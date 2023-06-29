  1. Markets
Real-time Euronext Paris - 16:19:06 29/06/2023 BST
5.150 EUR -31.47% -35.52% -47.08%
Casino : Target cut by -17.7%
Casino : New details about restructuring plan; Exito receives an acquisition offer!

Casino : Target cut by -17.7%

Today at 10:46 am

Quotes 5-day view

Date Price Change Volume
2023-06-29 5.150 -31.47% 2 913 746
2023-06-28 7.515 +1.55% 540,381
2023-06-27 7.400 -0.74% 1,021,668
2023-06-26 7.455 -4.85% 824,214
2023-06-23 7.835 -2.18% 280,518

Real-time Euronext Paris - 11:17:45 2023-06-29 am EDT

Chart Casino, Guichard-Perrachon SA

Chart Casino, Guichard-Perrachon SA
Company Profile

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon is one of the leading food distribution groups in France. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - distribution abroad (52.9%): activity insured through stores located in Colombia, Brazil, Uruguay, Argentina, and Cameroun; - distribution in France (42.3%): owning stores under the Géant Casino, Casino, Monoprix and Franprix names. Additionally, the group operates convenience shops. Also, Casino, Guichard-Perrachon offers catering services; - e-commerce activity (4.8%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (47%), Latin America (52.9%) and other (0.1%).
Sector
Food Retail & Distribution
Calendar
2023-07-26 - Q2 2023 Earnings Release (Projected)
Income Statement Evolution

Access financial data

Ratings for Casino, Guichard-Perrachon SA

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
C+
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts
7
Last Close Price
7.515EUR
Average target price
6.543EUR
Spread / Average Target
-12.94%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Annual profits - Rate of surprise

Sector Supermarkets & Convenience Stores

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
CASINO, GUICHARD-PERRACHON SA
Chart Analysis Casino, Guichard-Perrachon SA
-47.39% 889 M $
SANJIANG SHOPPING CLUB CO.,LTD
Chart Analysis Sanjiang Shopping Club Co.,Ltd
+2.64% 880 M $
COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE DISTRIBUIÇAO NETHERLANDS HOLDING B.V.
Chart Analysis Companhia Brasileira de Distribuiçao Netherlands Holding B.V.
+12.59% 899 M $
BELC CO., LTD.
Chart Analysis Belc CO., LTD.
+12.00% 945 M $
ARCS COMPANY LIMITED
Chart Analysis ARCS Company Limited
+12.48% 951 M $
PT MIDI UTAMA INDONESIA TBK
Chart Analysis PT Midi Utama Indonesia Tbk
+42.76% 815 M $
PICK N PAY STORES LIMITED
Chart Analysis Pick n Pay Stores Limited
-34.09% 964 M $
HEIWADO CO.,LTD.
Chart Analysis Heiwado Co.,Ltd.
+0.75% 790 M $
UNITED SUPER MARKETS HOLDINGS INC.
Chart Analysis United Super Markets Holdings Inc.
-1.16% 998 M $
LIFE CORPORATION
Chart Analysis Life Corporation
+16.82% 1 002 M $
Supermarkets & Convenience Stores
