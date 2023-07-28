  1. Markets
  2. Stock France
  3. Casino, Guichard-Perrachon SA
  4. News
  5. Casino : Poor show continues in France; no major surprises in the restructuring plan!
Security CO

CASINO, GUICHARD-PERRACHON SA

Equities CO FR0000125585

Add to a list

To use this feature you must be a member
Log inSign up
Real-time Euronext Paris - 11:39:39 2023-07-28 am EDT Intraday chart for Casino, Guichard-Perrachon SA 5-day change 1st Jan Change
2.796 EUR -9.98% -24.31% -71.35%
09:12pm CASINO : Poor show continues in France; no major surprises in the restructuring plan! Alphavalue
11:35am European Midday Briefing: BOJ Rate Hint Dampens Mood in Europe DJ

CASINO : Poor show continues in France; no major surprises in the restructuring plan!

Today at 03:12 pm

This content is reserved for premium subscribers
To unlock exclusive news, subscribe to Premium!
Maximize your earnings and get expert advice
to become a successful investor with our premium subscription
$50/mois
Already a member/customer? Log In

Latest news about Casino, Guichard-Perrachon SA

CASINO : Poor show continues in France; no major surprises in the restructuring plan! Alphavalue
European Midday Briefing: BOJ Rate Hint Dampens Mood in Europe DJ
Casino Group Enters In-principle Deal with EP Global Consortium for Debt Restructuring MT
Casino seals debt restructuring deal with creditors RE
European Midday Briefing: Hopes for Rates Peak Spur Stock Gains DJ
Debt-laden French retailer Casino posts H1 operating loss RE
Transcript : Casino, Guichard-Perrachon S.A., H1 2023 Earnings Call, Jul 27, 2023 CI
French grocers could benefit from food price cuts, analysts say RE
Brazil's GPA again rejects Colombian tycoon's bid to buy 51% stake of Exito RE
European Midday Briefing: Focus Turns to U.S. Bank Results, Retail Sales DJ
Long-feared corporate debt woes start to hit home RE
Casino Group to Remain in Talks With EP Global Consortium After Revised Rescue Offer MT
Casino said it received revised bids amid default RE
Casino's board approves talks with Kretinsky, Fimalac - source RE
Czech billionaire Kretinsky's sprawling empire RE
Czech billionaire Kretínský set to win battle for Casino after rivals drop out - FT RE
3F Holding abandons bid to take over French retailer Casino RE
3F Holding not continuing bid to take over French retailer Casino RE
Global markets live: BP, Walt Disney, Amazon, PepsiCo, Delta Airlines.... ZB
CASINO : Poor H1 performance and FY23 profit warning; the disappointment continues Alphavalue
Casino Group Cuts FY23 Post-lease EBITDA Outlook as Rescue Bidders Prepare Improved Restructuring Plans MT
European Midday Briefing: Risk-On Mood Continues DJ
France's Casino says deadline for rival rescue offers set for July 14 RE
Casino shares shine amid hopes of higher rescue offers RE
CASINO : Could the Kretinsky-led consortium emerge as the final winner? Alphavalue

Chart Casino, Guichard-Perrachon SA

Chart Casino, Guichard-Perrachon SA
More charts

Company Profile

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon is one of the leading food distribution groups in France. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - distribution abroad (52.9%): activity insured through stores located in Colombia, Brazil, Uruguay, Argentina, and Cameroun; - distribution in France (42.3%): owning stores under the Géant Casino, Casino, Monoprix and Franprix names. Additionally, the group operates convenience shops. Also, Casino, Guichard-Perrachon offers catering services; - e-commerce activity (4.8%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (47%), Latin America (52.9%) and other (0.1%).
Sector
Food Retail & Distribution
Calendar
2024-03-07 - Q4 2023 Earnings Release (Projected)
More about the company

Income Statement Evolution

Access financial data

Ratings for Casino, Guichard-Perrachon SA

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B-
More Ratings

Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts
6
Last Close Price
3.106EUR
Average target price
5.433EUR
Spread / Average Target
+74.93%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Annual profits - Rate of surprise

Sector Supermarkets & Convenience Stores

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
CASINO, GUICHARD-PERRACHON SA
Chart Analysis Casino, Guichard-Perrachon SA
-71.35% 370 M $
JM HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.
Chart Analysis JM Holdings Co.,Ltd.
+14.76% 367 M $
PT HERO SUPERMARKET TBK
Chart Analysis PT Hero Supermarket Tbk
-13.33% 362 M $
VILLAGE SUPER MARKET, INC.
Chart Analysis Village Super Market, Inc.
-0.47% 346 M $
CARREFOURSA CARREFOUR SABANCI TICARET MERKEZI A.S.
Chart Analysis CarrefourSA Carrefour Sabanci Ticaret Merkezi A.S.
-5.33% 337 M $
MAXVALU CHUBU CO., LTD.
Chart Analysis MAXVALU CHUBU CO., LTD.
 0.00% 330 M $
XINJIANG YOUHAO(GROUP)CO.,LTD
Chart Analysis Xinjiang Youhao(Group)Co.,Ltd
+8.87% 318 M $
SAUDI MARKETING COMPANY
Chart Analysis Saudi Marketing Company
+45.33% 317 M $
XINJIANG WINKA TIMES DEPARTMENT STORE CO.,LTD.
Chart Analysis Xinjiang Winka Times Department Store Co.,Ltd.
+9.02% 437 M $
MINISTOP CO., LTD.
Chart Analysis MINISTOP Co., Ltd.
+3.80% 303 M $
Supermarkets & Convenience Stores
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer