the best offer, the best prices and the best quality of service for everyone, everywhere, all the time. We are very pleased to make our offer available to Amazon customers'. Tina Schuler, Managing Director of Casino Brands

'We are delighted to be working with Casino Group and to offer this new click and collect service which will enable Prime members to benefit from an even wider selection of food products. This new service will ultimately make their lives easier throughout France'. Frédéric Duval, Managing Director, Amazon.fr

Disclaimer

Casino Guichard Perrachon SA published this content on 03 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2021 09:50:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
