CASINO, GUICHARD-PERRACHON

(CO)
Casino Guichard Perrachon : Group takes another step in the refinancing of its debt

03/22/2021 | 03:50am EDT
Paris, 22 March 2021

Casino Group announces the launch of a refinancing to extend the maturity of its debt and to reduce its costs.

The refinancing includes (i) a new Term Loan B of maturity August 2025 of a targeted size of €800 million and (ii) the potential launch of a new €425 million senior unsecured debt instrument of maturity April 2027.

The funds will be used to fully redeem the current €1.225 billion Term Loan B which matures in 2024. The refinancing is expected to almost halve the 2024 payments, and to extend the debt maturity profile while reducing its costs.

The completion of the transactions is expected in the coming weeks.

This press release constitutes a public disclosure of inside information by Casino, Guichard-Perrachon S.A. (the “Company”) under Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (16 April 2014) and Implementing Regulation (EU) No 2016/1055 (10 June 2016).

Disclaimer

This press release may include forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms as “believe”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “may”, “assume”, “plan”, “intend”, “will”, “should”, “estimate”, “risk” and or, in each case, their negative, or other variations or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts and include statements regarding the Company’s or any of its affiliates’ intentions, beliefs or current expectations concerning, among other things, the Company’s or any of its affiliates’ results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth, strategies and the industries in which they operate. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that the Company’s or any of its affiliates’ actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and the development of the industries in which they operate may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. In addition, even if the Company’s or any of its affiliates’ results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and the development of the industries in which they operate are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, those results or developments may not be indicative of results or developments in subsequent periods.

The forward-looking statements and information contained in this announcement are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

ANALYST AND INVESTOR CONTACTS

Lionel BENCHIMOL – +33 (0)1 53 65 64 17
lbenchimol@groupe-casino.fr
or
+33 (0)1 53 65 24 17
IR_Casino@groupe-casino.fr

PRESS CONTACTS
Casino Group – Direction of Communication
Stéphanie ABADIE - sabadie@groupe-casino.fr - +33 (0)6 26 27 37 05
or
+33(0)1 53 65 24 78 - directiondelacommunication@groupe-casino.fr
Agence IMAGE 7
Karine ALLOUIS –  +33(0)1 53 70 74 84 - kallouis@image7.fr
Franck PASQUIER – +33 (0)6 73 62 57 99 - fpasquier@image7.fr

Financials
Sales 2021 31 624 M 37 617 M 37 617 M
Net income 2021 284 M 338 M 338 M
Net Debt 2021 8 891 M 10 576 M 10 576 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,0x
Yield 2021 3,07%
Capitalization 3 152 M 3 751 M 3 749 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,38x
EV / Sales 2022 0,34x
Nbr of Employees 202 955
Free-Float 42,0%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 28,11 €
Last Close Price 29,24 €
Spread / Highest target 30,0%
Spread / Average Target -3,87%
Spread / Lowest Target -31,6%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jean-Charles Henri Naouri Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David Lubek Chef Financial Officer
Julia Perroni Deputy Director-Finance
Julien Lagubeau Chief Operating Officer
Frédéric Saint-Geours Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CASINO, GUICHARD-PERRACHON16.08%3 550
SYSCO CORPORATION7.33%42 487
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED-1.04%38 462
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.1.69%28 637
THE KROGER CO.11.46%27 154
AEON CO., LTD.-2.87%24 845
