Equities CO FR0000125585
|Real-time Euronext Paris - 11:19:06 2023-06-29 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|5.150 EUR
|-31.47%
|-35.52%
|-47.08%
|04:46pm
|Casino : Target cut by -17.7%
|04:46pm
|Casino : New details about restructuring plan; Exito receives an acquisition offer!
Casino : New details about restructuring plan; Exito receives an acquisition offer!
Today at 10:46 am
Latest news about Casino, Guichard-Perrachon SA
Quotes 5-day view
|Date
|Price
|Change
|Volume
|2023-06-29
|5.150 €
|-31.47%
|2 913 741
|2023-06-28
|7.515 €
|+1.55%
|540,381
|2023-06-27
|7.400 €
|-0.74%
|1,021,668
|2023-06-26
|7.455 €
|-4.85%
|824,214
|2023-06-23
|7.835 €
|-2.18%
|280,518
Chart Casino, Guichard-Perrachon SA
Company Profile
Casino, Guichard-Perrachon is one of the leading food distribution groups in France. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - distribution abroad (52.9%): activity insured through stores located in Colombia, Brazil, Uruguay, Argentina, and Cameroun; - distribution in France (42.3%): owning stores under the Géant Casino, Casino, Monoprix and Franprix names. Additionally, the group operates convenience shops. Also, Casino, Guichard-Perrachon offers catering services; - e-commerce activity (4.8%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (47%), Latin America (52.9%) and other (0.1%).Read more
SectorFood Retail & Distribution
Calendar
2023-07-26 - Q2 2023 Earnings Release (Projected)
Income Statement Evolution
Ratings for Casino, Guichard-Perrachon SA
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
C+
Analysts' Consensus
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts
7
Last Close Price
7.515EUR
Average target price
6.543EUR
Spread / Average Target
-12.94%
EPS Revisions
Annual profits - Rate of surprise
Sector Supermarkets & Convenience Stores
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-47.39%
|889 M $
|+2.64%
|880 M $
|+12.59%
|899 M $
|+12.00%
|945 M $
|+12.48%
|951 M $
|+42.76%
|815 M $
|-34.09%
|964 M $
|+0.75%
|790 M $
|-1.16%
|998 M $
|+16.82%
|1 002 M $